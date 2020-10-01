There will be a distinct Delone Catholic feel to the District 3 Golf Championships next week.
Four Delone players punched their tickets to the D3 dance by virtue of stellar performances in Thursday’s YAIAA Championships which were held at Briarwood Golf Club. Senior Nick Carpenter showed the way by carding a 79 for the low round of the day among Class 2A golfers.
Squires Trenton Kopp (80) and Evan Glass (85) also made the cut on the boys’ side while Kat Keller posted a 90 to make the grade in the girls’ competition.
“It was unbelievable – they exceeded my expectations today,” said Delone Catholic head coach Chuck Minchik. “I’m riding on cloud nine tonight and the kids are beaming.”
A day after putting up a 73 on the white tees at Briarwood’s west course in the YAIAA Team Championships, Carpenter came back with a 79 from the blue markers. Minchik pointed to Carpenter’s accuracy off the tee as the key to his big day.
“His driver was working today, and it has been for the last two days,” said Minchik. “His short game has always been solid, that’s a constant, but he was really hitting his driver.”
Carpenter’s score would have been good enough to qualify in Class 3A where Alex Gekas of Central York won with a 75.
Kopp took a different approach to booking his spot at districts. The senior tucked away the big club early, relying on safer shots over booming attempts off the tee.
“Trenton played smart golf today,” said Minchik. “He struggled a little bit with the driver so he put it in his bag and started hitting his 3-wood. He played more conservative, and afterward told me, ‘Coach, you would have been proud of me today.’”
Glass was a surprise qualifier. A day after posting a 92 in the team tournament the freshman came back with an 85 to edge teammate Bryson Kopp (87) for the final spot in next week’s district field. Kopp will serve as the first alternate.
“Every club in his bag he was hitting well,” said Minchik. “I felt so good for the kid, he really surprised us.”
York Catholic’s Patrick Doran, who was unbeaten during the regular season, broke up the Delone party with an 82 to place third in 2A.
In the girls’ tournament, Keller’s score of 90 was the fourth-best in the field of 16.
“She had the round of her life,” said Minchik.
Sarah Devilbiss of Fairfield claimed the final district qualifying spot with a 94.
Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub decimated the girls’ field with a 73, which was the second-lowest round of the day by any golfer, and 13 shots ahead of girls’ runner-up Lillian McNally of West York.
Littlestown junior Bradin Peart used a 77 to book a spot in districts as an independent. Peart will make his second appearance in the D3 tourney.
South Western’s Ryan Small and Evan Twyman both finished with an 83 on Thursday to miss the boys’ Class 3A cut by three strokes.
The District 3 Championships will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10 at Briarwood. The team championships be held in conjunction with the first round of the individual championships on Friday, with the second round of the individual tournament taking place Saturday.
Delone, by virtue of its YAIAA-3 title, will compete in the team event in addition to having four players in the individual tournament.
YAIAA Golf Championships
Thursday – Briarwood East Golf Club
Boys
Class 3A
Key: CY-Central York; Dal-Dallastown; Dov-Dover; Get-Gettysburg; KD-Kennard-Dale; NE-Northeastern; NO-New Oxford; RL-Red Lion; SG-Spring Grove; Sus-Susquehannock; SW-South Western; YS-York Suburban; YT-York Tech
Medalists: Karl Frisk (Sus) 70, Lane Krosse (Dal) 75, Caden Blanchette (NE) 75
Qualifiers: Alex Gekas (CY) 75, Athen Sacher (YS) 77, Josh Behles (KD) 78, Bobby Nicholson (Dal) 78, Trevor Snyder (Dov) 78, Noah Keener (SG) 79, Tanner Sadowski (NE) 79, Will Stewart (YS) 80.
1st alternate: Noah Shultz (CY) 80
2nd alternate: Nick Fowler (KD) 81
Failed to qualify (Times Area only): Ryan Small (SW) 83, Evan Twyman (SW) 83, Ryan Hanson (SW) 84, Nathan Panizari (SW) 84, Dylan Poalucci (SW) 90
Class 2A
Key: BS-Bermudian Springs; DC-Delone Catholic; F-Fairfield: Han-Hanover; Lit-Littlestown; YC-York Catholic
Qualifiers: Nick Carpenter (DC) 79, Trenton Kopp (DC) 80, Patrick Doran (YC) 82, Evan Glass (DC) 85.
1st alternate: Bryson Kopp (DC) 87
2nd alternate: Brady Walker (YC) 89
Failed to qualify (Times Area only): Tim Burke (DC) 91, Eric Ball (F) 94, Camdyn Keller (DC) 95, Jordan Waltermyer (BS) 109, Matt Nawn (Han) 109, Mason Diaz (Han) 109, Jack Huston (Han) 116
Independent qualifiers: Bradin Peart (Lit) 77
Girls
Medalists: Makensy Knaub (Dal) 73, Lillian McNally (WY) 86, Taylor Hicks (Dal) 86
Qualifiers: Kat Keller (DC) 90, Paige Damon (NE) 91, Christina Molinaro (WY) 92, Haley Hebel (Sus) 92, Gigi Merino (WY) 92, Sarah Devilbiss (F) 94
Failed to qualify (Times Area only): Amelia Romero (DC) 106, Isabella Bankert (NO) 107, Kathryn Heflin (Get) 109, Braidan Wastler (F) 113, Elysabeth Haugh (F) 114
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 0
The Eagles struck for three goals in the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game to thwart the visiting Canners.
Senior Keri Speelman started the scoring for the Eagles (2-0). Melanie Beall and Hailey Dermota later netted goals barely a minute apart to make it 3-0 at the first intermission.
Dermota tacked on a second-half score to set the final margin. Lillian Peters, Dermota and Speelman also had assists.
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 3 1 — 4
Goals: BS-Keri Speelman, Melanie Beall, Hailey Dermota 2. Assists: BS-Lillian Peters, Dermota, Speelman. Shots: Big-3; BS-7. Corners: Big-5; BS-10. Saves: Big-Ivanna Stanko 3; BS-Isabella Bobe 2, Hannah Wolfe 1. JV: Biglerville 2, Bermudian Springs 2
Delone Catholic 2, Fairfield 0
Reagan Arigo and Caroline Arigo drilled goals for Delone and Sophia Galysh made a shutout stand with four saves in Thursday’s victory over the Knights.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
Goals: DC-Reagan Arigo, Caroline Arigo. Assists: DC-Lexie Strausbaugh. Shots: F-4; DC-10. Corners: F-4; DC-7. Saves: F-Annalise Cromer 3; DC-Sophia Galysh 4
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hanover 3, Fairfield 2
The Nighthawks churned out three second-half goals to upend the Knights in YAIAA action on Thursday.
Francisco Hernandez, Erik Martinez and Jose Nicolas booted markers for Hanover, while Nate Snyder accounted for both Fairfield tallies.
Fairfield 1 0 — 1
Hanover 0 3 — 3
Goals: F-Nate Snyder 2; H-Francisco Hernandez, Erik Martinez, Jose Nicolas
York Catholic 4, Littlestown 0
Jon Yinger and Nathan Anthony netted two second-half goals apiece for the Irish on Wednesday.
York Catholic 0 4 — 4
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: YC-Jon Yinger 2, Nathan Anthony 2. Assists: YC-Dylan Staub, Ryan Oathout, Yinger. Shots: YC-20; L-2. Saves: YC-John Weisser 2; L-Tyler Kint 10. JV: York Catholic 3, Littlestown 2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 0
Hailey Riley filled the stat sheet with 20 assists, eight digs and five kills to lead the Bolts to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of the Eagles on Thursday.
Makayla Orwig had eight kills, Kelsie Mack made 11 digs and Emily Herrick served up a trio of aces for the winners.
York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0
The Trojans blanked the Colonials on Thursday night in a YAIAA matchup. No additional information was provided.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Kennard-Dale 4, Gettysburg 1
The Rams (8-0) swept doubles play and split a pair of three-set matches in singles action to take down the Warriors on Wednesday.
Kim Heinzelmann rallied from a 6-0 loss in the opening set to score a victory at No. 2 singles for Gettysburg.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Kaitlyn Then 6-1, 6-7 (8-6), 6-4; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Tori Santoriello 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Grace Neller 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher (KD) d. Bridget Duffy/Sidney Stultz 6-0, 6-1; 2. Caroline Beighley/Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Carmen Ray/Sophia Neely 6-1, 6-2
