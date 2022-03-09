Top-ranked Salisbury University (6-0) used an 8-1 run in the second half to take control and hand No. 2 Gettysburg College (4-1) its first loss of the season in a matchup of the top teams in NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse Wednesday at Sea Gull Stadium.
#2 Gettysburg 4 2 2 1 — 9
#1 Salisbury 5 1 6 2 — 14
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Katie Fullowan ’23: 2 Goals, Assist, 3 Draw Controls
• Caroline Sullivan ’24: 2 Goals
• Sophie Smith ’25: 2 Goals
• Jenna King ’24: Goal, 3 Assists
• Lily Macatee ’25: 4 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Gill Cortese ’24: 5 Saves
Salisbury’s Top Performers
• Lydia McNulty: 4 Goals
• Erin Scannel: 3 Goals
• Camryn Pepper: 2 Goals, Assist
• Leah Vilov: 2 Goals, 3 Caused Turnovers
• Caroline McKenna: 10 Draw Controls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Mary Claire Hisle: 6 Saves
• First Quarter
The two lacrosse powers traded blows in the opening 15 minutes. Salisbury kicked things off with Emma Skoglund scoring just 48 seconds into the contest. Pepper made it a 2-0 lead despite the Sea Gulls playing with one less player.
Gettysburg’s first tally came from Smith, who caught the pass from King and tossed it home at 11:42. Less than a minute later, Scannell scored on a free-position shot to put Salisbury back up by two goals.
The Bullets ran off three consecutive goals to take their first lead of the game. Sullivan capped the run by firing a shot into the top section of the cage at 7:28.
The Sea Gulls ended the period with back-to-back goals just over a minute apart. Hisle made all three of her saves in the final 1:32 of the period, including on back-to-back rips by King and Fullowan inside the final 20 seconds.
• Second Quarter
After the offensive display in the first period, the defenses locked down a bit in the second period. Smith tied the contest 5-5 with a man-up goal at 10:27 and Cortese kept Salisbury off the scoreboard with a save on a shot by Price at 8:09.
Price eventually found a way past the Gettysburg goalie and scored at 6:09 to make it 6-5. Following a caused turnover by senior Caroline Regan, Sullivan scored the equalizer off a feed from King with 4:20 left in the half.
Hisle turned in one final save on a free-position shot by freshman Emily Crane with four seconds left to maintain the deadlock going into the break.
• Third Quarter
Crane came right back with the first goal of the second half, fielding a pass from Fullowan and driving to the cage to give Gettysburg a 7-6 lead. Two minutes later, McNulty tied the game and Salisbury was off and running, scoring eight of the next goals leading into the fourth quarter.
King temporarily stemmed the tied with a goal at 9:02 to pull the Bullets within two (9-7), but Scannell scored just over a minute later and two more goals by the Sea Gulls made it 12-8 at the end of the period.
• Fourth Quarter
Salisbury’s defense clamped down to start the fourth quarter and allowed just two shots by the Bullets through the first 13 minutes. The Sea Gulls tacked on two more goals by Pepper and McNulty, while Hisle stopped an attempt by Sullivan with 4:18 left in the game.
Fullowan finally broke through for a goal with just over two minutes remaining to set the final score.
By the Numbers
• Salisbury finished with the advantage in shots (32-21), ground balls (18-12), and draw controls (17-10). Both teams committed 13 turnovers.
• The Sea Gulls have won 26 games after going undefeated (20-0) on the way to the national championship last spring. Salisbury’s last loss came against Gettysburg 12-11 in overtime just a day before the remainder of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
• Gettysburg and Salisbury have combined to win seven of the last 11 national titles in Division III lacrosse. The Sea Gulls won titles in 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2021, with the championships in 2010 and 2014 both coming at the Bullets’ home field. Gettysburg won national titles in 2011, 2017, and 2018.
Where the Series Stands
As expected, the all-time series between Gettysburg and Salisbury remains close with the Bullets holding a slim 6-5 advantage. Gettysburg had won the previous five meetings, including victories over Salisbury in the NCAA playoffs during each of its three national title runs.
Up Next
Gettysburg travels to No. 16 York College on Wednesday, March 16. Game time is 4 p.m.
