There was a distinct Adams County flavor to the YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Division 3 Coaches’ All-Star first team.
Area players made up eight of the 11 selections, including three players from Bermudian Springs, two from Littlestown, two from Fairfield and one from Biglerville.
At the top of that list was Bermduian striker Kyle Kuykendall. The junior, who was coming off a season in which he scored 28 goals for the Eagles, was once again outstanding, netting 13 goals and adding three assists to help lead his team to a 9-3 record and a second-place finish in the division.
Of those 13 goals, six were game-winners and Kuykendall netted a pair of hat tricks, part of three-game span where he tucked away multiple goals.
“He’s very aware of space on the field and getting his other teammates involved,” Bermudian Springs coach Jim Zerfing said. “Which was evident in the number of assists he had. He knows the game very well and I would say sometimes he was almost too unselfish where he could’ve had a few more goals had he just taken the chance himself.”
Kuykendall says that balance is something that he’s trying to perfect looking forward to his senior year.
“That’s what college coaches want to see,” he said. “They want to see a complete striker. It’s not just about goals, but it’s about hold-up play and your passing and your ability to find teammates.”
Anchoring the Eagles were goalkeeper Dalton Reinert and central defender Charlie Sebright. Both first-team all-stars, they combined to rack up four shutouts on the year and Reinert made 90 saves, giving him 7.5 saves per game.
“They both provided a lot of leadership from the back,” Zerfing said. “Charlie was our shutdown defender and a real calming force at the back. Dalton, meanwhile, was really aggressive coming out of the box and playing the ball with his feet. We really didn’t allow too many breakaway chances because he would read the play so well before it developed.”
Kuykendall said that the stability in the back gave him more freedom in attack.
“With those two guys back there I never really had to worry about getting forward,” he said. “I knew even if we lost the ball, they would recover it and we could transition the other way.”
Littlestown’s Josh Blose, who had a breakout season with 19 goals, highlights the list for the Thunderbolts as well as teammate Colin Danault. Blose’s 26 goals for his career is already a school record for the junior.
Nate Snyder and Marcus Pruy each found their way onto the team for Fairfield. Snyder led the Green Knights in scoring with eight goals and added a team-high five assists.
“Nate is an outstanding player,” Fairfield coach Tim Smith said. “He’s smart and knows the game really well. He can play anywhere and was the glue for the team.
Pruy was Smith’s co-captain and led the defensive line at center back. This was his second first-team selection and Smith called him the fastest player he’s coached in six seasons at the helm.
Biglerville’s Aldo Garcia made the team in defense, leading the Canners in their lone shutout win of the year, a 4-0 victory over Hanover.
In Division 2, Gettysburg’s Francisco Sandoval and New Oxford’s Miguel Salazar were named to the first team, and Dom Barrett of South Western was a first-team pick in D1.
YAIAA Boys’ Soccer
Coaches All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Alex Afata, Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern
First tTeam
Ethan Ness, Central York
Connor Wivagg, Central York
Gavin Connors, Dallastown
Blake Pitzer, Dallastown
Joey Thomas, Dallastown
Mitchell Groh, Dallastown
Jaeger James, Dover
Andrew Crompton, Dover
Sam Gatchell, Northeastern
Alex Afata, Northeastern
Evan Gibbs, Northeastern
Joshua Taylor, Northeastern
Troy Billingslea, Northeastern
Brandon Shirk, Northeastern
Jacob Kramer, Red Lion
T.J. Succop, Red Lion
Dom Barrett, South Western
Liam Gohn, Spring Grove
Owen Myers, Spring Grove
Brayan Rivero-Serrano, York High
Second Team
Nate Kimball, Central York
Ethan Firth, Central York
Gavin Farling, Central York
Holger Lozano, Central York
Zander Leik, Dallastown
Ty Mazzarella, Dallastown
Kaden Kashner, Dallastown
Joe Hanuska, Dallastown
Charles Ezibe, Dover
Bradyn Yerges, Dover
Brian Warcholak, Northeastern
Caleb Snyder, Northeastern
Seth Sidle, Northeastern
Brian Warrender, Northeastern
Gabe Trevino, Red Lion
Sean Barley, Red Lion
Tyler Wood, Red Lion
Marcus Barney, South Western
Jonathan Hill, Spring Grove
Zach Albright, Spring Grove
Division 2
Player of the Year: Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock
Coach of the Year: Brett Maxwell, Susquehannock
First Team
Ethan Nikolaus, Eastern York
Francisco Sandoval, Gettysburg
Miguel Salazar, New Oxford
Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock
Ashton Murray, Susquehannock
Nick Holloway, Susquehannock
Jake O’Brien, West York
Noah Murray, West York
Parker Lando, York Suburban
Danny Gartner, York Suburban
Leon Bellenbaum, York Suburban
Second Team
Aaron Filsinger, Susquehannock
Mason Kaifer, Susquehannock
Ben Geller, West York
Justin Stough, West York
Jared Russell, West York
Ethan Smyser, West York
Brooks Coughenour, York Suburban
Bryson Neidigh, York Suburban
Seth Hassinger, Gettysburg
Ian Bellinger, Gettysburg
Brady Logue, Kennard-Dale
Tyler Nagel, Kennard-Dale
Reece Cramer, New Oxford
Julius Heiland, Eastern York
Division 3
Player of the Year: Jon Yinger, York Catholic
Coach of the Year: Joe Nattans, York Catholic
First Team
Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs
Charles Sebright, Bermudian Springs
Dalton Reinert, Bermudian Springs
Aldo Garcia, Biglerville
Nate Snyder, Fairfield
Marcus Pruy, Fairfield
Joshua Blose, Littlestown
Colin Denault, Littlestown
Jon Yinger, York Catholic
Colin Smith, York Catholic
Dylan Staub, York Catholic
Second Team
Alex Hernandez, Bermudian Springs
Kevin Orihuela, Biglerville
Drew Parker, Biglerville
Devon Boyd, Delone Catholic
Eric Ball, Fairfield
Chazden Kline, Fairfield
Kyle Garman, Hanover
Diego Guzman, Littlestown
John Weisser, York Catholic
Nick Phillips, York Catholic
Nathan Anthony, York Catholic
Riley Santiago, York Catholic
