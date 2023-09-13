GIRLS TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5, Hanover 0
Molly Karom, Amelia Gerringer and Greta Haley each won their singles’ matches in straight sets, as did the doubles’ duo of Ava Leatherman and Addie Elliot to lead the Eagles to victory over the Nighthawks in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday afternoon.
Singles: 1. Molly Karom (BS) d. Megan Nawn 6-2, 6-1; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Sophia Rutledge 6-4, 6-4; 3. Greta Haley (BS) d. Ella Foos 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Albany Shue/Elizabeth Valentine 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (7); 2. Ava Leatherman/Addie Elliott (BS) d. Gracie Troup/Autumn Carpenter 6-0, 6-3.
West York 3, Biglerville 2
The Canners won two of the three matches that were contested, but a pair of forfeits proved to be their undoing in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday afternoon.
Biglerville’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles’ players, Paytyn Plank and Grace Buchheister both won their matches, while West York’s doubles’ team of Regan Dell and Rowan Dennis were victorious in theirs.
Plank took her match 6-0, 6-0. Buchheister was a winner in 6-3, 6-4.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Ella McKula 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Buchheister (B) d. Justyce Firestone 6-3, 6-4; 3. West York by FFT.
Doubles: Regan Dell/Rowan Dennis (WY) d. Alyssa Vaughan/Nicolette Morris 6-0, 6-0; 2. West York by FFT.
Mechanicsburg 5,
Gettysburg 0
The Wildcats came into town and walked out with a quintet of straight set victories.
Gettysburg’s No. 1 singles player, Carmen Oshunrinade, got one game, while the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles unit of Molly Heaton and Maja Engl did as well.
Singles: 1. Teryn Zerby (M) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ryma Saha (M) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ava Shepps (M) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Paige Tyrell/Annie Hu (M) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette; 2. Maddie Small/Lani Knisley (M) d. Molly Heaton/Maja Engi 6-1, 6-0.
GOLF
YAIAA-3 Match
at Quail Valley
Delone Catholic’s Evan Glass carded an 80 to tie for medalist honors with York Catholic’s Sam McKim and led the Squires to victory.
Kat Keller posted an 81 and Cam Keller checked in with an 83 for the winners.
Mason Diaz led Bermudian Springs with an 83, while Derek Freeman had an 86, as the Eagles finished third.
Littlestown was led by the 95 posted by Ryan Jones and Kaden Merson led Fairfield with a 95.
Teams: Delone Catholic 334; York Catholic 348; Bermudian Springs 350; Fairfield 401; Hanover 405.
Delone Catholic: Evan Glass 80, Kat Keller 81, Cam Keller 83, Austin Gregg 90.
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 83, Derek Freeman 86, Austin Reinert 88, Liam Cook 93.
Fairfield: Kaden Merson 95, Brady Cree 97, Abram Orndorff 104, Gabe Williams 105.
Littlestown: Ryan Jones 95, Mason Adams 97, Jacob Dennis 108.
