Exeter Twp. 9, Gettysburg 3
Gettysburg’s season came to a close on Tuesday when the Warriors dropped a 9-3 decision to homestanding Exeter Twp. in a District 3 Class 5A consolation game. The Eagles (16-6) erupted for six runs in a decisive second inning to take control.
The Warriors were seeking their second upset of the tournament after ousting No. 1 seed Muhlenberg in the opening round on May 23. Exeter starting pitcher Deven Sheerin put those hopes to rest with a dominant six-inning stint. Sheerin used 89 pitches to fan 10 Warriors via strikeout, giving up only four hits and one unearned run.
Exeter used five singles, a walk and an error to score six times in the second inning. Warrior ace Braden Manning was lifted during the frame for reliever Carson Kuhns. Manning was tagged for five runs, with only one being earned. Of the four runs allowed by Kuhns over 4.2 innings of relief, none were earned as Gettysburg made five errors.
The Warriors were charged with 15 errors in their three district contests.
Five different Eagles had an RBI on Tuesday, including Alex Kelsey and Gavin Marr who plated two runs each.
Trailing 9-0 into the seventh, Gettysburg mounted a rally. John Darnell walked between strikeouts to get things moving. Chris Boone reached on an error before Bryce Rudisill hit a line-drive single to left to load the bases.
Darnell trotted home on a balk, then Manning smoked a two-run triple to make it 9-3. Reliever Mike Greenawalt was able to escape without further damage to close out the game.
Rudisill and Logan Moseley were both 2-for-3 for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 000 000 3 — 3 6 5
Exeter Twp. 060 003 x — 9 11 1
Manning, Kuhns (2). Sheerin, Cordora (7), Greenawalt (7). WP: Sheerin. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 2-1, Kuhns 2-1, Sheerin 10-1, Cordora 2-1, Greenawalt 0-0. 2B: G-Rudisill; Exe-Payne. 3B: G-Manning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.