With his team trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, Littlestown’s Tanner Kohler stepped to the plate with two runners on base. Kohler found the gap in left-center to plate both of them for the Dodgers’ only runs of the contest in their 2-1 victory over visiting New Oxford in South Penn League action Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
Kohler’s heroics were preceded by a lead-off single from Trent Copenhaver, followed by a walk drawn by Justin Keith. After Joe Kroeger flew out, it was Kohler’s turn to hit.
The Dodger centerfielder worked the count to 3-1 in his favor and then smashed a drive that sent the Twins’ outfielders scurrying after it and had Copenhaver and Keith on their respective horses, motoring around to score.
“I was trying to have a productive at-bat and tie the game. But I’ll take the double and two RBI,” Kohler said. “I felt like I was pulling off the ball a little bit earlier in the game, so I tried to stay back and drive the ball.”
Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager added: “He did a great job of being patient, letting the ball travel a little bit and then he drove it.”
Copenhaver, who had given the Dodgers six strong innings of one-run ball, on five hits with seven punchouts and two walks, was lifted after 97 pitches and replaced by the team’s ace, Justin Gladhill.
“Trent told me this morning that his arm was feeling good and I was happy that he could pitch tonight. He did a really nice job,” Keith said. “(New Oxford) has seen a lot of Calvin (Benevento) and myself and (Gladhill) is a beast out there. So I decided to go to him and figured that he would shut the door.”
Gladhill began the seventh with a strikeout, but then yielded back-to-back singles to Danny Shafer and Hunter Gillin to put runners on the corners for Nick Schreiber.
Schreiber got ahead in the count, 3-1, and hit the ball hard. Unfortunately for the Twins, it was right at L-town second baseman Brandon Naill and he started an easy double play to end it.
“We’re getting guys on base, but we aren’t cashing them in,” New Oxford acting manager Matt Martin said. “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season and I feel like we’re close to getting it going.”
Schreiber was tough on the hill in defeat as he went six frames and allowed two runs and five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
“Nick was locating his pitches well and getting a lot of swings and misses,” Martin said. “He might’ve been getting a little tired late in the game, but it was his game to win or lose.”
New Oxford (4-10) had taken the lead in the top of the sixth when A.J. Bullock, who just completed his freshman season at Gettysburg High School, lifted a sac fly to medium-range left field that scored Derek Huff, who just beat the one-hop throw of Kroeger by a hair.
Huff began the rally with a one-out single, then Jason Miller delivered a bunt single and Austin Roth drew a walk to load the bases.
Copenhaver closed the book on his night on the hill when he induced a groundout from Martin to end the inning.
The Twins’ best chance to score prior to the sixth came in the second when Roth singled, Bullock got on on an error and Andrew Warthen walked.
However, Copenhaver sawed off Shafer, who grounded weakly to first to end the threat.
Littlestown (10-5) didn’t have more than one runner on in any of the first five frames and the Dodgers’ best chance to score came with Jacob Crawmer on third with one down in the fifth.
Gladhill hit a grounder to third that was gobbled up by Martin, who fired home to cut down Crawmer at the plate to keep the dueling shutouts intact.
Littlestown’s offense was paced by two knocks each from Kroeger and Kohler, while Huff had a pair of hits for the Twins.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Dodgers welcoming Hanover, while the Twins hit the road to Cashtown.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 000 001 0 — 1 7 1
Littlestown 000 002 x — 2 5 2
Nick Schreiber and Austin Roth; Trent Copenhaver, Justin Gladhill (7) and Jake Saylor. SO-BB: Schreiber 9-2; Copenhaver 7-2, Gladhill 1-0. W-Copenhaver. L-Schreiber. 2B: NO-Schreiber; L-Tanner Kohler.
