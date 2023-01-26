WRESTLING
Biglerville 54, Hanover 15
The Canners hammered the host Hawks on Thursday to secure a share of the YAIAA-3 championship. Biglerville, which won the title outright last season, splits this year’s championship with Bermudian Springs after both teams finished 5-1 in divisional matches.
Biglerville (13-7) won the first eight bouts on Thursday to build an insurmountable 45-0 lead. Seth Lady and Guillaume Schmitz started things with back-to-back pins at 152 and 160. After a decision by Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, Levi Roberts and Mason Keiper stacked pins around a forfeit to Mason Mentzer at 215.
Kye Nelson and Brody Gardner delivered sticks at 107 and 114 to end the big run.
Devan Ponce tacked on a second-period technical fall for the Canners, who will return to action on Monday for the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships.
152-Seth Lady (B) p. Sage Hartlaub, 2:50; 160-Guillaume Schmitz (B) p. Allan Mitra; 172-Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (B) d. Aizik Shoap; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Christian Gonzalez, 2:10; 215-Mason Mentzer (B) fft; 285-Mason Keiper (B) p. Brayden Pacheco, 2:42; 107-Kye Nelson (B) p. Dylan Shue; 114-Brody Gardner (B) p. Connor Laughman, :57; 121-Daniel Corbin (H) p. Caden Kessel; 127-Kenneth Hernandez (H) d. Tritton Taylor, 4-0; 133-Wyatt Gebhart (H) fft; 139-Devan Ponce (B) tf. Aiden Kenworthy, 17-2; 145-Joey Ney (B) md. Jedidiah Abell
Bermudian Springs 56,
York Tech 18
Pins were the order of the night for the Eagles, who flattened the Spartans in eight bouts on Thursday. Berm, which opened up a 27-0 lead to start the match, upped its overall record to 12-8 to close out the regular season.
Recording falls in the victory were Cole Schisler (107), Austin Anderson (121), Reece Daniels (127), Jakson Keffer (139), Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (152), Carter Storm (172) and Codi Rodgers (285). Hayden Andrus added a 16-1 technicall fall in just 3:14 at 133 pounds.
139-Jakson Keffer (BS) p. Stevens, :28; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Creisher, 4:39; 152-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Burton, 1:42; 160-Lyhem Keslar (BS) d. Guzman, 5-4; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Kwasnjuk, 3:42; 189-Glover (YT) p. Brennon Ault, 4:59; 215-Markel (YT) p. Trysten Keslar, 1:48; 285-Codi Rodgers (BS) p. Alleyne, 4:10; 107-Cole Schisler (BS) p. Lehr, 1:16; 114-Leiphart (YT) fft; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) p. Wentz, 1:52; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Buer, 1:57; 133-Hayden Andrus (BS) tf. Butler, 3:14 (16-1)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 50, W. Shore Christian 29
The Knights ended their six-game slide in a big way on Thursday when they breezed to a 50-29 non-league win. Breana Valentine filled up the nets with a game-high 23 points. Valentine made good on nine field goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Valentine nailed a pair of triples in the first quarter, helping the Knights assume a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Cadence Holmberg added nine points and Olivia Sanders had five for Fairfield (6-10).
West Shore Christian 9 5 5 10 — 29
Fairfield 14 14 11 11 — 50
West Shore Christian (29): Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Yingling 0 1-2 1, Footitt 5 5-10 15, Sanders 1 2-2 4, Shaw 1 0-0 3, Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 8-14 29
Fairfield (50): Cadence Holmberg 4 1-3 9, Hannah Myers 2 0-0 4, Lily Fredrikis 1 0-0 3, Maddy Fulgham 2 0-0 4, Catherine Aker 0 2-4 2, Breana Valentine 9 2-6 23, Olivia Sanders 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Calore, Klinedinst, Miller, Laird, Click. Totals: 20 6-15 50
3-pointers: WSC-Shaw; F-Valentine 3, Fredrikis 1
SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 113,
Lower Dauphin 53
Gettysburg girls 94,
Lower Dauphin 76
The Warrior boys continued their domination in relay events on Thursday when they claimed all three in a comfortable victory over the Falcons.
On the individual side, Sam Nelson and Zach Turner pulled down two wins apiece to power Gettysburg. Nelson was victorious in the 200 free and 100 butterfly while Turner couldn’t be beat in the 50 free and 100 free. Turner’s time of 50.79 in the 100 was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Zach Tipton (100 breast), Finn Clarke (500 free) and Alex Koufos (100 back) also delivered wins for the Warriors in addition to aiding the sweep in relays.
Maya Brainard was first to finish in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races on Thursday, posting top times of 26.78 and 59.17, respectively. Carolyn Scheungrab had the day’s best time in the 200 free and Morgan Bishop went the distance to beat the field in the 500 free.
In addition, Scheungrab, Rebekah Reaver, Claire Jurney and Julia Canadas Salan won the 400 free relay in 4:20.08.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:44.87; 200 free: 1. Nelson (G) 2:00.84, 2. Evan Kahn (G) 2:16.38; 200 IM: 1. Dotts (LD) 2:13.89, 2. Koufos (G) 2:18.71, 3. Sam Coolbaugh (G) 2:30.30; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.30, 3. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 25.18; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 57.67, 3. Connor Peterman (G) 1:12.15; 100 free: 1. Turner (G) 50.79, 2. S. Coolbaugh (G) 1:00.42; 500 free: 1. Finn Clarke (G) 5:32.45, 2. Tipton (G) 5:32.49; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 1:37.13; 100 back: 1. Koufos (G) 1:06.86, 2. W. Coolbaugh (G) 1:09.14; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:07.03; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, S. Coolbaugh, W. Coolbaugh, Tipton) 3:52.96
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Lower Dauphin 2:03.10; 200 free: 1. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:18.70, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:19.60; 200 IM: 1. Brelsford (LD) 2:28.58, 2. Morgan Bishop (G) 2:30.84; 50 free: 1. Maya Brainard (G) 26.78, 2. Addy Dunlop (G) 27.75, 3. Lily Jorgensen (G) 31.26; 100 fly: 1. Pegher (LD) 1:11.28, 2. Dunlop (G) 1:16.02, 3. Reaver (G) 1:18.85; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 59.17, 3. Julia Canadas Salan (G) 1:01.61; 500 free: 1. Bishop (G) 6:03.46, 3. Scheungrab (G) 6:20.87; 200 free relay: 1. Lower Dauphin 1:50.36; 100 back: 1. Brelsford (LD) 1:09.31, 2. Canadas Salan (G) 1:11.08, 3. Claire Jurney (G) 1:17.17; 100 breast: 1. Weidman (LD) 1:18.72, 3. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 1:29.16; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Scheungrab, Reaver, Jurney, Canadas Salan) 4:20.08
