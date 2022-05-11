What a roller coaster of emotions.
New Oxford senior Mason Weaver experienced life’s ups and downs — all within a few hours — on a day that culminated in a key 5-4 victory over division rival Gettysburg at the Colonials’ diamond on Wednesday afternoon.
The starting pitcher learned in the morning that he will be plying his trade next year at Elizabethtown College. The exhilaration was short-lived when the game began as the Warriors scored two runs without a hit or a ball reaching the outfield. Weaver’s caddy at shortstop, Adam Pascoe, had four errors in the nightmare frame as Chris Boone and Braden Manning reached and came around on the miscues.
Ox head coach Scott Anderson kept an even keel.
“It was a less than ideal start,” said Anderson with classic understatement. “He (Pascoe) has been as solid as they come all year. Maybe he was too amped up but I knew our kids wouldn’t quit.”
When the Warriors tacked on single runs in the second and third to take a 4-0 lead, a triumph seemed unlikely. Back-to-back doubles by Ajonte Bullock and Boone gave Gettysburg (11-6) a two-out tally in the second and Logan Mosely’s towering bolt over the fence in center doubled the early advantage an inning later. Weaver wasn’t ready to concede anything. He got stronger on the mound — and at the dish.
Ox got on the board without a hit in the third when Kolton Haifley drew a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Coy Baker to make it 4-1.
Leading off the home fifth, Weaver ripped a Manning fastball beyond the netting in right center for his first career round-tripper. Pascoe got plunked and eventually came around on infield singles by Connor Main and Jacob Little as the Colonials (11-5) crept within a run, 4-3.
“We struggled during the first four innings,” said Weaver. “Then, when we got close, everything flipped.”
Weaver struck out the side in the sixth and was in the middle of the winning rally in the home half.
Aaron Smith and Weaver started the uprising with base knocks off of reliever Wes Coolbaugh. After two infield outs and with the runners still on second and third, Brennan Holmes dropped a single to center to tie the score and Ethan Diehl delivered the tide-changer. Smith shut the door in the seventh to finish off the comeback win. Fittingly, Pascoe had the assist for the final out. Weaver was happy his classmate had a chance for redemption.
“The best thing you can do is reassure him,” said Weaver. “We stayed behind him.”
Weaver paced the Colonials with three hits and Holmes and Diehl had two apiece. Weaver fanned seven in six innings without a walk and moved to 5-2 on the campaign.
The Warriors saw their seven-game winning streak end.
“We knew it would be close,” said Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady. “We have stressed getting an early lead. It’s been working (during the surge), but you can’t settle. Today, we didn’t add on. We seemed satisfied. Weaver got stronger as the game went on — we did a good job of battling.”
Both teams are in position to clinch berths in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs as well as a share of the division title. The Warriors host York Suburban today and Ox travels to West York.
“It was a great day for our seniors,” said Anderson, whose club twice defeated the Warriors by identical scores. “Gettysburg is (an outstanding) ballclub. We have a lot of respect for them — they are always prepared. To win both games against them is a (terrific) accomplishment.”
Gettysburg 211 000 0 — 4 6 1
New Oxford 001 022 x — 5 11 4
Braden Manning, Wes Coolbaugh (5) and Cody Furman; Mason Weaver, Aaron Smith (7) and Coy Baker. WP: Weaver. LP: Coolbaugh. SO-BB: Manning 3-4, Coolbaugh 0-0; Weaver 7-0, Smith 0-0. 2B: G-Ajonte Bullock, Chris Boone. HR: G-Logan Mosely; NO-Weaver.
