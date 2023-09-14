NIEVES
New Oxford’s Clayton Nieves eludes Bermudian Springs’ Caden Nye during the season opener in New Oxford. Behind a high-flying offense, the Colonials are off to a 3-0 start heading into tonight’s game against Dover. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It’s almost unfathomable that the high school football regular season is already 30 percent over, and that YAIAA and Mid-Penn football media days were six weeks ago, but here we are.

All seven Times Area teams are through their non-conference schedules and will begin conference play tonight with dreams of bringing home a banner still very much alive.

