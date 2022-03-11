With virtually no time to feel bad for themselves following admittedly disappointing performances in the quarterfinals, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher could either go big, or go home. Possibly empty-handed, at that.
Both Gettysburg seniors dug deep and found a way to return to form, posting nearly simultaneous victories in the blood round at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Friday evening at the Giant Center in Hershey. And when they do head back to Gettysburg on Saturday night, they’ll be lugging state medals with them.
Rodriguez outclassed Travis Armstrong of CD East 9-2 in a consolation bout at 215 pounds, putting the finishing touches on his big win in time to step one mat over and watch his teammate, Gallagher, sew up a 7-5 victory over Ben Farabaugh of Strath Haven. The burly seniors secured elusive state medals, giving Gettysburg two podium finishes in the same PIAA tournament for the first time since 2000.
“It’s a mixture of everything,” said Rodriguez of the emotions. “It’s a relief that all my hard work has paid off. Now I’ll try to get as high as I can on that podium.”
Gallagher looked at his make-or-break match from a businesslike perspective, almost feeling as if it was his duty to prevail.
“We both knew our jobs coming in, just had to live up to them,” he said. “This was big for our school.”
Both Warriors will be back in action when the fourth round of 3A consolations begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Getting to that round wasn’t a given following quarterfinal setbacks that nearly overlapped one another.
Rodriguez possesses a high degree of athleticism for a wrestler competing at 215 pounds. His quickness and agility allow him to get into – and out of – precarious positions, most often scoring points in the process.
That wasn’t the case in his first bout on Friday when Rodriguez faced ultra-slick Nicholas Pavlechko of State College. The two traded attacks early on before Pavlechko took Rodriguez down to his back near the tail end of the opening frame.
His lead grew from 4-0 to 7-0 in a hurry thanks to another takedown that subdued the Warrior senior.
Rodriguez continued to press forward but Pavlechko was more than ready, using his third takedown to build a huge 9-0 cushion. Rodriguez went big with time running out but was countered and saddled with a 12-1 setback.
“He’s battling his nerves,” said Warrior head coach Chris Haines. “When he gets moving not many people can stop him. But it’s tough to commit when you’re stressed out.”
The blood round was anything but nerve-wracking as Rodriguez waxed Armstrong with a takedown in each of the first two periods to lead 5-0. Free and easy, he poured it on in the third to claim the 9-2 triumph.
He plans to let the chips fall where they may on Saturday and have some fun in his final scholastic bouts.
“Tomorrow I’m going to let it fly,” said Rodriguez. “I made it all three days, nothing more I could ask for.”
Gallagher’s personal record against Charles Crew dropped to 0-4 as the Williamsport senior patiently waited out an opportunity to score a decisive takedown. There was no scoring in the third period, and the wrestlers traded respective early escapes in the second and third frames. Gallagher pursued his favored body lock, while Crews preferred to drape arm over, a position that invited a headlock attempt.
Gallagher couldn’t refuse the offer in the waning seconds of the bout, going for a headlock on the edge of the mat only to see Crews slip out of the back and cover him for the winning takedown with just eight ticks left in regulation.
“At the time it felt like it was tight but then he got the body lock on after I was halfway down, and then it slipped out of there,” said Gallagher.
Crews had taken down the Warrior by scores of 5-1, 9-4, 5-1 and 3-1 over the last three seasons.
Facing Farabaugh, who he had defeated at Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars during the regular season, Gallagher used a reversal and cradle to hold off the Strath Haven junior, 7-5.
“I wrestled him before and knew he got better throughout the season, as did I,” said Gallagher. “I was playing it more cautiously and I made more mistakes; the match wasn’t my best. But it came out in my favor. (It’s about) getting your hand raised and moving on to the next day.”
Sophomore Gabe Pecaitis saw his first venture to the state tournament end on Friday afternoon in the second round of consolations at 120. Pecaitis ran into a tough out in Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting, who placed fifth at 113 pounds last year. Bunting (77-16 career) opened the scoring by finishing a dump for a takedown just before the opening period expired.
An escape and carbon-copy takedown in the ensuing period pushed the lead to 5-0. Bunting continued to hit the mark on his attacks, pushing the gap to 7-0 before allowing an escape with 42 seconds remaining.
Needing to go for broke, Pecaitis attempted a gator roll that Bunting countered for five points, taking a 12-1 major decision
Pecaitis, who improved from 19-11 as a freshman to 36-11 with 18 pins this season, figures to be a leading force for the Warriors as they move from the YAIAA to the Mid-Penn Conference next season.
