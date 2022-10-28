In a tie game late in the third quarter, Susquehanna Township was on the move, working its way into Gettysburg territory. Disaster struck for the Indians, however, when they faced a 3rd-and-10 at the Warriors’ 45-yard line.
Freshman quarterback Torin Evans dropped back to pass and was absolutely hammered by Gettysburg senior defensive tackle Dunn Kessel. The ball bounded away from Evans and was scooped up by Gettysburg’s Preston Burnett, who took it 49 yards for the go-ahead score in Gettysburg’s 23-16 victory in Mid-Penn Colonial football action Friday night at Roscoe Warner Field in Harrisburg.
“I did a swim move on their center and got to the quarterback. At first, I didn’t know it was a fumble, I thought it was an incomplete pass,” Kessel said. “Then Preston scooped it up and everybody started cheering.”
The victory gave the Warriors the division title all to themselves, their first since winning the YAIAA-2 in 2018 and their first in the Mid-Penn Conference since capturing the Keystone Division in 2007.
Gettysburg (8-2, 6-1) had a chance to put the game away on its next possession, but was turned it over on downs at the Indian 29-yard line with 9:17 remaining.
Multiple punts later, the hosts took possession at their own 17-yard line with 2:31 remaining and two timeouts left. However, the Gettysburg defense turned them over on downs at the 32 and ran out the clock.
“I’m proud of our guys. They faced some real adversity tonight and overcame it,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser said. “The defense has come up big for us in different games this season.”
Susquehanna Twp. (6-4, 4-3) trailed 9-8 at the half and took the opening possession of the third quarter right down the field, scoring on Dorian Smith’s 6-yard run. A Javon White conversion run gave the Indians a 16-9 lead with 8:56 to go in the frame. Gettysburg aided the drive with a pair of penalties that gave Township a fresh set of downs.
The Warriors responded with a drive that got them down to the hosts’ 1-yard line on second down. But Jayden Johnson was pushed back four yards and quarterback Brady Heiser was hurt on the play.
With the sophomore signal caller on the bench being checked out by the team’s trainer, Johnson took the next two snaps. He was stopped at the line of scrimmage on third down, then a misdirection handoff to Tanner Newman was promising, until Newman was pushed out at the 1-yard line.
“We knew that Tanner scored on that play, so we were angry that the officials didn’t give us the touchdown there,” Kessel said. “It inspired us to play harder.”
Gettysburg forced a punt and took over at its own 47-yard line and Heiser returned to the field.
A 53-yard march that took 12 plays — all runs — culminated when Johnson went in from four yards out with 2:17 to play in the third quarter. Jermain Gondwe’s conversion evened the game at 16-16.
The Maroon & White grabbed a 9-0 lead in the opening quarter, scoring on their initial drive of the contest when Gondwe booted a 28-yard field goal through the uprights just over two minutes into the game.
Then Heiser scored on a keeper on 4th-and-1 on Gettysburg’s next possession.
Smith scored Township’s first half touchdown with a 7-yard scoring run with 50 seconds to go until halftime.
After three straight games of over 200 yards through the air, Heiser was limited to 7-of-14 passing for 80 yards. But he did carry the rock for a career-best 104 yards on 13 carries. Johnson added 88 yards on 28 totes, while Burnett carried it 11 times for 66 yards.
“We talked at halftime how we were gaining chunks on the ground and we wanted to go fast with our offense,” Matt Heiser said. “So we just stuck with the run game after halftime.”
Heiser attempted just one pass after intermission.
The victory appears to have given Gettysburg a first-round bye and a home game in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A tournament. That game would be played on Friday, Nov. 11. Brackets will be made official on Sunday.
“I’m so proud of these kids that they got to win a division title, especially our seniors. They’ve done a great job of leading this team,” Matt Heiser said. “I feel confident in the boys heading into the postseason.”
Kessel added, “This has been something that’s been building for us since we lost to Warwick in districts last year to end our season. We’ve worked hard ever since then.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Susquehanna Twp. 0 8 8 0 — 16
G-Jermain Gondwe 28 field goal, 9:55
G-Brady Heiser 1 run (2-pt. attempt failed), 6:29
ST-Dorian Smith 7 run (Javon White 2-pt. run) , :50
ST-Smith 6 run (White 2-pt. run), 8:56.
G-Jayden Johnson 4 run (Gondwe kick), 2:17.
G-Preston Burnett 49 fumble return (Gondwe kick), 0:03.
Rushes-Yards 58-280 41-155
Rushing: G-Heiser 13-104, Johnson 28-88, Burnett 11-66, Tanner Newman 5-22, Cody Furman 1-0; ST-Smith 26-120, Siroun Tilman 5-16, White 1-7, Larondo Tucker 2-6, Rakhi Seville 1-4, Torin Evans 6-2.
Passing: G-Heiser 7-14-80-0; ST-Evans 8-16-90-0.
Receiving: G-Sean Higgins 2-45, Newman 2-11, David Beamer 1-19, Jakaree Anderson 1-5, Johnson 1-0; ST-White 2-33, Ryan McClain 2-28, Smith 1-12, Jarrett Kern 1-7, Lex Cyrus 1-5, Darian Brown 1-5.
