Gettysburg College’s Katie Fullowan makes a move towards the net during last week’s Centennial Conference championship game against F&M. Fullowan scored four times in the Bullets’ 15-6 win over Christopher Newport in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Gettysburg. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team had seven days to stew over last week’s 15-14 meltdown against F & M that cost the Bullets the Centennial Conference crown. Charlotte Cunningham’s club once led, 10-6, before folding.

The Orange & Blue took out their frustrations with a 15-6 drubbing of Christopher Newport University in the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse playoffs at Clark Field on Sunday afternoon. The defense allowed a single goal in the first half as the hosts took an 8-1 advantage into the break. Caroline Sullivan provided the spark on offense with three goals and four assists while Katie Fullowan notched four free-position goals in five attempts for the victors.

