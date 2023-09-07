GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Eagles pushed the Squirettes to five sets before dropping an air-tight 25-22, 25-27, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 decision on Thursday.
Meredith Keefer keyed the victory for Delone with a monster night at the net, where she smacked 28 kills. Marley Rudolph drilled 11 kills and Reece Meckley tacked on 10 more in the victory.
Keefer’s big night included three service aces and nine digs. Megan Jacoby’s 19 digs were a team-high, just ahead of Kayden Bello who had 16. Campbell Chronister finished with a dozen digs and Rudolph added eight.
For the Eagles, Maddie Wagner dished out 20 assists to go along with 12 digs, while Abby Hartman had 17 kills to match her 17 digs. Lucy Peters (8 digs, 6 kills) and Leah Groft (6 digs) also contributed to the Berm attack.
Delone won the JV match 25-14, 25-16.
York Catholic 3,
Littlestown 0
The Irish spiked their way to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Bolts on Thursday.
Makayla Branham handed out a dozen assists and Sarah Loveless had 13 digs for Ltown. Isabella MacCall and Gracie Plunkert combined for 13 digs, with Plunkert tacking on five kills.
Lily Welty and Allison Cassatt joined to record seven kills as well.
South Western 3, Red Lion 0
Kellyn Ford dealt 23 assists and Emma Baney came up with 22 digs in a 3-0 win for the Mustangs on Thursday.
Taryn Gobrecht and Maddie Eyster joined the defensive effort with a combined 34 digs, while Lilly Sullivan had 10 kills for South Western.
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 5, Greencastle 0
The Warriors had their way on Thursday when they bounced the host Blue Devils, 5-0. Carly Schumacher and Abby Williams zipped two goals apiece past the Greencastle keeper to lead the charge.
Naomi Spangler capped the scoring with a goal midway through the third period, and the Gettysburg defense yielded just one shot on goal.
Gettysburg 2 1 2 0 — 5
Greencastle 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Get-Carly Schumacher 2, Abby Williams 2, Naomi Spangler. Assists: Get-Schumacher. Shots: Get-12; Gr-1. Corners: Get-6; Gr-1.
Littlestown 6, Hanover 2
Emmy Nunemaker knocked home a pair of goals and assisted on another for the Bolts on Thursday.
Joining Nunemaker in the goal-scoring column was Kamryn Bittle, Summer Rathell, Ibeth Garcia and Kelsy McClintock. Bittle and McClintock also posted assists for Littlestown, which used three goals in the fourth period to take control.
Peyton Conover and Iris Diaz pocketed goals for Hanover.
Littlestown 1 1 1 3 — 6
Hanover 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: L-Kamryn Bittle, Emmy Nunemaker 2, Summer Rathell, Ibeth Garcia, Kelsy McClintock; H-Peyton Conover, Iris Diaz. Assists: L-McClintock, Bittle, Gracin Peart, Nunemaker. Shots: L-9; H-3. Corners: L-10; H-3. Saves: L-0; H-3
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Kennard-Dale 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
Berm’s Reese Lighty and Ella Somerville scored a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 doubles in Thursday’s YAIAA match.
Singles: 1. Hawyard (KD) d. Molly Karom 6-1, 6-2; 2. Webb (KD) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; 3. Davidson (KD) d. Greta Haley 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Seymour/Phoebus 6-2, 6-2; 2. Pereira/Burkins (KD) d. Sofie Ruggerie/Bekah Myford 6-0, 6-3
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 4,
Delone Catholic 2
The Eagles converted a penalty kick in each half of Thursday’s YAIAA victory over the visiting Squires. Abram Montes de Oca converted in the opening half, and Alex Alvarado made good on his attempt with 23:56 left in regulation.
Landon Oehmig netted a pair of goals by the Eagles, who scored three times in the second half.
Angello Salazar and Ethan Sevison booted goals for Delone.
Delone Catholic 2 0 — 2
Bermudian Springs 1 3 — 4
Goals: DC-Angello Salazar, Ethan Sevison; BS-Abram Montes de Oca, Landon Oehmig 2, Alex Alvarado. Assists: DC-JP Groves; BS-CJ Carrolus, Colton Kehr. Shots: DC-9; BS-9. Corners: DC-7; BS-5. Saves: DC-5; BS-8
Northern 4, Gettysburg 0
Four different players scored for the Polar Bears in Wednesday’s Mid-Penn win over the Warriors, including three in the second half.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Northern 1 3 — 4
Goals: N-G. White, L. White, Green, Hayes. Shots: G-0; N-10. Corners: G-0; N-8. Saves: G-6; N-0. JV: Northern 1, Gettysburg 0
