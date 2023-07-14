Cashtown 3, Biglerville 0
The Pirates used a complete-game shutout by Austin Kunkel to blank the Black Sox and solidify their playoff footing on Friday. Kunkel’s beauty was a 3-hitter featuring six strikeouts and no walks. He went the route on only 71 pitches, 51 of which were strikes.
Cashtown (13-15-1) scored a run in the first when Aden Juelich singled, stole second and came around to score on a Biglerville (17-12) error. The hosts added two more tallies in the third on RBI base knocks by Braden Petty and Dylan Ed.
Six different players had hits for Cashtown while Biglerville was limited to singles by Austin Black Connor Orner and Branson Diller.
Noah Ayers allowed only two earned runs over six frames but was tagged with the loss.
Biglerville 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Cashtown 102 000 0 - 3 6 0
WP: Austin Kunkel. LP: Noah Ayers. SO-BB: Ayers 5-2, Kunkel 6-0.
Littlestown 7, Frederick 3
The Dodgers and Flying Dogs combined for 26 singles on Friday night, with the hosts claiming a 7-3 victory. Littlestown improved to 20-9 and drew even with Mason-Dixon for second place in the regular season standings. Littlestown defeated Mason-Dixon in two of their three meetings this season.
Zak Nedzel led the hit parade under the lights by going 3-for-4 with a game-high four RBI. Trent Copenhaver, Jacob Saylor, Sam Wertz, Coen Harvey and Kameron Becker all stroked two hits apiece in the win as well.
Five different players had multiple hits for the Flying Dogs (13-16), including Dougie Simms who was 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Tyler Hoffman went 2-for-4 and plated a pair of runs.
Frederick 300 000 0 - 3 11 0
Littlestown 232 000 x - 7 15 0
WP: Calvin Benevento. LP: Jason Christenberry. SO-BB: Christenberry 2-1, Benevento 4-0.
Littlestown Dodgers 20-9-0
Mason-Dixon Rebels 20-9-0
Bigerville Black Sox 17-12-0
Shippensburg Stars 15-12-0
Frederick Flying Dogs 13-16-0
Brushtown Bulldogs 6-22-0
North Carroll Panthers 4-25-0
