Nolan Kruse thought he scored the most important goal of his life Thursday.
Not so fast my friends.
It was a mere 24 hours after Kruse gave his Delone Catholic boys’ soccer team a 2-1 victory that the sophomore enshrined himself in local lore even more.
Kicking for the Squires Friday in his team’s clash with YAIAA football York Catholic, Kruse had a chance to once again use his foot to send Delone to a crucial victory over their archrivals.
In a 28-28 deadlock in the second overtime session, Kruse had to wait through a couple of penalties before taking his kick. When he did, his 24-yard attempt was good, sending the Squires to a thrilling 31-28 triumph.
Surely there was a rush of thoughts and emotions going through the youngster’s mind before taking the biggest kick of the team’s season, right?
Wrong.
“I wasn’t even focusing on the field goal,” Kruse said. “I was more focused on the math. Seven. Seven. I had to make sure I was seven yards from the snap so my brain was going back and forth between that so I wasn’t even thinking about the kick.”
A false start moved the attempt back to 29 yards before a pre-snap penalty on the Irish moved it back to 24 yards.
Then came the snap, which was put down quickly before Kruse knocked it through, sending his teammates into a frenzy on the field.
“It was pretty easy to kick it,” Kruse said. “That’s why I wasn’t really worried about it.”
Seems like his heroics the previous night prepared him for such a seemingly monumental chore.
“This one felt more special,” Kruse said of the comparison. “First time hitting a game-winning field goal and first time ever attempting a field goal.”
The latter part of the statement may have played out differently late in regulation. With the score deadlocked at 21-all, the Squires had a goal-to-go inside the York Catholic 10 with under a minute to play.
After a couple of timeouts, the Squires had a 2nd and goal with 16 seconds left. According to Delone coach Corey Zortman, the plan was to try for the win on second down and, if unsuccessful, to bring on Kruse to try to win it.
That scenario never played out, however, as Delone quarterback Denver Ostrum’s pass in the end zone was picked off by York Catholic’s Emmanuel Lucena.
The fact that the Squires were even in a position to win it in regulation seemed unlikely. Leading 14-0 at the intermission, Delone surrendered 21 unanswered points to the Irish as York Catholic standout Levan McFadden was unstoppable.
McFadden, who rushed for 254 yards on 19 carries, caught a 10-yard strike early in the third quarter to get the hosts on the board. He then ripped off touchdown runs of eight and 48 yards, the latter of which put the Irish up 21-14 with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter.
“This was one of his top (performances) for sure,” York Catholic coach Brad Hayek said. “That kids just lays it out on the field every game. He plays hard and he doesn’t come off, but a lot of our guys don’t come off. But he’s put in the effort obviously because we’re using him in different motions and things like that.”
Ostrum (5-for-9 for 80 yards) led his team back on the ensuing possession. A 25-yard strike to Gage Zimmerman moved the Squires into YC territory before he hit tight end Noah Crawford for a 35-yard reception to pull Delone even with 8:40 left in regulation.
Zimmerman (19 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs) and Brady Dettinburn (25 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD) carried Delone into Irish territory on their next possession before ultimately having to punt. With a couple of poor punts earlier in the contest, the Squires were finally able to execute a perfect one that was downed inside the YC 1.
After holding the Irish to no gain on the next two downs, McFadden attempted a bomb that was deflected on third down. That set up an Irish punt in their end zone that came close to being blocked. Instead, it drove Dettinburn back to the YC 45 before he returned it 13 yards to set the Squires up for a potential game-winning score.
Then just five plays later, Lucena picked off Ostrum to send the contest into overtime.
Zimmerman scored two plays into OT on a five-yard run before the Irish evened it up on a 16-yard strike from Mason Boyer to Quinn Brennan.
With a chance to go-ahead, the Irish failed on three pass attempts before settling for a 27-yard field goal. That kick was blocked giving the Squires and Kruse, in particular, a chance to be heros.
Delone Catholic 7 7 0 7 7 3 — 31
York Catholic 0 0 14 7 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
DC-Brady Dettinburn 49 run (Nolan Kruse kick), 2:48
Second Quarter
DC-Gage Zimmerman 5 run (Kruse kick), 6:36
Third Quarter
YC-Levan McFadden 10 pass from Mason Boyer (John Watson kick), 9:21
YC-McFadden 8 run (Watson kick), 1:23
Fourth Quarter
YC-McFadden 48 run (Watson kick), 10:56
DC-Noah Crawford 35 pass from Denver Ostrum (Kruse kick), 8:40
OT 1
DC-Zimmerman 5 run (Kruse kick)
YC-Quinn Brennan 16 pass from Boyer (Watson kick)
OT 2
DC-Kruse 24 FG
Team Statistics
DC YC
First Downs 16 15
Rushing 58-275 28-263
Passing 5-9-1 8-26-1
Passing Yards 80 46
Total Yards 355 309
Fumble-lost 2-0 3-0
Penalties-yards 4-40 4-40
Punts-yards 6-26.8 5-26.6
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC – Brady Dettinburn 25-147, Gage Zimmerman 19-104, Ryder Noel 8-35, Denver Ostrum 2-(-4), Zach Staub 1-6, Landon Smith 1-0, Dominic Giraffa 1-3, Team 1-(-16). YC – Levan McFadden 19-254, Mason Boyer 5 –(-3), Nick Creisher 4-12.
Passing: DC – Ostrum 5-9-1-80. YC – Boyer 8-23-0-46, McFadden 0-3-1-0.
Receiving: DC – Noel 2-10, Noah Crawford 1-35, Zimmerman 1-25, Smith 1-10. YC – McFadden 5-18, Jack Lawrence 1-12, Quinn Brennan 1-16, Creisher 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.