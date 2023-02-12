SWIM

Gettysburg’s Sam Nelson (left) placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and teammate Zach Turner (right) was sixth in the 100 free on Saturday in the Mid-Penn Conference Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Mid-Penn Conference Championships

The Gettysburg boys delivered a strong performance in the Mid-Penn Conference Swimming Championships, which concluded on Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.