In a tie game late in the third quarter, Susquehanna Township was on the move, working its way into Gettysburg territory. Disaster struck for the Indians, however, when they faced a 3rd-and-10 at the Warriors’ 45-yard line.

Freshman quarterback Torin Evans dropped back to pass and was absolutely hammered by Gettysburg senior defensive tackle Dunn Kessel. The ball bounded away from Evans and was scooped up by Gettysburg’s Preston Burnett, who took it 49 yards for the go-ahead score in Gettysburg’s 23-16 victory in Mid-Penn Colonial football action Friday night at Roscoe Warner Field in Harrisburg.

