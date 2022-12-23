If the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team took a step or more back from last season, that would be understandable. Especially after all five of the Squirettes’ starters from a year ago graduated.
They may have taken a step back, but it’s not very noticeable, at least so far.
Delone has pocketed wins over perennial district title contenders Berks Catholic (43-33) and Trinity (37-28) and its only loss came to defending 6A state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh, 37-27.
Juniors Kaitlyn Schwarz, Brielle Baughman and Ella Hughes, all of whom played significant minutes a season ago, are leading the way for the squad. Sophomore Megan Jacoby and freshman Reece Meckley are both making solid contributions, as well.
Bermudian Springs is also dealing with losing a huge chunk of its team, after the Eagles graduated three 1,000-point scorers.
They sit at 4-4 and are being led by sophomores Tori Bross and Lucy Peters and senior Amelia Peters.
Bross, who was a part-time starter a season ago, is a dead-eye shooter, while Peters is a clone of her older sister, Lillian. Peters posted 16 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Biglerville on Tuesday. That’s a line eerily similar to ones that Lillian would regularly turn in.
The other team that was decimated due to graduation is Gettysburg and Jeff Bair’s bunch isn’t fairing nearly as well as the Squirettes or Eagles.
The Warriors won their opener and have dropped six straight since then and really struggle to score. They’re averaging 23.8 ppg over their last six contests.
Fairfield handed Gettysburg one of those defeats, the first time the Knights have earned a victory over the Warriors since 1984, when both were members of the long gone Blue Mountain League. The Knights are paced by junior Breanna Valentine, who can fill it up from all over the floor and averages 14 ppg.
Biglerville returns the area’s leading scorer in senior Brylee Rodgers and she again tops the area at 15.1 ppg. Rodgers has 895 career points and should reach the 1,000-point milestone in the next month. She’d be the first Canner to do it since current assistant coach Rebecca Isaac hit the mark in 2015.
Senior Emily Woolson is tossing in 9.9 ppg, while a trio of sophomores — Kierney Weigle, Ava Peterson and Claire Roberts — fill out the starting five for the Canners.
After coming off of a district playoff appearance with most of its team returning, New Oxford had high expectations for the 2022-23 season. Things came crashing down to earth when senior Ella Billman tore a knee ligament a month before the season started. The Ox has battled for coach Mike Englar, but a struggle for offense hinders the Colonials’ chances to win many games. Freshman Georgia Mummert has impressed at times.
On the boys’ side, Littlestown and Delone are both off to good starts. The Thunderbolts and Squires faced off on Dec. 16 and the Bolts clobbered them, 65-42.
Littlestown has won four straight and sits at 5-2 on the season. The Bolts are led by their high-scoring trio of juniors Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr, along with senior Jake Bosley. That triumvirate averages a combined 44 ppg. Bosley currently has 840 career points, putting him on track to become the eighth Bolt to hit 1,000 career points and the third in the past five seasons.
Delone has done a fantastic job of winning close games. The Squires have a 6-1 record and five of their wins have come by eight points or less. Senior Bryson Kopp and juniors Cam Keller and Gage Zimmerman lead the way.
New Oxford snapped a five-game losing streak when it pasted Dover, 78-41, on Tuesday. Juniors Idriz Ahmetovic and Brennan Holmes, along with freshman Brody Holmes have been the top scorers for the Colonials.
Speaking of ending losing steaks, Bermudian ended its seven-game skid when it got past Biglerville on Tuesday. Junior Tyson Carpenter has been a bright spot for the Eagles. He’s hit for 20-plus points in three games and averages 14.7 a night.
Gettysburg evened its record at 3-3 when it took down West Perry, 56-30. A quartet of juniors, Ian McLean, Brody Wagner, Tegan Kuhns and Josh Herr all average at least 9 ppg to lead the Warriors.
Biglerville dropped a pair of games this week and has lost five of its last six to fall to 2-5. Senior Christian Shaffer paces the Canner offense at 8.6 ppg.
