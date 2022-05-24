The name David Smith Jr. could well be one to remember for Times area football fans.
Smith Jr., an eighth grader, is the son of David and Cheryl Smith of Fairfield and was recently named one of the country’s top rising football players.
After attending a camp run by Football University and 247Sports, Smith was selected from a pool of over 3,500 middle school players to compete in Dream All-American Bowl on June 12 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
“He’s attended some camps and the one, FBU, works with 247Sports and they handle all the testing and combine results,” David Smith Sr. said. “So they must’ve passed that along and then the Dream game reached out to us recently asking if he’d be interested in playing.”
The younger Smith, who has attended charter school the last two years and is an accomplished wrestler in addition to football, has yet to determine where he’ll ply his trade in high school.
Due to the lack of a junior high wrestling program at Fairfield, he competed for Waynesboro this past season where he went 20-0 at 252 pounds and won the junior high division of Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars tournament.
The 5-foot-11, 248-pound lineman is currently in the process of visiting schools, which include Waynesboro as well as Delone Catholic, Trinity and Bishop McDevitt.
“I think it’s recently sort of clicked for him how important the academic side of things are in addition to the athletics,” the elder Smith said. “When he was younger, obviously, it was all about sports but now talking to these high school coaches he’s understanding how important it is to be reliable, to make sure you’re always eligible to play and can do things beyond just the football and the wrestling.”
Smith’s father says that while his son is extremely motivated on the field and the wrestling mats, he’s also learning how to balance that with not only academics, but also the social aspect of schooling.
“I think he’s looking forward to getting back in that classroom setting,” he said. “That’s been the toughest part of doing all this while in the pandemic, is not having that social aspect. So not only having sports, but also being back in that environment is big for us when deciding on a school.”
On the field, the younger Smith is a brute and it’s not hard to see why some of the best high school coaches in the area are looking to work with him.
A two-way starter in his ninth year of youth football, Smith compiled 35 pancake blocks for his junior high team this past season and at FBU’s Top Gun showcase, he was named the No. 2 overall offensive lineman in his class nationwide.
“He does weight training three times a week and actually works with former Indianapolis Colts player Jaimie Thomas, who’s up in Harrisburg, on things like his technique and footwork. So he puts a lot of work into it,” Smith Sr. said. “We’re just excited for him to have the opportunity to play in this game and play with some of the best kids from across the country.”
