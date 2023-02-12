Mid-Penn Conference Championships
The Gettysburg boys delivered a strong performance in the Mid-Penn Conference Swimming Championships, which concluded on Saturday at Cumberland Valley.
Sam Nelson and Zach Tipton swam to respective fifth-place finishes in the 500 free and 100 free on Saturday. Nelson posted a time of 4:49.42, which was eight seconds under his seed time. Tipton also came in under his seed time by finishing in 1:00.04, shaving off more than a second from his previous mark.
Senior Zach Turner touched the wall in 48.52 in the 100 free, good for sixth place among 32 entrants.
Nelson and Turner also paired with teammates Finn Clarke and Alex Koufos to earn a medal by placing seventh in the 400 free relay in 3:22.71, nearly five seconds quicker than their posted seed time.
Saturday’s efforts helped the Gettysburg boys finish eighth in a field of 20 teams. State College won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.
On Friday, the Warrior quartet of Koufos, Tipton Nelson and Turner set a new school record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.48. The foursome placed sixth in the event. Additionally, Turner was fourth in the 50 free (21.94) and Nelson seventh in the 200 free (1:47.66).
The District 3 Championships take place March 3-4 at Cumberland Valley.
Mid-Penn Conference Swimming Championships
Cumberland Valley H.S.
(Top 5 plus Times Area)
Key: BiS-Big Spring, BM-Bishop McDevitt, BoS-Boiling Springs, Car-Carlisle, CC-Cedar Cliff, CD-Central Dauphin, Cham-Chambersburg, CV-Cumberland Valley, EP-East Pennsboro, Get-Gettysburg, Her-Hershey, LD-Lower Dauphin, Mech-Mechanicsburg, Nor-Northern, Pal-Palmyra, RL-Red Land, Ship-Shippensburg, SC-State College, ST-Susquehanna Twp., Trin-Trinity, Way-Wanesboro
GIRLS
Team: 1. State College 518, 2. Cumberland Valley 391, 3. Hershey 352, 4. Carlisle 136, 5. Chambersburg 132, 6. Waynesboro 115, 7. Boiling Springs 112, 8. Palmyra 82, 9. Cedar Cliff 80, 10. Mechanicsburg 73, 13. Gettysburg 36
1-meter diving: 1. Armes (RL) 204.05, 2. Potter (Pal) 194.55, 3. Graham (BoS) 169.60, 4. Ramsey (Ship) 165.60, 5. Ely (RL) 158.70, 6. Madeline North-Shelleman (Get) 144.30; 200 medley relay: 1. State College 1:43.92, 2. Cumberland Valley 1:48.16, 3. Hershey 1:48.18, 4. Carlisle 1:52.92, 5. Cumberland Valley 1:53.11, 14. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishopo, Maya Brainard, Hannah Green, Addy Dunlop) 2:03.60, 22. Gettysburg (Claire Journey, Lily Jorgensen, Samanthan Scheungrab, Carolyn Scheungrab) 2:14.16; 200 free: 1. Colarossi (Her) 1:51.62, 2. Strine (BoS) 1:54.26, 3. Oyerly (Her) 1:54.41, 4. Hoover (Mech) 1:57.26, 5. Cramer (CV) 1:58.73; 200 IM: 1. Castro (SC) 2:03.32, 2. Stasz (Her) 2:06.41, 3. Serfass (Her) 2:07.19, 4. Watschke (SC) 2:08.12, 5. Ritchie (Cham) 2:13.38, 24. Bishop (Get) 2:30.20, 29. Green (Get) 2:33.58, 30. Rebekah Reaver (Get) 2:34.25; 50 free: 1. Workman (SC) 23.22, 2. McMullen (Her) 24.74, 3. Brownstead (SC) 24.75, 4. Boone (CV) 24.77, 5. Carrington (SC) 25.02, 14. Brainard (Get) 26.02, 25. Dunlop (Get) 27.01; 100 fly: 1. Oyerly (Her) 56.27, 2. Coombs (Car) 56.61, 3. Buckman (CV) 58.52, 4. Phillips (Way) 58.95, 5. Blough (Trin) 59.62; 200 free relay: 1. State College 1:35.18, 2. Hershey 1:37.44, 3. Cumberland Valley 1:40.00, 4. Waynesboro 1:41.31, 5. State College 1:43.15, 13. Gettysburg (Reaver, Bishop, Dunlop, Brainard) 1:47.37, 21. Gettysburg (C. Sheungrab, S. Scheungrab, Journey, Julia Canadas Salan) 1:52.16; 100 free: 1. Workman (SC) 50.85, 2. Phillips (Way) 52.76, 3. Carrington (SC) 54.15, 4. Koehle (SC) 54.91, 5. Lantz (Pal) 55.14, 11. Brainard (Get) 56.67, 25. Canadas Salan (Get) 59.75, 28. Dunlop (Get) 1:00.42; 500 free: 1. Coombs (Car) 4:57.38, 2. Colarossi (Her) 5:05.39, 3. Serfass (Her) 5:09.07, 4. Boone (CV) 5:13.73, 5. Cramer (CV) 5:17.24, 21. Bishop (Get) 5:52.56, 30. Green (Get) 6:14.15; 100 back: 1. Castro (SC) 53.92, 2. McMullen (Her) 57.68, 3. Buckman (CV) 1:00.46, 4. Sung (SC) 1:01.46, 5. Sandhaus (CV) 1:01.51, 27. Canadas Salan (Get) 1:09.36; 100 breast: 1. Stasz (Her) 1:04.31, 2. Watschke (SC) 1:05.50, 3. Skiles (CV) 1:06.46, 4. Keefer (Nor) 1:06.50, 5. Hoover (Mech) 1:09.15; 400 free relay: 1. Hershey 3:32.86, 2. State College 3:41.17, 3. Cumberland Valley 3:44.30, 4. Waynesboro 3:44.71, 5. Carlisle 3:45.68, 19. Gettysburg (Green, Reaver, Canadas Salan, C. Scheungrab) 4:07.58, 22. Gettysburg (S. Scheungrab, Journey, Jorgensen, Olivia Goldman-Smith) 4:18.01
BOYS
Team: 1. State College 283.5, 2. Cumberland Valley 269, 3. Bishop McDevitt 258.5, 4. Chambersburg 258, 5. Hershey 204, 6. Central Dauphin 194, 7. Palmyra 155, 8. Gettysburg 143, 9. Trinity 124, 10. Boiling Springs 97
1-meter diving: 1. Lloyd (Nor) 239.05, 2. McGlaughlin (LD) 223.70, 3. Fertig (BiS) 198.20, 4. Hammell (LD) 197.30, 5. Myers (Cham) 188.85, 8. London Mitchell (Get) 162.75; 200 medley relay: 1. Cumberland Valley 1:36.57, 2. State College 1:36.71, 3. Chambersburg 1:38.57, 4. Central Dauphin 1:39.31, 5. Hershey 1:39.58, 6. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:40.48, 22. Gettysburg (Trae Brownley, Will Kittelberger, Connor Peterman, William Morris) 2:05.98; 200 free: 1. Estep (Cham) 1:41.21, 2. Huggins (SC) 1:41.54, 3. Mowe (BoS) 1:44.09, 4. Weller (Her) 1:45.27, 5. Ritchie (Cham) 1:45.65, 7. Nelson (Get) 1:47.66, 17. Finn Clarke (Get) 1:55.05; 200 IM: 1. Erdley (SC) 1:55.36, 2. Lee (Trin) 1:56.54, 3. Tran (Her) 1:57.98, 4. Keyes (CD) 1:58.18, 5. Ginter (Mech) 1:59.49, 9. Tipton (Get) 2:04.36, 25. Koufos (Get) 2:16.32; 50 free: 1. Chang (CV) 21.27, 2. Brewer (CV) 21.70, 3. M’Ikanatha (Her) 21.79, 4. Turner (Get) 21.94, 5. Ginter (Mech) 22.43, 19. Wes Coolbaugh (Get) 24.40; 100 fly: 1. Haskins (BM) 51.86, 2. Hancock (BM) 52.03, 3. Kaczmark (Cham) 52.10, 4. Estep (Cham) 52.46, 5. Ginter (Mech) 53.00, 18. Clarke (Get) 59.72, 30. Sam Coolbaugh (Get) 1:05.75, 32. Peterman (Get) 1:08.50; 200 free relay:1. Bishop McDevitt 1:27.37, 2. Cumberland Valley 1:28.74, 3. Palmyra 1:29.93, 4. Trinity 1:30.47, 5. Bishop McDevitt 1:31.98, 14. Gettysburg (S. Coolbaugh, Tipton, Clark, W. Coolbaugh) 1:38.40, 22. Gettysburg (Kittelberger, Peterman, Evan Kahn, Morris) 1:46.99; 100 free: 1. Estep (Cham) 46.18, 2. Hancock (BM) 47.67, 3. Brewer (CV) 47.82, 4. M’Ikantha (Her) 48.31, 5. Kaczmark (Cham) 48.33, 6. Turner (Get) 48.52, 26. W. Coolbaugh (Get) 54.63; 500 free: 1. Huggins (SC) 4:36.21, 2. Uhlig (SC) 4:37.49, 3. Lehan (CD) 4:42.71, 4. Ritchie (Cham) 4:47.42, 5. Nelson (Get) 4:49.42; 100 back: 1. Uhlig (SC) 51.39, 2. Weller (Her) 52.16, 3. Chang (CV) 52.65, 4. Estep (Cham) 54.99, 5. Gaudion (Trin) 55.01, 28. Koufos (Get) 1:03.57; 100 breast: 1. Erdley (SC) 58.62, 2. Keyes (CD) 58.89, 3. Tran (Her) 59.06, 4. Mowe (BoS) 59.28, 5. Tipton (Get) 1:00.04; 400 free relay: 1. Chambersburg 3:11.42, 2. State College 3:11.84, 3. Central Dauphin 3:16.45, 4. Hershey 3:16.75, 5. Palmyra 3:18.51, 7. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:22.71, 18. Gettysburg (Morris, Peterman, S. Coolbaugh, W. Coolbaugh) 3:46.43
YAIAA Swimming
Championships
Liam Rosenbach had a busy weekend for the New Oxford swim team at the YAIAA Championships Friday and Saturday at Central York High School.
The freshman led off the 200 medley relay team which placed fifth and included Cole Smith, Tyler O’Brien and Elias Tlili. That same foursome also had a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay race in 1:40.32
Additionally, Rosenbach posted a sixth-place showing in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.07 and was fifth in the 100 backstroke, coming home in 58.09.
Valerie Clabaugh finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke to highlight New Oxford’s girls’ performance. Clabaugh touched the wall in 1:12.66 to place fourth among 24 swimmers.
South Western enjoyed a bevy of standout efforts, which included Owen Cromer winning the 50 freestyle (21.76) and 100 freestyle (48.09). Sean Filipovits placed second in the 100 butterfly (53.26) while Leah Leonard was runner-up in the 100 free in 55.15 and Chloe Albrecht was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.07).
YAIAA Swimming Championships
Central York H.S.
(Top 5 plus Times Area)
Key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SW-South Western, Sus-Susquehannock, WY-West York, YS-York Suburban,
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Central York 1:50.52, 2. South Western (Leah Leonard, Chloe Albrecht, Sarah Ballou, Elise Leonard) 1:53.22, 3. Spring Grove 1:57.91, 4. Red Lion 1:58.07, 5. Dover 1:58.13, 15. New Oxford (Molly Raab, Valerie Clabaugh, Joslyn Loss, Alaina Myers) 2:11.91, 19. New Oxford (Sydney Christner, Emily Kraus, Aurora Contreras-Pinera) 2:22.39; 200 free: 1. Williams (Dal) 1:57.091:57.09, 2 Buss (CY) 1:57.83, 3. Chevuax (YS) 2:01.45, 4. Bortner (SG) 2:01.66, 5. Craig (Dov) 2:04.59; 200 IM: 1. Eckert (CY) 2:08.85, 2. Rauhauser (SG) 2:11.50, 3. Tate (CY) 2:11.57, 4. Wilkinson (Dal) 2:14.15, 5. Elise Leonard (SW) 2:22.83; 50 free: 1. Havice (Dal) 23.90, 2. Moore (YS) 24.92, 3. Sauder (CY) 25.43, 4. Aggen (RL) 25.71, 5. Shorb (YS) 25.98, 21. Clabaugh (NO) 26.82, 20. Raab (NO) 28.62; 100 fly: 1. Eckert (CY) 58.90, 2. Kalmanowicz (Sus) 1:00.46, 3. Miller (WY) 1:01.92, 4. Sauder (CY) 1:02.80, 5. Zimmerman (NE) 1:02.90; 200 free relay: 1. Dallastown 1:40.35, 2. York Suburban 1:43.16, 3. South Western (L. Leonard, Ballou, Julia Yates, E. Leonard) 1:44.21, 4. Central York 1:47.09, 5. Northeastern 1:47.44, 14. New Oxford (Clabaugh, Loss, Myers, Raab) 1:55.41, 19. New Oxford (Naomi Doll, Madison Keffer, Christner, Kraus) 2:09.75; 100 free: 1. Havice (Dal) 52.35, 2. L. Leonard (SW) 55.15, 3. Czapp (SG) 57.30, 4. Czerwinski (RL) 57.44, 5. Shorb (YS) 57.78; 500 free: 1. Buss (CY) 5:17.67, 2. Wilkinson (Dal) 5:19.06, 3. Chevaux (YS) 5:27.86, 4. Zimmerman (NE) 5:28.86, 5. Bortner (SG) 5:31.19; 100 back: 1. Rauhauser (SG) 58.60, 2. Aggen (RL) 58.83, 3. Moore (YS) 59.78, 4. L. Leonard (SW) 1:00.54, 5. Williams (Dal) 1:01.18; 100 breast: 1. Tate (CY) 1:07.06, 2. Albrecht (SW) 1:11.07, 3. Thomas (Dov) 1:12.54, 4. Clabaugh (NO) 1:12.66, 5. Martin (SG) 1:14.73, 23. Kraus (NO) 1:25.28; 400 free relay: 1. Central York 3:36.51, 2. Dallastown 3:37.97, 3. York Suburban 3:44.50, 4. Spring Grove 3:49.66, 5. Susquehannock 3:50.64, 17. New Oxford (Christner, Dafine Garcia, Kraus, Myers) 4:58.63, 18. New Oxford (Zeddie Brown, Aurora Contreras-Pinera, Bailey Bodvin, Elizabeth Moores) 5:10.26; 1-meter diving: 1. Thomas (WY) 370.50, 2. Tuohy (Dov) 345.85, 3. Porter (Sus) 243.75, 4. Keener (SG) 296.70, 5. Neidigh (YS) 295.95
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Dallastown 1:41.62, 2. Susquehannock 1:42.08, 3. Central York 1:42.15, 4. Dover 1:43.71, 5. New Oxford (Liam Rosenbach, Cole Smith, Tyler O’Brien, Elias Tlili) 1:49.18; 200 free: 1. Wade (Sus) 1:45.88, 2. Snyder (CY) 1:49.07, 3. Helmeczi (NE) 1:49.27, 4. Hollinger (Sus)1:50.84, 5. Welsh (CY) 1:51.59; 200 IM: 1. Henry (CY) 1:55.33, 2. Pacifico (WY) 2:03.18, 3. Anderson (Dal) 2:03.36, 4. Grega (Dal) 2:09.62, 5. Bubb (Dov) 2:10.97; 50 free: 1. Owen Cromer (SW) 21.76, 2. Krebs (Dal) 21.88, 3. Johns (Sus) 22.02, 4. Foster (NE) 22.89, 5. Spangler (Dal) 23.39, 13. O’Brien (NO) 24.78, 19. Smith (NO) 25.64, 21. Tlili (NO) 25.82; 100 fly: 1. Wade (Sus) 51.81, 2. Sean Filipovits (SW) 53.26, 3. Wright (Sus) 53.57, 4. Neutzel (Dal) 55.05, 5. Stiles (Dal) 55.07; 200 free relay: 1. Dallastown 1:30.78, 2. South Western (Spencer Wineholt, Filipovits, William Fenwick, Cromer) 1:31.15, 3. Northeastern 1:33.47, 4. Central York 1:37.55, 5. Susquehannock 1:37.72, 6. New Oxford (Rosenbach, Tlili, Smith, O’Brien) 1:40.32, 15. New Oxford (Alberto Fernandez, Ian Gilberto, Londyn Johnson, Raiden Shomo) 2:01.27; 100 free: 1. Cromer (SW) 48.09, 2. Krebs (Dal) 48.28, 3. Johns (Sus) 49.26, 4. Foster (NE) 50.32, 5. Spangler (Dal) 51.83, 6. Rosenbach (NO) 52.07, 14. O’Brien (NO) 55.72; 500 free: 1. Helmeczi (NE) 5:01.50, 2. Hendershot (CY) 5:02.93, 3. Hollinger (Sus) 5:06.02, 4. Welsh (CY) 5:06.18, 5. Turner (NE) 5:08.41; 100 back: 1. Neutzel (Dal) 53.38, 2. Filipovits (SW) 53.63, 3. Anderson (Dal) 55.88, 4. Hockenberry (Dov) 56.11, 5. Rosenbach (NO) 58.09; 100 breast: 1. Henry (CY) 58.51, 2. Stiles (Dal) 59.56, 3. Snyder (CY) 1:02.44, 4. Bishop (NE) 1:02.63, 5. Wright (Sus) 1:03.12, 8. Smith (NO) 1:06.45; 400 free relay: 1. Dallastown 3:16.28, 2. Susquehannock 3:17.30, 3. Central York 3:21.67, 4. South Western (Wineholt, Filipovits, Achilles Light, Cromer) 3:22.19, 14. New Oxford (Fernandez, Gilberto, Shomo, Tlili) 4:24.05; 1-meter diving: 1. Henning (SG) 234.55, 2. Hoopes (SG) 223.35, 3. Gentzyel (YS) 202.40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.