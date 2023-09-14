It’s almost unfathomable that the high school football regular season is already 30 percent over, and that YAIAA and Mid-Penn football media days were six weeks ago, but here we are.
All seven Times Area teams are through their non-conference schedules and will begin conference play tonight with dreams of bringing home a banner still very much alive.
Even if a banner doesn’t happen, a trip to the District 3 playoffs could.
With that said, let’s dive in and take a look at all of our local squads and how they’re doing so far in 2023.
New Oxford
The Colonials’ offense has been humming and they look poised to make a run at their third YAIAA-2 crown in the past four seasons.
Senior quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic has seamlessly taken over for the graduated Jett Moore and has the Ox posting 38 ppg, an area-best.
An all-state selection at defensive back in 2022, Ahmetovic is completing an eye-popping 70 percent of his pass attempts for 461 yards with seven scores against two interceptions. He’s spread the wealth around, with four different receivers having reeled in at least six passes. Senior Brennan Holmes leads the way with 10 catches for 207 yards and three scores. Tyler Arigo has brought in nine balls for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior halfback Clayton Nieves flashed some potential in his limited chances in 2022, but following the graduation of Brittyn Eakins and Riley Killen, both of whom topped 500 yards on the ground last season, Nieves has taken the reins in the backfield and rolled up 278 yards and a trio of trips to the paint. Senior fullback Jarret Bitzer has added 122 yards and two scores.
An opportunistic defense has already forced eight turnovers.
The 3-0 Colonials begin defense of their division title when they host Dover (2-1).
Littlestown
The Bolts are an eyelash away from being 3-0 under new head coach Corey Bittle — a 28-27 triple-overtime loss to Susquehannock in Week 2 stands between them and an unblemished mark.
Including the last five weeks of the 2022 campaign, the Bolts have now gone 7-1 in their last eight contests.
Senior Alex Popoff, the area’s leader in passing yards and touchdowns a year ago, is back under center this season and he’s thrown for 394 yards with a quartet of touchdowns and a pair of picks. He’s completed 58 percent of his passes.
Senior Zyan Herr (12 catches, 182 yards, 2 TDs) and junior Bryson Lookinbill (6 catches, 172 yards, 1 TD) have been the top targets, while senior Colby Hahn has led the way on the ground with 252 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bolt defense has turned its opponents over seven times.
The 2-1 Thunderbolts begin their quest for their first division title since sharing the 2017 YAIAA-3 title with York Catholic when they travel to Hanover (0-3).
Gettysburg
Offense hasn’t been the problem here, as the Warriors are averaging 35 ppg.
However, the Maroon & White dropped their first two contests after allowing 36 points to Hershey and 38 to New Oxford, but may have righted the ship with a 50-14 pasting of Boiling Springs in a game that was completed on Monday.
Junior signal caller Brady Heiser has proven to be a dual threat at the controls of the offense as he’s passed for 494 yards and five scoring tosses against three picks while completing 54 percent of his aerials. On the ground, he’s racked up 206 yards and an area-leading five scores.
Senior Landon Keefer (13 catches, 187 yards, 2 TDs), senior Landon Baker (8 catches, 103 yards, 1 TD) and junior Shayde Shultz (10 catches, 99 yards, 2 TDs) have been the most productive pass catchers.
Sophomore running back Preston Burnett has stepped in nicely in his attempt to fill the shoes of the graduated Jayden Johnson, who ran for 1,260 yards in 2022. Burnett posted 320 yards and three touchdowns last season. This year, he’s already topped the yardage number with an area-leading 376 stripes and a trio of scores.
The 1-2 Warriors begin defense of their Mid-Penn Colonial crown with a road trip at East Pennsboro (3-0). They’re looking to be back-to-back division titlists for the first time since three-peating from 1993-95.
Delone Catholic
For the second straight season, the Squires are 0-3 to begin the season, though they’d be just fine with a repeat of the 2022 finish. After dropping their first three last season, Delone ran through the YAIAA-3 unscathed with a 7-0 mark to ring up its third top of the table finish in the past four years.
Senior starting quarterback Denver Ostrum was knocked from last week’s loss to Greencastle in the third quarter and didn’t return. His health moving forward is of the utmost importance to the Black & Gold.
As usual, the offense is led by its running game with seniors Gage Zimmerman (254 yards, 2 TDs) and Brady Dettinburn (173 yards, 3 TDs) leading the way.
The 0-3 Squires will look to get well when they host York Tech (1-2).
Bermudian Springs
With almost its entire starting lineup returning from a year ago, there were high hopes coming into the season for the Eagles.
So far, things haven’t gone as hoped as the Red & White is 0-3 for the second consecutive year. But chances of a division title, the first since 2014, are still very much alive.
Senior quarterback Tyson Carpenter has tossed a pair of touchdowns among his 238 yards passing and completed 49 percent of his attempts.
Junior receiver Jack Gautsch has brought in eight balls for 113 yards and a score, classmates Eddie Sebright (132 yards) and Andrew Smith (114 yards) have been the top ball carriers.
The Eagles welcome York Catholic (0-3) to kick off their division slate.
Biglerville
The Canners dropped a heartbreaker in Week 3 against James Buchanan, 21-19, in overtime in a clash that finished on Monday evening.
The running game, whether on offense or defense, has been a problem for the Canners as the 30.3 ypg shows, along with allowing 217.7 per game on defense.
What head coach Brett Smyers has is a reliable passing game with junior southpaw Bo Forney back under center after missing the final nine games a year ago due to injury.
Forney leads the area in passing yards with 500 and has five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s completing 51 percent of his tries through the air.
Classmate Tavian McAuliffe paces the area in receptions with 21 and receiving yards with 283, to go with two touchdown catches.
The 1-2 Canners host Fairfield (0-3) to begin the division schedule for both.
Fairfield
The Knights made a switch at quarterback prior to their Week 3 meeting with Hamburg and last year’s starter, senior Wyatt Kuhn, made the best of his opportunity when he threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-28 loss.
Junior Jayden Bell, who had started the first two contests under center, was moved to wide receiver and he caught two balls for 58 yards against the Hawks.
Freshman Jacob Devillbiss (9 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD) and senior Camden Bryant (8 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD) have been the top two targets.
Junior fullback Stephen Higgs (121 yards, 1 TD) leads the rushing attack and has also contributed five catches and 66 yards to the passing game.
With the way the Knights and Canners like to throw the ball — they’re both averaging over 160 passing yards per game — there could be some offensive fireworks in that one.
