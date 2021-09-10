Turnovers were a problem in the first two games of the season for Littlestown, and they plagued the Thunderbolts yet again in Week 3 as they came out on the wrong side of a 43-20 decision against visiting Annville-Cleona in non-league action Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium in Littlestown.
Littlestown (0-3) turned it over four times and was a minus-2 in turnover margin in the loss and has now coughed the ball up 11 times, against just three takeaways so far on the campaign.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined and take care of the football better,” Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy said. “We’re so undisciplined with everything that we do out there. Whether it’s not having enough guys on the field on special teams plays, committing untimely penalties or just not holding onto the ball. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up.”
The key stretch of the game came in the first four minutes of the third quarter, a frame that began with the Bolts trailing, 20-14, and getting the ball to begin the half.
Senior running back Kurtis Shifflett ripped off a 43-yard gain to begin the drive, but two plays later, the hosts lost a fumble deep in Dutchmen territory.
They forced a punt, then marched into scoring range again, only to have A-C’s Phoenix Music pick off Xavier Benner in the end zone.
Things went from bad to worse for Littlestown, as the visitors were hanging points on the board two plays later when Alex Long took a pitch to the right and scooted down the sideline for a 78-yard scoring run.
A-C signal caller Gavin Keller supplied a pair of short scoring runs in the fourth quarter, sandwiched around Benner’s 1-yard scoring run, to put things out of reach.
The teams exchanged lost fumbles in the first five minutes of the contest.
Littlestown had scored the first points of the game when Benner found Zyan Herr on a quick slant and Herr did the rest for an 81-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 advantage.
Unfortunately for the hosts, A-C answered immediately when Keller’s pass was reeled in by Long, who tipped the slightly overthrown ball to himself, and then raced 63 yards to paydirt to cut Littlestown’s lead to 7-6 late in the first quarter.
Bryce Redding allowed the Bolts to stay in front as he blocked the extra point attempt, part of monster night for the senior. Redding, a team captain, had 10 tackles, a pair of sacks and wreaked havoc just about everywhere he was.
“Bryce Redding, from start to finish, was all over the field,” Lippy said. “He’s a captain, he’s a leader and he never misses a workout. If we had eleven guys playing like him, we’d be tough to beat.”
A-C jumped in front when Chase Maguire scored on a 10-yard run with 10:29 to go until halftime, the score was setup by Music’s 26-yard punt return to the Littlestown 24.
Disaster then struck for the Bolts when A-C’s Dominic Funk scooped up a fumble and went 34 yards with it for another score and a 20-6 lead with 8:59 left in the second quarter.
Littlestown narrowed the gap to 20-14 when Benner found Austin Grammes for a 16-yard scoring strike and things stayed that way heading into the half after Benner intercepted Keller in the red zone to end the half.
Benner finished the evening 14-of-28 for 228 yards and two scores through the air, with Herr and Grammes each snagging four balls. Shifflett gained 92 yards on the ground on 15 totes.
Maguire and Long were the biggest threats for the Dutchmen with Maguire running 30 times for 181 yards. Meanwhile, Long rolled up 155 yards of total offense on just four touches.
“They’ve got an explosive offense and they had a couple of touchdowns called back, too,” Lippy said. “They’ve got a lot of speed and they don’t need much room to make a big play.”
With its non-conference schedule in the books, Littlestown turns its attention to YAIAA-3 play which begins next week with a home game against York Catholic (2-0).
“We’ve gotta get some kids healthy,” Lippy said. “We’ve got to stay upbeat, keep working hard and try to get better.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Annville-Cleona 6 14 8 15 — 43
Littlestown 7 7 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
L-Zyan Herr 81 pass from Xavier Benner (Herr kick) 4:36
AC-Alex Long 63 pass from Gavin Keller (kick blocked) 4:19
Second Quarter
AC-Chase Maguire 10 run (kick failed) 10:29
AC-Dominic Funk 34 fumble return (Keller run) 8:59
L-Austin Grammes 16 pass from Benner (Herr kick) 0:30
Third Quarter
AC-Long 78 run (Keller run) 8:35
Fourth Quarter
AC-Keller 1 run (Phoenix Music run) 11:26
L-Benner 1 run (pass failed) 9:55
AC-Keller 2 run (Alex Verhagen kick) 1:52
Team Statistics
AC L
First Downs 18 16
Rushes-Yards 58-319 29-121
Passing 6-9-1 14-28-1
Passing Yards 114 228
Total Yards 433 349
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 3-3
Penalties 7-72 7-45
Punts 4-29.8 4-33.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: AC-Maguire 30-181, Keller 16-51, Long 1-78, Rogan Harter 7-13, Music 4-(-4); L -Kurtis Shifflett 15-92, Nate Holt 5-21, Dylan Herr 3-21, Benner 6-(-13).
Passing: AC-Keller 6-9-114-1; L-Benner 14-28-228-1.
Receiving: AC-Long 3-77, Harter 2-31, Music 1-6; L-Z. Herr 4-121, Grammes 4-47, Caleb Unger 2-37, James Hamilton 1-11, Holt 1-5, Shifflett 1-4, Nate Thomas 1-3.
