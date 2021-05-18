The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team led all programs with six selections to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Metro Region Team that was released on Tuesday.
Gettysburg led all institutions in the Metro Region with six student-athletes selected to the all-region squad, besting Centennial Conference colleague Franklin & Marshall College by one. Senior Kerry McKeever earned her second career first-team honor and was joined on the top team by classmates Bri Stokes and Sara Howard and freshman Caroline Sullivan. Sophomores Katie Fullowan and Shannon Twill each earned spots on the all-region second team.
A first-team All-Metro Region pick in 2019, McKeever was also named the CC Attacker of the Year and All-CC First Team this spring. The senior attacker tied for the team lead with 20 goals and added six assists, eight ground balls, and a team-best 21 draw controls. She scored at least two goals in all but one game this spring, including a career-high seven against Muhlenberg College. A two-time All-American, McKeever scored a goal in each of her final 40 games as a Bullet and finished her career with 140 goals, 51 assists, 191 points, and 189 draw controls in 55 games.
Stokes picked up her first all-region honor and was first-team all-conference this season. She was Gettysburg’s leading scorer with 34 points and she paced the conference with 14 assists. She connected on 57.1 percent of her shot attempts and tied McKeever for team honors with 20 goals this spring. Stokes produced a trio of seven-point performances, including back-to-back efforts against Washington and Muhlenberg College to open the season. She tallied at least three points in all six games this spring. For her career, Stokes compiled 131 points on 98 goals and 33 assists in 53 games.
A first-team all-league selection on defense, Howard started all six games and posted four ground balls and four caused turnovers while helping the Bullets hold opponents to a shooting percentage of .323. Howard posted a pair of caused turnovers against Washington and McDaniel College this spring. A three-year starter, she finished her career with 19 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers in 36 games.
Sullivan, who was also named CC Rookie of the Year and All-CC First Team, becomes the first freshman in program history to earn a spot on the all-region first team. The first-year midfielder did it all for Gettysburg, compiling nine goals, six assists, 15 points, nine ground balls, four caused turnovers, and six draw controls. Sullivan scored a goal in every game and opened her collegiate career with a hat trick and an assist against Washington College.
Fullowan emerged as a leading contributor on the attack in her second year and finished third on the team with 16 goals. She added an assist and 17 draw controls and paced the squad with six free-position goals. The sophomore attacker ended the year with a flourish, netting four goals in three of the final four games of the spring, including against top-ranked Franklin & Marshall College. Fullowan also posted a four-goal, seven-draw control outburst against Dickinson College. She has appeared in nine games over the last two shortened campaigns.
The final all-region honoree was Twill. The sophomore goalie was a force to be reckoned with in her first full year in cage, finishing second in the conference in both goals against average (7.27) and save percentage (.568). She posted 10 saves in her season debut against Washington and notched a career-best 12 saves against No. 1 F&M. Twill was named the CC Defensive Player of the Week a league-high three times this spring.
Gettysburg’s all-region selections are now eligible for consideration on the IWLCA All-America team, which will be announced in June.
