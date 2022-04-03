Junior Katie Fullowan scored a career-high six goals and sophomore Jordan Basso added four goals and an assist as No. 4 Gettysburg College dispatched Washington College 16-8 in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse match up at Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium on Saturday.
Despite scoring the first goal, Gettysburg (7-3, 2-0 CC) found itself down early in the contest as back-to-back tallies by Molly Sharpe gave Washington a 2-1 lead just over two minutes in. The Bullets ran off the final four goals of the opening period with senior Maddi Seibel scoring the first two before junior Gabi Connor made it a 5-2 lead late in the quarter.
Fullowan jumped into the scoring column 29 seconds into the second period. She scored each of Gettysburg’s first three goals in the frame with the final coming on a free-position shot to make it an 8-4 lead with 6:36 left in the half. Junior goalie Shannon Twill stopped each of Washington’s final three shots on cage and Basso tossed in an unassisted tally to push the Bullets in front 9-4 at the break.
The Shorewomen (3-6, 1-1 CC) scored the first goal of the third quarter before the Bullets went on a 3-0 run. Seibel completed her hat trick off an assist from sophomore Jenna King and Fullowan and Basso also scored to bring the score to 12-5. After a goal by Chloe Sass of Washington, Fullowan came right back with another goal to up the advantage to 13-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Gettysburg dominated possession in the final period and forced back-to-back turnovers which led to scores by Basso and Fullowan and made it 16-7 with 3:13 remaining. Sophomore goalie Gill Cortese posted a pair of saves in the final 62 seconds to close out the victory for the Bullets.
Gettysburg led in shots (34-24), ground balls (17-12), and draw controls (15-13). The Bullets also committed a season-low nine turnovers, while forcing Washington into 18 turnovers.
Fullowan continued her torrid offensive production with her ninth multi-goal outing in 10 games. She topped her previous personal best in goals by one and set a new career high with seven points. The junior, who also posted four ground balls and four draw controls against Washington, leads the Bullets with 31 goals this spring.
Basso scored four goals for the second consecutive game and posted at least four points in a game for the seventh time this season. Seibel and Connor each finished with three goals. Senior Nora Janzer logged four ground balls and two caused turnovers. Both Twill and Cortese finished with five saves.
Sydney Wingate tallied 13 saves, while Abby Laubach totaled three goals and five draw controls for Washington.
Gettysburg visits Dickinson College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Sophomore Quinton Mather rocked the back of the net for five goals and No. 13 Gettysburg College locked down another Centennial Conference opponent with an 11-4 victory over Washington College on Saturday.
Gettysburg (8-3, 3-0 CC), which has held its three conference foes to just 12 goals total this spring, surrendered an opening goal to Luke Brennan less than two minutes into the contest. The Bullets were quick to answer as senior Griffin Gallagher scored just 28 seconds later. Gallagher has scored the team’s first goal in each of the last four games.
The swarming defense of the Bullets led to three consecutive turnovers by Washington (1-7, 0-3 CC), the last caused by freshman defenseman Andy Marquet. Mather turned in his first goal less than 40 seconds later and added a second score off a pass from junior Michael Zima to give Gettysburg a 3-1 lead at 4:12 in the first period.
Brennan once again connected with a goal to trim the deficit down to one 53 seconds into the second period. Washington couldn’t find the equalizer with four consecutive turnovers, while the Bullets ran off the next three goals. A strike by Gallagher pushed the lead to 6-2 with 6:50 left before the break. Senior goalie Scott MacMillan picked up saves on back-to-back shots by Ewan Temple and Cory Morgan, while another caused turnover by Marquet maintained the score heading into halftime.
The Shoremen turned in the only goal of the third quarter as Cory Morgan cut the margin down to three (6-3) with a score at 10:02. The Bullets were stonewalled by goalie Ryan Leahy five times in the final 5:19, including three consecutive stops with Washington playing a man down.
Gettysburg revved up the offense with three quick goals to start the final period. Freshman Jack Dunleavy jumped into the scoring column at 13:33 before dishing out back-to-back assists to Mather and junior Aidan Wykoff, the latter score giving Gettysburg a 9-3 lead at 10:55.
After Washington picked up their final goal with 10 minutes left, junior George Raymond and Mather polished off the scoring with back-to-back goals just 26 seconds apart. MacMillan kept the Shoremen off the board with four saves inside the game’s final five minutes.
Gettysburg led in shots (40-25) and ground balls (29-22), while Washington managed to slip ahead in face-off wins 10-9. The Shoremen committed 23 turnovers in the game, which marks the sixth time this spring that the Bullets have forced a foe into 20 or more.
Mather topped his previous best goal total by three and has tallied seven goals in the last two games. Raymond and Gallagher each added two goals, while Dunleavy finished with a goal and four assists. Marquet posted three caused turnovers and two ground balls, while junior defenseman Zack Puckhaber finished with four caused turnovers. MacMillan logged four ground balls and nine saves.
Brennan tallied two goals and one assist and Leahy finished with 15 saves for Washington.
Gettysburg visits Swarthmore College on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m.
