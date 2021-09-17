Bermudian Springs struck for a touchdown on its first offensive play and the big plays never stopped coming as the Eagles cruised past visiting Hanover, 41-15, in the YAIAA-3 football opener for both teams on Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
The Eagles, who ran the ball 88 percent of the time in their first three games, used a 65-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Beachy to Ricky Pacana on a post route to grab a lead they would never surrender just 21 seconds into the contest.
“From scouting them and watching film, we expected them to come out in a Cover 3 defense and they did,” Berm head coach John Livelsberger said. “With the athletes that we have, we wanted to take a shot down field and it paid off.”
Pacana added, “It was fun knowing all week during practice that I was getting the ball on the first play of the game.”
All told, Berm piled up 615 yards of total offense and 30 first downs. They ran 61 offensive plays and 23 of them gained 10 or more yards.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my assistant coaches. They did a great job of coming up with a game plan fthis week,” Livelsberger said. “Our kids did a great job of executing, too.”
The Eagle defense stopped Hanover on downs on the Nighthawks’ opening possession at the Berm 25 and then went their usual route of attack, the running game.
It took six plays for the hosts to traverse the 75 yards with Beachy capping it with a one-yard keeper and it was 14-0 less than halfway through the opening stanza.
Hanover (1-3, 0-1) struck back with a 6-play, 55-yard march that was capped off when junior Chase Roberts rolled right and fired a dart to Mitchell Brown for a 3-yard scoring pass.
Berm (2-2, 1-0) then utilized the run game again, this time for an 8-play, 52-yard foray, all of which were running plays and that drive ended when Chanse Boyer took it in from eight yards out with one tick left in the opening quarter.
Beachy added an 8-yard touchdown run on a keeper around the right end for the only points of the second quarter and the Eagles carried a 27-7 advantage into the half.
“Our start was everything tonight,” Pacana said. “We grabbed the momentum and took control of the game right away.”
The hosts added a pair of scores in the third quarter with Boyer scoring from seven yards out to cap their 9-play, 68-yard incursion with 6:26 to play in the frame.
Then Brennan Schisler scored from 16 yards out with 42 seconds left in the quarter.
The trio of Boyer (16 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs), Pacana (8 carries, 122 yards) and Schisler (12 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) all topped the century mark on the ground, while Pacana also hauled in three passes for 100 yards and a score.
Beachy was 6-of-10 for 154 yards and a passing TD, along with 49 yards and two rushing scores.
Roberts, who led YAIAA-3 in passing yards in 2020, was 14-of-31 for 129 yards in Friday’s game and Livelsberger was pleased with how his defense did against the strong-armed signal caller.
“We worked more in practice against the pass than we usually do,” Livelsberger said. “We wanted to switch up coverages and blitzes to try to confuse him. I thought we did a good job of making him work.”
Berm returns to action for a road tussle at Fairfield (1-1, 0-0) in Week 5. The Knights haven’t played since beating Eastern York in Week 2, 40-19. Meanwhile, Hanover hosts York Tech (0-3). Both games are scheduled to kick at 7 p.m.
Hanover 7 0 0 8 — 15
Bermudian Springs 20 7 14 0 — 41
First Quarter
BS — Ricky Pacana 65 pass from Ethan Beachy (Jakob Keller kick) 11:39
BS — Beachy 1 run (Keller kick) 6:42
H — Mitchell Brown 3 pass from Chase Roberts (Dylan Bull kick) 3:48
BS — Chanse Boyer 3 run (kick failed) 0:01
Second Quarter
BS — Beachy 8 run (Keller kick) 4:58
Third Quarter
BS — Boyer 7 run (Keller kick) 6:26
BS — Brennan Schisler 16 run (Keller kick) 0:42
Fourth Quarter
H — Jayden Stanfield 1 run (Stanfield run) 6:43
Team Statistics
H BS
First Downs 8 30
Rushes-Yards 17-21 51-461
Passing 14-31-1 6-10-1
Passing Yards 129 154
Total Yards 150 615
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties 4-26 7-60
Punts 5-35.4 0-0.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H — Stanfield 7-31, Zion Heath 2-2, Roger Romany-Walker 1-3, Roberts 7-(-15); BS — Boyer 16-125, Pacana 8-122, Schisler 12-101, Beachy 7-49, Dalton Litzinger 2-32, Carter Storm 4-20, Nayel Lua 2-13.
Passing: H — Roberts 14-31-129-1, Sage Hartlaub 0-0-0-0; BS — Beachy 6-10-154-1, Joey Hemler 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: H — Romany-Walker 2-37, Breydan Parry 1-32, Brown 5-23, Bull 3-23, Stanfield 2-9, Joey Wilkinson 1-5; BS — Pacana 3-100, Michael Carlson 3-54.
