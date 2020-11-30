BERM
Buy Now

Bermudian Springs’ Kyle Kuykendall (left) works the ball during a game against Fairfield during the regular season. Kuykendall was one of several Times Area players named to the YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Coaches All-Star first team.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

There was a distinct Adams County flavor to the YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Division 3 Coaches’ All-Star first team.

Area players made up eight of the 11 selections, including three players from Bermudian Springs, two from Littlestown, two from Fairfield and one from Biglerville.

At the top of that list was Bermduian striker Kyle Kuykendall. The junior, who was coming off a season in which he scored 28 goals for the Eagles, was once again outstanding, netting 13 goals and adding three assists to help lead his team to a 9-3 record and a second-place finish in the division.

Of those 13 goals, six were game-winners and Kuykendall netted a pair of hat tricks, part of three-game span where he tucked away multiple goals.

“He’s very aware of space on the field and getting his other teammates involved,” Bermudian Springs coach Jim Zerfing said. “Which was evident in the number of assists he had. He knows the game very well and I would say sometimes he was almost too unselfish where he could’ve had a few more goals had he just taken the chance himself.”

Kuykendall says that balance is something that he’s trying to perfect looking forward to his senior year.

“That’s what college coaches want to see,” he said. “They want to see a complete striker. It’s not just about goals, but it’s about hold-up play and your passing and your ability to find teammates.”

Anchoring the Eagles were goalkeeper Dalton Reinert and central defender Charlie Sebright. Both first-team all-stars, they combined to rack up four shutouts on the year and Reinert made 90 saves, giving him 7.5 saves per game.

“They both provided a lot of leadership from the back,” Zerfing said. “Charlie was our shutdown defender and a real calming force at the back. Dalton, meanwhile, was really aggressive coming out of the box and playing the ball with his feet. We really didn’t allow too many breakaway chances because he would read the play so well before it developed.”

Kuykendall said that the stability in the back gave him more freedom in attack.

“With those two guys back there I never really had to worry about getting forward,” he said. “I knew even if we lost the ball, they would recover it and we could transition the other way.”

Littlestown’s Josh Blose, who had a breakout season with 19 goals, highlights the list for the Thunderbolts as well as teammate Colin Danault. Blose’s 26 goals for his career is already a school record for the junior.

Nate Snyder and Marcus Pruy each found their way onto the team for Fairfield. Snyder led the Green Knights in scoring with eight goals and added a team-high five assists.

“Nate is an outstanding player,” Fairfield coach Tim Smith said. “He’s smart and knows the game really well. He can play anywhere and was the glue for the team.

Pruy was Smith’s co-captain and led the defensive line at center back. This was his second first-team selection and Smith called him the fastest player he’s coached in six seasons at the helm.

Biglerville’s Aldo Garcia made the team in defense, leading the Canners in their lone shutout win of the year, a 4-0 victory over Hanover.

In Division 2, Gettysburg’s Francisco Sandoval and New Oxford’s Miguel Salazar were named to the first team, and Dom Barrett of South Western was a first-team pick in D1.

YAIAA Boys’ Soccer

Coaches All-Star Teams

Division 1

Player of the Year: Alex Afata, Northeastern

Coach of the Year: Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern

First tTeam

Ethan Ness, Central York

Connor Wivagg, Central York

Gavin Connors, Dallastown

Blake Pitzer, Dallastown

Joey Thomas, Dallastown

Mitchell Groh, Dallastown

Jaeger James, Dover

Andrew Crompton, Dover

Sam Gatchell, Northeastern

Alex Afata, Northeastern

Evan Gibbs, Northeastern

Joshua Taylor, Northeastern

Troy Billingslea, Northeastern

Brandon Shirk, Northeastern

Jacob Kramer, Red Lion

T.J. Succop, Red Lion

Dom Barrett, South Western

Liam Gohn, Spring Grove

Owen Myers, Spring Grove

Brayan Rivero-Serrano, York High

Second Team

Nate Kimball, Central York

Ethan Firth, Central York

Gavin Farling, Central York

Holger Lozano, Central York

Zander Leik, Dallastown

Ty Mazzarella, Dallastown

Kaden Kashner, Dallastown

Joe Hanuska, Dallastown

Charles Ezibe, Dover

Bradyn Yerges, Dover

Brian Warcholak, Northeastern

Caleb Snyder, Northeastern

Seth Sidle, Northeastern

Brian Warrender, Northeastern

Gabe Trevino, Red Lion

Sean Barley, Red Lion

Tyler Wood, Red Lion

Marcus Barney, South Western

Jonathan Hill, Spring Grove

Zach Albright, Spring Grove

Division 2

Player of the Year: Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock

Coach of the Year: Brett Maxwell, Susquehannock

First Team

Ethan Nikolaus, Eastern York

Francisco Sandoval, Gettysburg

Miguel Salazar, New Oxford

Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock

Ashton Murray, Susquehannock

Nick Holloway, Susquehannock

Jake O’Brien, West York

Noah Murray, West York

Parker Lando, York Suburban

Danny Gartner, York Suburban

Leon Bellenbaum, York Suburban

Second Team

Aaron Filsinger, Susquehannock

Mason Kaifer, Susquehannock

Ben Geller, West York

Justin Stough, West York

Jared Russell, West York

Ethan Smyser, West York

Brooks Coughenour, York Suburban

Bryson Neidigh, York Suburban

Seth Hassinger, Gettysburg

Ian Bellinger, Gettysburg

Brady Logue, Kennard-Dale

Tyler Nagel, Kennard-Dale

Reece Cramer, New Oxford

Julius Heiland, Eastern York

Division 3

Player of the Year: Jon Yinger, York Catholic

Coach of the Year: Joe Nattans, York Catholic

First Team

Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs

Charles Sebright, Bermudian Springs

Dalton Reinert, Bermudian Springs

Aldo Garcia, Biglerville

Nate Snyder, Fairfield

Marcus Pruy, Fairfield

Joshua Blose, Littlestown

Colin Denault, Littlestown

Jon Yinger, York Catholic

Colin Smith, York Catholic

Dylan Staub, York Catholic

Second Team

Alex Hernandez, Bermudian Springs

Kevin Orihuela, Biglerville

Drew Parker, Biglerville

Devon Boyd, Delone Catholic

Eric Ball, Fairfield

Chazden Kline, Fairfield

Kyle Garman, Hanover

Diego Guzman, Littlestown

John Weisser, York Catholic

Nick Phillips, York Catholic

Nathan Anthony, York Catholic

Riley Santiago, York Catholic

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.