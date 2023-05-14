The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team had seven days to stew over last week’s 15-14 meltdown against F & M that cost the Bullets the Centennial Conference crown. Charlotte Cunningham’s club once led, 10-6, before folding.
The Orange & Blue took out their frustrations with a 15-6 drubbing of Christopher Newport University in the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse playoffs at Clark Field on Sunday afternoon. The defense allowed a single goal in the first half as the hosts took an 8-1 advantage into the break. Caroline Sullivan provided the spark on offense with three goals and four assists while Katie Fullowan notched four free-position goals in five attempts for the victors.
“Our defense played tough,” said Cunningham, a first-year head coach. “They communicated and helped each other. Our goalie came up with big stops. That’s what you hope for in the tournament.”
Christopher Newport advanced to Sunday’s match by defeating Johnson & Wales College, 17-7, in the opening round on Friday.
Gettysburg (15-4) took control at the get-go. Fullowan converted her first two free position opportunities and Jordan Basso peppered the sod for two more tallies as the home team raced to a 4-0 lead halfway through the opening stanza.
Basso’s blasts got the starting goalie for the Captains tap-dancing and she was replaced by Taylor Schoolar in the cage at the 7:16 mark.
CNU got on the board less than a minute later when Hope Hunter found Kendall Krause for a one-touch to make it 4-1. Schoolar restored a semblance of order and finished with nine saves.
Sullivan dished to Gabi Connor for an overhand to increase the Bullets edge to 5-1. Gill Cortese kept that score intact until quarter’s end with a couple of saves at point-blank range.
The Bullets dominated the second frame. Fullowan flushed an FPG when she got to the doorstep and slammed it home. Emily Crane turned a Sullivan pass into a net-finder when she pirouetted and barreled down Broadway.
Sullivan found Julie Breedveld, who just beat the shot clock and the halftime horn to move the score to 8-1.
“The defense killed it today,” said Fullowan, a senior. “Everyone steps up. It’s not just one person. That makes it special. We come at you from every aspect on the field.”
The Captains got back-to-back markers from Maelyn Everson to get the guests within 8-3, but Gettysburg answered with one more freeze-framer from Fullowan, another from Sullivan on a bottom-shelf lob, Sullivan’s helper to Crane and Sullivan’s top-shelf tracer to put a comeback out of reach at 12-3 heading to the fourth.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” said Sullivan. “We had a lot to learn (against F & M). They are our rivals. We had something to prove (today).”
The team traded goals in the fourth. Sullivan, Maddie Passarello and Connor finished the scoring for Gettysburg.
Kayla Lundberg, Lily Macatee, Breedveld, Essie Pasternak, Annie Nikolic and Nora Belodeau spear-headed the defensive effort.
Basso, the leading scorer in the conference, finished with two goals and a dime. Connor and Crane added a pair of goals for the Bullets and Cortese finished with nine saves in goal.
Iapicca and Maelyn Eversole each had two goals for the Captains (12-9), who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
Gettysburg topped the guests in shots (32-18), ground balls (16-12) and draw controls (14-10).
“We showed scrappiness and heart,” said Cunningham. “We were effective with the ride, working between the restraining lines and winning 50/50 balls. The little things made us the better team today.”
With the win, the Bullets advanced to the third round, where they play on the road against Washington & Lee, a team they lost to in overtime in the first month of the season.
“We are a much different team now,” said Cunningham. “Our challenging non-conference schedule has prepared us for the postseason. We have handled the momentum shifts and responded with adjustments.”
Added Sullivan, “We look forward to playing them again. We’re ready to go.”
