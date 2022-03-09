Constitution 79, Delone Catholic 60
Lamar Glover and Jacob Beccles combined to score 44 points in leading Constitution past visiting Delone Catholic, 79-60, in opening round action of the PIAA Class 2A boys’ basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Constitution (19-8), the District 12 champion, led 24-11 after a quarter of play thanks in part to 10 points from Glover. Beccles added four points in the period.
Delone (17-9) answered the challenge in the ensuing quarter, netting 20 points to trail just 38-31 at halftime. Asher Rudolph led the charge by scoring all 11 of his points in the frame. Coltyn Keller, who posted eight points in the opening quarter, added a bucket as well.
The hosts won the scoring battle in each of the following two quarters to take the win and advance to Saturday’s second round.
Coltyn Keller led Delone with 19 points, followed by Rudolph with 11 and 10 by Camdyn Keller.
Delone Catholic 11 20 14 15 — 60
Constitution 24 14 19 22 — 79
Delone Catholic (60): Coltyn Keller 7 3-5 19, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 3, Asher Rudolph 5 0-0 11, Camdyn Keller 3 3-3 10, Gage Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Bryson Kopp 2 3-3 7, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Noah Crawford 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Matt Grenchick, Brady Dettinburn, Braden Smith, Ryan Moore. Totals: 23 9-19 60
Constitution (79): Glover 10 3-5 24, Blagman 6 1-2 13, Similen 1 0-2 3, McCray 1 0-0 3, Beccles 8 2-3 20, Coleman 1 1-4 4, Carr 4 4-7 12. Totals: 31 11-23 79
3-pointers: DC-Co. Keller 2, Wittmer, Rudolph, Ca. Keller; C-Glover, Similen, McCray, Beccles 2, Coleman
