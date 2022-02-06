Chris Haines walked to the end of the bench and embraced his daughter, Zoey, in a brief but clearly emotional moment. She proudly wrestling wore battle scars that included a cut above her puffy, black and blue right eye, and stood on a right knee that was so swollen 48 hours earlier that she could barely walk.
But like her Gettysburg teammates, Zoey left all she had on the mat at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday afternoon. And seconds after the hug between head coach and daughter, the Warriors were crowned champions of the District 3 Class 3A Team Championships following their 32-30 triumph over Central Dauphin.
Gettysburg’s desire and determination were on full display as it sought a measure of revenge against perennial powerhouse Central Dauphin. The Rams, who have bagged eight team titles, including last year’s crown at the expense of the Warriors, stood in the way of a Gettysburg team not many would have called a title contender when the season began. But this unique collection of veterans, newcomers and divergent personalities bonded with one clear goal in mind: Become district champions.
“They’re ability to unify is amazing,” said Chris Haines of his wrestlers, moments after draping gold medals around their respective necks. “We have this group of kids that would never hang out together or be together, and they have flourished together in a wrestling environment. It’s part of the reason why everyone should wrestle and experience it. Any differences you may have, when you go on a wrestling mat you find out who your brothers and sisters are.”
Gettysburg (21-0) rolled through the regular season before surviving a pair of slugfests against Carlisle and Hempfield to reach the district finals for the third consecutive year. The Warriors came to Cumberland Valley with a shared goal, but for some the rematch was personal.
Dalton Redden had to wait a full year to exorcise a demon of sorts. The Gettysburg junior had stepped onto the mat in last year’s title match needing a major decision to secure the championship. He started well before fading against Michael Beers, who was the hero that day when he delivered a title to the Rams with an 11-8 decision.
On Saturday, Redden found his redemption.
Facing Beers again in the second bout of the title match, a determined Redden captured a 3-1 decision that was instrumental in Gettysburg’s win.
“It was everything for me,” said Redden afterward. “I waited 365 days for this. Redemption is everything, being part of the team for this is amazing. I can’t describe it. The spring, the summer and the fall, the tears, blood and sweat for this one moment is amazing.”
Chris Haines smiled when asked about Redden’s big moment.
“It was 365 because every now and then he’d remind us of it or I would remind him,” said the coach. “It’s been in the back of his mind and that kid will finally sleep easy tonight. I’m super proud of him.”
Pins by Jaxon Townsend (145) and Jacob Cherry (160) and major decisions by Logan Newell (152) and Tyler Withers (189) put precious bonus points in Gettysburg’s column. Equally important were the bonus points saved at 113, where a gimpy Zoey Haines was asked to survive six minutes without surrender.
She did that, needing to dig extra deep to avoid a pin over the final 13 seconds of her bout against CJ Ferree. And when she yielded nothing more than a 9-2 decision that set the stage for Gabe Pecaitis to seal the victory, the Warrior bench exploded in celebration.
“I was going to do anything so that I was able to go,” said Zoey, who had her swollen knee drained on Friday night. “I wanted to be a part of this with my team and it was really exciting.”
The freshman clearly relished being able to help deliver a team title with her dad at the helm.
“He’s been working pretty much his whole coaching career for days like this,” she said. “Last year it was really disappointing when we didn’t win. We all wanted to come back and have that rematch and win this time.”
Not often at a loss for words, Chris briefly paused when asked to describe his daughter’s gritty performance.
“It’s emotional,” he said. “That’s a second-year wrestler who has grown up in the wrestling environment her whole life and never wanted to wrestle. Because of odd circumstances with Covid she got bored and decided to give it a try. We asked her to move up a weight class (today) and fight for six minutes and take the pressure off our last two wrestlers, and wow, did she fight.”
As it turned out, only one more Warrior was needed as Pecaitis slammed the door for the second time in three days. The sophomore coolly turned in a 6-2 decision at 120 pounds that put the match out of reach.
“I just stay relaxed,” said Pecaitis of performing under pressure. “It’s pretty fun because I just wrestle like I do any match. It was real nice to come back and show them that we’re the better team.”
Gettysburg 32,
Central Dauphin 30
132: Matt Repos, jr. 26-2 vs. Christian Paul, jr. 12-11
Repos gave the Rams the start they desired with a pin in just 28 seconds. A two-time state medalist, Repos hit a quick takedown and went straight to a cradle to make it 6-0. CD fires its biggest gun on the opening whistle.
Central Dauphin 6, Gettysburg 0
138: Michael Beers, jr. 20-6 vs. Dalton Redden, jr. 24-7
Redden had determination coming out of his pores in this one, and it showed from the outset. After a scoreless first period Beers took down and quickly realized Redden was all business. The Warrior was sticky like glue, not only draining the entire period but more importantly horsing Beers’ shoulders toward the mat for three critical nearfall points in the final seconds.
Redden went back up top in the third, chewing up massive chunks of time. He surrendered a stalling point with 16 seconds left but nothing more, scoring a massive 3-1 decision.
“When a kid gets to rejoice in a situation like that it’s absolutely wonderful,” said Chris Haines. “Last year was the exact opposite. The kid went into a shell and it took all we had to get him back on a wrestling mat last year because he thought he let the team down. Today, he may have gone in the beginning, but he won it for us just like everyone else.”
Central Dauphin 6, Gettysburg 3
145: Arthur Ruud, jr. 15-15 vs. Jaxon Townsend, so. 27-9
Townsend entered the match with 22 pins – and he left with 23. Technically 24 considering his pin of Ruud in the opening period was called off by the assistant official. There were also several clock/scoreboard issues during this bout, none of which slowed Townsend a bit.
A set of nearfall in the third period gave the Warrior a 7-2 lead before he hunted a cradle that ended Ruud in 3:40 and gave Gettysburg a lead it would not surrender.
Gettysburg 9, Central Dauphin 6
152: Jerimiah Craig, fr. 3-6 vs. Logan Newell, sr. 26-3
Newell added another chapter to his incredible season by plastering Craig from all three positions. A takedown and first-period cradle made it 7-1 and had the Warrior faithful thinking six. Newell bumped his lead to 11-3 in the second period with a couple of takedowns and was in complete control.
Craig trailed 14-3 before hitting a reversal, only to be reversed right back in the blink of an eye.
Newell’s 16-5 major decision was a primer for a key upcoming sequence.
Gettysburg 13, Central Dauphin 6
160: Jerimiah Cortes, sr. 12-12 vs. Jacob Cherry, sr. 32-4
Like Repos for CD, Cherry did what stars are expected to — deliver six quick points. The Warrior went over-under and nailed Cortes to the mat in short order, getting the fall in just 53 seconds.
With Cherry on top, Gettysburg saw its lead nearly double.
Gettysburg 19, Central Dauphin 6
172: Ryan Garvick, so. 26-3 receives a forfeit
Neither team made a ton of moves on Saturday. Gettysburg played a card here by bumping Tyler Withers up to 189, where he has spent a considerable portion of the season despite weighing in at 172.2 pounds.
In giving a pass to Garvick, Gettysburg was looking to trade six-pointers at 172-189.
Gettysburg 19, Central Dauphin 12
189: Eli Poyer, jr. 10-14 vs. Tyler Withers, jr. 31-5
The Rams had to know they were on shaky ground with Poyer facing the pinning machine known as Withers. The lanky Warrior carried a 2-0 lead through two minutes of action, also picking up a stalling call against his opponent.
Withers doubled the gap with another takedown and went hunting for a cross-face cradle. With Poyer staying bottled up, Withers, who has a team-best 26 pins, opted for the takedown game in the third period.
Twice he spun for two-pointers against a tiring Poyer. Holding bonus points in hand, Withers went after a late assassin but settled on a 10-1 major decision.
Gettysburg 23, Central Dauphin 12
215: Sam Rodriguez, sr. 26-2 receives a forfeit
The Rams did not weigh in junior Carson Cassel (10-15), who wrestled in Thursday’s semifinals against Cumberland Valley. The freebie to Rodriguez put the defending champs on the ropes. They weren’t done yet, however.
Gettysburg 29, Central Dauphin 12
285: Ben Stewart, sr. 22-5 vs. Trevor Gallagher, sr. 31-3
The second rematch from last year saw the big fellas square off once again. Stewart, who tipped the scales at 284.0 opened the scoring with a second-period escape. Gallagher stepped into an over-under situation but Stewart was ready, countering the Warrior to his back. Stewart slammed in a half nelson and Gallagher was in serious peril of being pinned by his CD counterpart for the second time in as many years, saved only by the buzzer to sound the end of the period.
Starting neutral in the third, Gallagher continued to push the action but Stewart countered each upper-body attempt and took a 6-0 decision that kept the Rams from going under.
Gettysburg 29, Central Dauphin 15
106: Liam Flanagan, so. 23-2 vs. Ethan Burgess, so. 14-16
Momentum quickly left the Gettysburg bench and headed over to the CD side when Flanagan overwhelmed an undersized Burgess. Flanagan followed a takedown with a cradle, much like Repos in the opening bout.
Flanagan, who had a massive size advantage of nearly 11 pounds on Burgess, drove home the fall in 46 seconds. It was suddenly clear that the Rams weren’t letting go of the championship trophy without a serious fight.
“I didn’t panic,” said Chris Haines. “At 106 and 113 we tried to save any points and take pressure off. In the back of my mind I was thinking about Dalton Redden last year when I had to send him out and he had to get a major instead of just a win. If it’s a situation where we need to just get a win, it’s way easier than having to get bonus points.”
Gettysburg 29, Central Dauphin 21
113: CJ Ferree, fr. 14-14 vs. Zoey Haines, fr. 17-6
CD smelled blood when a banged-up Haines stepped to the line. Ferree pounced with a takedown and ensuing ride as his teammates roared their approval. Haines continued to scrap from bottom, frustrating Ferree who was later called for unsportsmanlike conduct for a forearm to the head that made the score 2-1 after a period.
Ferree’s lead doubled after another period, but Haines hustled back to the center of the mat after each stoppage, fueling her team and massive throng of Gettysburg fans.
Ferree reversed Haines early in the final period and threw a couple of big cross-faces as he desperately searched for a turn. After a potentially dangerous stoppage with 29 seconds left, Ferree worked Haines to her back. The Warrior gave every ounce she had to not surrender the fall, and when the buzzer sounded ending the 9-2 bout Chris Haines and the Warriors were leaping into the air on the Gettysburg sideline.
“I tried to turn it off and focus on what I had to do in the match and for the team,” said Zoey of her ailing knee. “I couldn’t really feel it when I was wrestling.”
Gettysburg 29, Central Dauphin 24
120: Dallas Schorr, jr. 18-12 vs. Gabe Pecaitis, so. 26-6
Pecaitis has an uncanny ability to remain composed in pressure-packed situations, and none are bigger than getting to close the door on a district title. The moment never seemed too big for the sophomore on Saturday. Pecaitis calmly struck for a takedown in each of the first two periods to lead 4-2 into the third.
Schorr knew time was running out on his team but Pecaitis played it smart with a snap-down near the edge of the mat with a minute to go. He then drove through a double-leg attempt with 38 ticks left that made it 6-2 and led to what was a memorable celebration when the final horn sounded.
Not that Pecaitis heard any of it.
“Whenever I have the headgear on, I don’t hear anything around me, except Coach Haines in the corner,” he said.
What could be heard was a thunderous roar from the Gettysburg fans who rose to their feet as one, knowing a second district title in three years was firmly in hand.
Gettysburg 32, Central Dauphin 24
126: Nathan Fletcher, jr. 15-8 receives a forfeit
A forfeit to Fletcher set the final margin at 32-30 as a sea of Gettysburg fans poured onto the floor to congratulate their Warriors. Their next chance to do so will come in the PIAA Team Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. Gettysburg will face District 4/9 champ Williamsport on Thursday in a first-round match scheduled for 8 p.m.
“Everyone doubted us this year,” said Redden. “The only people that believed in us were the people in the wrestling room. We wanted to accomplish one goal, and we accomplished that goal today.”
District 3 Class 3A
Team Championships
Saturday - Cumberland Valley H.S.
Final
Gettysburg 32, Central Dauphin 30
132-Matt Repos (CD) p. Christian Paul, :28; 138-Dalton Redden (G) d. Michael Beers, 3-1; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Arthur Ruud, 3:40; 152-Logan Newell (G) md. Jerimiah Craig, 16-5; 160- Jacob Cherry (G) p. Jerimiah Cortes, :53; 172-Ryan Garvick (CD) fft; 189-Tyler Withers (G) md. Eli Poyer, 10-1; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Ben Stewart (CD) d. Trevor Gallagher, 6-0; 106-Liam Flanagan (CD) p. Ethan Burgess, :46; 113-CJ Ferree (CD) d. Zoey Haines, 9-2; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) d. Dallas Schorr, 6-2; 126-Nathan Fletcher (CD) fft
Third Place
Cumberland Valley 31, Dallastown 30
Class 2A
Final
Bishop McDevitt 37, Boiling Springs 26
Third Place
West Perry 31, Northern Lebanon 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.