New Oxford 1, Cashtown 0
Cashtown 7, New Oxford 1
The Twins dealt the Pirates a rare loss as part of Sunday’s South Penn League doubleheader.
New Oxford (9-16) was limited to just one hit through seven innings of Game 1 as Nathan Holt was dealing on the mound. Holt had 10 strikeouts to that point, but was matched by Twins counterpart Nick Schreiber who had nine punchouts.
In the bottom of the eighth, Joey Hemler singled to spark the winning rally. After a strikeout, Matt Martin singled to push the winning run into scoring position. Austin Roth then delivered the walk-off winner with another single.
Schreiber limited the Pirates (14-3-1) to just three hits in notching the win.
Cashtown scored five times in the fifth inning of the second game to earn a split. Chase King singled twice and had three RBI to key an 11-hit attack. Travis Black and Kody Clausius also stroked two hits each.
Josh Berzonski fanned eight over four frames on the bump, allowing only three hits and an unearned run.
Cashtown 000 000 00 — 0 3 0
New Oxford 000 000 01 — 1 4 1
WP: Schreiber. LP: Holt. SO-BB: Holt 11-1, Schreiber 9-0
Cashtown 001 150 0 — 7 11 3
New Oxford 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
Berzonski, Cool (5), Kunkel (7). Grob, Arnold (4). WP: Berzonski. LP: Grob. SO-BB: Berzonski 8-1, Cool 0-1, Kunkel 0-0, Grob 2-0, Arnold 0-5.
Littlestown 11, North Carroll 1
Littlestown 6, North Carroll 2
The Dodger bats were red-hot on Saturday when Littlestown smashed 26 hits in 12 innings of play to sweep the Panthers.
Joe Kroeger and Jacob Crawmer were both 3-for-3 with three RBI apiece in an 11-1 five-inning win in the opener. Travis Inch also drove in three runs while Justin Keith and Sam Wertz collected two singles apiece.
Calvin Benevento struck out seven while allowing only four hits.
Travis Inch doubled as part of a 3-for-3 effort in Game 2. Justin Brookhart and Brandon Naill also stroked three hits each as the Dodgers (15-8) piled up 15 base knocks.
Tyler Sadowski went 2-for-2 and Joey Bodmer tripled for the Panthers (4-17) in the second game.
North Carroll 000 10 — 1 4 5
Littlestown 422 3x — 11 11 1
Bodmer, Z. Brauthaun (4). Benevento. WP: Benevento. LP: Bodmer. SO-BB: Bodmer 2-0, Brauthaun 0-4, Benevento 7-0.
North Carroll 110 000 0 — 2 5 0
Littlestown 400 020 x — 6 15 0
E. Brauthaun, Sadowski (6). Copenhaver, B. Naill (3), Gladhill (6). WP: Naill. LP: Brauthaun. SO-BB: Brauthaun 4-1, Sadowski 0-0, Copenhaver 1-1, Naill 4-3, Gladhill 4-0. 2B: L-Inch. 3B: NC-Bodmer
