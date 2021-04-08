Gettysburg was being shut out and trailed by three runs going into the bottom of the fifth when the roof fell in on Dover. The Eagles committed seven errors in the inning and the Warriors took advantage with an eight-spot in the frame on their way to a 10-3 victory in YAIAA-2 baseball action Thursday afternoon at Gettysburg.
Dover’s pitchers were victimized by a dropped fly ball, a dropped third strike and a ground ball through a fielder’s legs, as part of the slew of miscues that led to the Eagles’ downfall.
Cody Furman reached on an error to begin the rally with one down and eventually scored when Teagan Kuhns inside-outed a single to right. A bobble on the play also allowed courtesy runner Hunter Gillin to come home.
This brought sophomore Bryce Rudisill to the dish with two on and he slashed a single to right that pushed the Warriors in front.
Rudisill, a University of Pittsburgh commit, had two knocks, drove in two runs and scored twice.
“Bryce is who we want at the plate when we need a big hit. That’s why he bats second in the order,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “He hasn’t played much varsity baseball, but he’s played a ton of high-level baseball with his travel ball team. He’s faced a lot of really good pitchers.”
After Logan Moseley reached on an error to load the bases, senior Alex Meckley singled home Kuhns with a blooper to shallow right, then classmate Marshall Mott roped a run-scoring single to left-center.
“We changed our approach at the plate and started putting the ball on the ground and on a line,” Mott said. “It got us going.”
Gettysburg (2-2, 2-2) added two more in the sixth when Mott singled home Rudisill and Meckley.
A University of Pennsylvania recruit, Mott was making his first start of the year on the mound after missing a little time due to tendonitis in his left elbow. He worked four innings and allowed three runs and six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He tossed 66 pitches, 40 of them for strikes.
“I felt okay,” Mott said. “It felt good to get back out there, but I need to keep pitching to get up to speed.”
Brady added, “I thought Marshall threw well today and we need that from him.”
Dover (2-2, 1-2) plated a run in the first when Tanner Rohrbaugh hit a bouncer through the middle to chase home Aaron Eckard and the Eagles added two more in the third when Sam Bortner tripled in Shane Klinedinst and Eckard blooped a single to shallow right-center that scored Bortner.
The Warriors came into the game on a two-game losing streak after winning their opener. But they also started the 2019 season 1-2 and ended up reaching the District 3 Class 5A championship game.
“I told the guys after we lost to Spring Grove (Wednesday) that two years ago we started 1-2 and then won 17 straight games,” Brady said. “I don’t expect that to happen, but hopefully this win gives us a spark and gets us going.”
While the Warriors are a young team — they started four sophomores and a freshman on Thursday — they also have three seniors (Mott, Meckley and Andrew Warthen) who were starters as sophomores two years ago.
“I love this group of guys and leading this team,” Mott said. “I want to help these guys to be their best and to help the team in any way I can.”
The senior trio each supplied a pair of hits to the Warriors’ 10-hit attack and while the Eagles committed eight miscues in the game, the Warriors played error-free defense.
Sophomore Braden Manning replaced Mott on the mound to begin the fifth and hung three zeroes on the board to end it. He allowed one hit with three punch outs and no free passes. It took him just 24 pitches to navigate the final three frames.
“Braden is our fourth starter, but we wanted to get him some work today,” Brady said. “He did a very nice job for us.”
Gettysburg returns to the diamond on Monday for a road tilt at York Suburban at 4:15 p.m.
Dover 102 000 0 — 3 7 8
Gettysburg 000 082 x — 10 10 0
Shane Klinedinst, Tanner Rohrbaugh (5), Andrew Sturgeon (5) and Owen Kennell; Marshall Mott, Braden Manning (5) and Chris Boone. SO-BB: Klinedinst 7-1, Rohrbaugh 0-0, Sturgeon 2-0; Mott 2-2, Manning 3-0. WP-Manning. LP-Klinedinst. 2B: G-Andrew Warthen. 3B: D-Sam Bortner.
