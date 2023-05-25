In one of the more hideous examples of online clickbait, and this one just blatantly wrong, came this headline from the Southwest Journal website: “Pennsylvania Bear Attack Horror: 2 Young Children Innocent Playtime Turns Deadly.”
WTH?
I have no doubt that for their family, and especially the two children who were attacked Monday in Luzerne County by a black bear, it was truly horrific.
As the children have been discharged with non-life threatening injuries, this could turn out to be deadly only for the unfortunate bear, if caught. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission the animal will be euthanized as a precaution.
This seems to have been determined before knowing circumstances that caused the attack.
So the bear could be put down for – doing what bears do. This is sad.
For me, I see and hear about too many cases, family pets most often, being killed for doing what their species do naturally. On the longshot possibility they might do it again.
As for the children attacked, ages 5 and 14 months, they were treated for bites and/or scratches and released from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, according to the Game Commission.
Two bear traps were set in the area and a caught bear could be identified by DNA as the one behind the attack.
In general, Pennsylvania’s bears avoid contact with people and attacks are rare. When attacks occur, animal instinct is usually behind it.
Pennsylvania is home to about 15,000 bears and it is illegal to feed bears. Once they become acclimated to a food source, they don’t know to take “no” for answer.
The commission said the bear involved in Monday’s incident likely isn’t prone to attack. The attack more likely was triggered by some unknown circumstance.
That being the case, for this bear I say trap and transfer would be a fair and humane outcome.
DOE LICENSE TIMELINE
Antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online starting Monday, June 26. Hunters can purchase antlerless licenses, along with other hunting licenses, online at huntfish.pa.gov or at any issuing agent.
The 2023-24 antlerless license application schedule looks like this:
June 26: Resident
July 10: Non-resident
July 24: Second round
August 14: Third round
August 28: Fourth round
Sept. 16: Over-the-counter sales.
BULLET POINTS
• Sunday, May 28, is Fish for Free day in Pennsylvania. Anyone (resident or non-resident) may legally fish on all Pennsylvania waterways. No license is required, but all other fishing regulations still apply.
• The 86th Annual Pennsylvania Trappers Asssociation Rendezvous takes to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds June 15-17. There will be dealers, tailgaters, demos, fur handling, trap setting contests, a mountain man race, Smokey the Bear, and more. Dealer buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days. Admission is $5 per day, $10 for all three days. The Fairgrounds are at 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
