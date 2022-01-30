Gettysburg College came out firing and Muhlenberg was hopelessly outmatched right from the start as the Bullets steamrolled the Muhls, 68-35, in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Bream Gym.
Emily Unger gave the visitors a 3-0 lead on a triple 52 seconds into the contest and that was the high point of the day for them. It wasn’t steadily downhill for the Muhls from there — it was as though the floor fell out from under them.
Gettysburg (14-2, 12-0) snagged the lead for good when Carly Rice buried a trifecta from the left wing with 6:49 to go in the first quarter, the first of five deep balls she hit in the opening half.
The Bullets held a 10-6 lead before pouring in 15 points in the final three minutes of the first quarter and the hosts enjoyed a 25-6 lead after one stanza following a top of the key 3-ball from Caitlyn Priore at the quarter horn.
“We did a good job on defense, initially,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “They were missing shots and I think their confidence dropped once we built a lead. They’re a better-shooting team than they were today.”
Christina Richson drained a triple to start the second quarter before a Tori Dowd hoop finally put a stop to Gettysburg’s 18 straight points and 28-3 run, overall.
Muhlenberg (6-10, 2-9) had its best offensive stint of the game over a six-minute stretch from 8:28 to 2:28. The visitors closed the gap to 37-21 on a bucket by Margaux Eripret. But the Bullets answered by bagging the last ten points of the half.
Rice’s fifth triple right before the halftime buzzer made it 47-21 at intermission.
Gettysburg connected on 9-of-14 (64 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half and 18-of-32 (56 percent) from the field overall.
“We played really well on defense and that allowed us to get some transition buckets,” Davis said. “In the halfcourt, they were using a 2-3 zone defensively and we were able to successfully shoot over it. When Carly and Christina are both shooting well, we’re a dangerous team.”
Muhlenberg began the second half with a hoop from Eripret, but the Muhls scored just a single point for the rest of the quarter. A frame that ended with the Bullets holding a 59-24 lead.
The large margin allowed Davis to go deep into his bench, as every player on the roster saw at least eight minutes of playing time and only Mackenzie Szlosek played more than 20. The freshman logged 25 minutes while scoring six points to go with a team-high nine boards and three assists.
“We feel that we have a deep team, full of players that are ready to contribute when given the opportunity,” Davis said. “We have good players coming off the bench.”
Muhlenberg shot a ghastly 13-of-72 (18 percent) from the field for the game and was outrebounded by a count of 50-35.
Rice was the high scorer in the game as she put in 19 points for the winners. Richson tossed in nine.
The win keeps Gettysburg a half game in front of second-place Johns Hopkins, whom the Bullets beat by nine on Nov. 23 in Baltimore. Hopkins will be looking to avenge that loss when it comes to the battlefield on Feb. 10.
Saturday began a run of five games in eight days, with the first four contests being at home for the Bullets.
The Orange and Blue return to the hardwood when Bryn Mawr comes to town on Monday. Wednesday’s game with Franklin & Marshall is the opener of a women’s/men’s doubleheader. Then they host Ursinus on Friday before playing at Ursinus on Saturday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.