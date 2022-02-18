Will we see a parade of Warriors to the podium on Saturday?
If recent history is any indication, it’s quite likely.
Gettysburg’s wrestling team will be in action today at South Western High School, site of the District 3 Class 3A Section 4 Tournament. The Warriors enter as the two-time defending team champions and are the odds-on favorites to make it a three-peat. Coming off a gold medal run in the D3 team tournament and with firepower to spare, Gettysburg will be difficult to dethrone.
And not only have Chris Haines’ teams left the Corral with the biggest trophies of the bunch the last two years, they’ve done so in emphatic fashion. Gettysburg’s margin of victory has been 48.5 and 62.5 points, respectively.
That will happen when you shove a combined 14 wrestlers into the finals.
So, will Gettysburg, in its final season competing in the YAIAA before moving to the Mid-Penn Conference, bid adieu from the top step of the medal stand once again? We shall see.
Here is a peek at the Section 4 tourney, where the top 4 finishers at each weight class advance to next week’s District 3 Championships at Spring Grove:
ROUND 6, ANYONE? Should the seeds hold at 285 we will be treated to the sixth – that’s right, sixth – meeting between Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher (32-5) and Dallastown’s Hunter Bisking (28-6) over the last three years. These two have squared off in high-stakes bouts for a division title, in the District 3 team tournament finals and at sectionals. Gallagher, who has won the last two encounters, holds a 3-2 lead in the series.
Bisking won in the team tourney and at sectionals two years ago, but Gallagher has since won by fall and by injury default at sectionals a year ago en route to winning a title.
Gallagher comes in with an 83-29 career record, having racked up 37 falls over the last two seasons and counting.
WORK TO DO: New Oxford’s Jerry Dattoli came within a whisker of claiming a section title last year when he was edged by Spring Grove’s Braxton Rice, 5-4, in the finals at 113. New year, new scenario for the Colonial junior.
Dattoli (19-13) finds himself seeded seventh at 126 this weekend, needing to pull perhaps a handful of upsets to return to the district dance. Should he dispatch South Western’s Ian Borrell (8-16) in his opener he would then face No. 2 Elias Long (21-8) of Central York. Long won by fall in 5:56 in their regular-season meeting.
Dattoli has dropped decisions to the first and third seeds this season as well, meaning the margin for error is miniscule. But if there is a darkhorse among the local contingent, he could be one.
ROCKETS GET A BOOST: It’s pretty rare to find a wrestler in a postseason bracket with a 0-0 record after his name, but that’s the case for Spring Grove’s Levi Snyder. Snyder, who won a sectional title at 106 last year, has not competed this season due to a non-wrestling injury sustained in the preseason.
Snyder was third at 113 as a freshman and is 46-14 through his first two seasons. Should he win his opener on Saturday morning he would then face No. 4 Garrett Bortner (23-9) of Susquehannock.
Top-seeded Zach Luckenbaugh (28-6) of Dallastown is on the same side of the bracket. Luckenbaugh edged Snyder at sectionals two years ago, 7-5.
MOVING ON UP: Tyler Withers has been adding wins and pins just as quickly as pounds. The Gettysburg junior hit the sectional scene by taking silver at 120 two years ago. In that title tilt he lost to the talented Andrew Christie, who was still sporting a New Oxford singlet and not the Bishop McDevitt one he now wears.
Last year Withers moved up to 145 and grabbed bronze. Now he’s all the way up to 172 where he is seeded first with a 34-5 record. Withers is well-suited for the weight, having competed against larger foes at 189 for much of the dual-meet season.
Not that it affected him a bit.
Withers (73-31 career) has record a team-best 38 falls over the last two seasons.
MORE WARRIORS UP TOP: In addition to Withers and Gallagher, Gettysburg’s Jake Cherry and Sam Rodriguez earned No. 1 seeds at their respective weight classes. Cherry (35-4) is a heavy favorite at 160 a year after placing second at the weight. Same for Rodriguez (29-2) at 215. Slammin’ Sam was a champ his sophomore season and placed second to graduated New Oxford star Dylan Forbes last year.
Cherry and Rodriguez have combined for 41 sticks this season.
EXPERIENCE PREFERRED, BUT NOT REQUIRED: The 152-pound weight class is unusual in that only two of the 11 entrants have qualified for districts in their respective careers. That wouldn’t gain any attention at 106 or 113, which is typically stuffed with newcomers, but there are eight seniors among the 11 wrestlers listed here.
Top seed Caden Dobbins (30-2) of Dallastown is seeking his third sectional title and West York’s Tyler Bard was third at this weight last season. After that, it’s a brave new world.
Among the hopefuls are Gettysburg’s Logan Newell and New Oxford’s Cameron Herring. Newell turned in one of the most drastic transformations in recent memory, going from 2-6 over his first two varsity seasons to an impressive 28-5 this winter. He is the second seed with No. 4 Tristen Brenneman (24-8) of Red Lion on his side.
Herring is also on that half of the bracket, and he’ll open with Garrett Staub (5-14) of Northeastern. A win there would move Herring opposite Brenneman in the quarters. Herring has also enjoyed an uptick in wins, going from six as a freshman to 11 as a sophomore and now 16 in his junior campaign.
LAST STAND FOR SENIOR STEED: South Western’s Robert Utz takes a final stab at section gold today when he competes at 215. Utz (20-8) is the third seed in a weight that includes Gettysburg’s Rodriguez, who pinned Utz at sectionals a year ago. That loss was followed by another defeat as the Mustang went 1-2 and was unable to return to districts after placing sixth there as a sophomore.
Utz is on the bottom half of the bracket with a semifinal bout against Spring Grove’s Logan Herbst (22-9) a distinct possibility. The two faced off in the regular season with Herbst gaining a 2-1 decision.
Utz has been rock-solid in his career at SW, going 83-28 with 56 falls.
4-TIMER? Dover’s Mason Leiphart hasn’t actually been competing scholastically for seven years, it only seems that way. Leiphart came on like a whirlwind as a freshman and has never slowed. The senior is 29-0 as he returns to defend his 120-pound section crown; he won titles at 106 and 113 in his first two postseasons.
Leiphart had his best postseason to date a year ago when he made a run to bronze at the PIAA Championships. He carries a career record of 120-11 with a whopping 41 technical falls to go along with 31 pins.
While he’s gunning for a fourth sectional title, district gold has eluded the Eagle star who has been a D3 runner-up in each of the past three seasons.
