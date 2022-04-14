If the New Oxford softball teams scores double figure runs, odds are it’ll win a lot of games.
The Colonials have won every game in which they’ve scored at least ten runs and lost every game in which they failed to do so in the young season.
That trend continued with an 11-4 victory over Gettysburg in YAIAA softball action Thursday afternoon at Gettysburg.
“We’ve been putting the ball in play and making things happen all year,” New Oxford head coach Jason Miller said. “We have a full lineup, up and down the order. Almost everyone contributes in every game.”
New Oxford (5-2) sent nine hitters to the dish and tallied five runs in the top of the first, though a pair of Gettysburg miscues certainly aided the Colonial cause in the frame.
Mallory Topper brought home the first run of the contest with a sac fly to score Cara Diviney, then Bailey Moser wrapped up the rally with a two-run single to plate Leah Noel and Bella Arnold. The other two runs in the frame came home when Arnold and Hannah Becker each reached on errors.
Gettysburg (3-4) answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first with Sam Carbaugh singling in Danika Kump, then an error that Maddie Knerr reached base on allowed Kate Keller to score.
Things stayed at 5-2 until the top of the fourth when the Warriors were let down by their defense again, as two more errors helped the Ox to plate a quartet of runs.
Becker and Dill each supplied run-scoring singles and Topper made it on base on an error that scored two runs.
“We’ve got to clean up our errors,” Gettysburg head coach Michelle Masser said. “Most of their runs were unearned.”
The Warriors had an excellent chance in the third when they packed the sacks with one down, but Dill retired the next two hitters on a pop out and fly out.
The senior went the route and allowed two earned runs and nine hits with one strikeout and three walks. She threw 74 strikes out of the 112 pitches that she threw.
“Paige tends to get out of trouble more often than not when she gets into it,” Miller said. “She throws strikes, gets a lot of weak contact and our defense makes plays behind her.”
Each team added single runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to wrap up the scoring.
New Oxford posted 15 knocks, with Autumn Lehigh supplying three of them, all doubles and she also scored twice. Diviney and Becker each had two hits and two runs scored.
Gettysburg had nine hits, as Berit Miller came up with a trio of singles, while Keller and Carbaugh each had two.
“We had enough runners on base to give ourselves plenty of chances to score,” Masser said. “But we need to string our hits together better.”
The Ox began the campaign by winning each of its first three contests before dropping two straight. Thursday’s win is the second straight for the Colonials.
“We’re a young team that only has two seniors (Dill and Topper), so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” first-year coach Miller said. “We’re moving in the right direction and we have the talent to be a really good team.”
New Oxford returns to action on Monday with a road trip to Cumberland Valley for a 4:15 start, while the Warriors’ next contest is at Biglerville, also on Monday at 4:15.
New Oxford 500 410 1 — 11 15 4
Gettysburg 200 010 1 — 4 9 4
Paige Dill and Leah Noel; Maddie Knerr, Berit Miller (5) and Aubrey DeFriece. WP: Dill. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Dill 1-3; Knerr 1-1, Miller 0-0. 2B: NO-Autumn Lehigh 3, Mallory Topper, Noel; G-DeFriece.
