MEN’S BASKETBALL
MOUNT ST. MARY’S at VCU
Today, 2 p.m.
Siegel Center, Richmond, Va.
The Mountaineers are back on the court today with a road game at VCU. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air live on MASN and on ESPN+.
MOUNT UPDATE: Mount St. Mary’s dropped a pair of games last weekend to fall to 1-2 on the season. Last Saturday, the Mount fell to Navy, 73-67, in a hard-fought matchup. The following day, the Mount held a 58-56 lead at Maryland with nine minutes remaining, but ran out of gas as the Terrapins scored the next 21 points to post a 79-61 win. Both games were played at the XFINITY Center in College Park.
The Mount staged a furious comeback against Navy, cutting a 64-51 deficit with 2:44 remaining to 68-67 with 22 seconds left after a Damian Chong Qui 3-pointer. After a pair of free throws, the Mount had a chance to tie, but Chong Qui’s 3-pointer with 11 seconds left was off the mark, and Navy held on for the 73-67 win.
Against Maryland, the Mount took a 58-56 lead with nine minutes remaining on a Malik Jefferson bucket. The Terrapins responded with a 21-0 run over the next seven minutes to secure the win. Jalen Gibbs led the Mount with 19 points while Jefferson added 18 points and nine rebounds in the contest.
ABOUT THE RAMS: VCU lost to Penn State, 72-69, on a Myles Dread 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Rams had rallied from an eight-point deficit in the closing minutes to tie the score. Levi Stockard led VCU with 13 points while Nah’Shon Hyland added 11 points and six rebounds. Hyland leads VCU in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Vince Williams chips in 11.5 points off the bench as the only other Ram player in double figures. VCU is forcing 18.3 turnovers per game while holding opponents to 40.1 percent shooting from the field and 30.5 percent shooting from three-point range.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES: This will be the first meeting between the Mount and VCU since Dec. 28, 1994. The Rams hold a 3-0 lead in the all-time series. The last time the two teams met was Dec. 28, 1994, when the Rams were part of the Metro Conference. VCU won that game, 79-55, at the Richmond Coliseum. Tyron McCoy led VCU with 21 points while George Byrd added 14 points and eight boards. The Mount, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament that season, was led by Jeff Balistrere and Randy Edney, who each scored 12 points. The two teams met in back-to-back seasons in 1970-71 and 1971-72. VCU won the first matchup at home on Jan. 6, 1971, 97-78, before winning in Emmitsburg, 95-65, on Feb. 2, 1972.
UP NEXT: The Mount opens Northeast Conference play by hosting Saint Francis U on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Knott Arena. Following the guidelines from state and local public health officials, the game will be held without spectators.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (0-2) vs. UMBC (0-1)
Today, 1 p.m.
Emmitsburg, Md., Knott Arena
After last Wednesday’s home opener was canceled, Mount St. Mary’s will try again today, hosting the UMBC Retrievers.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES: Mount has the upper hand in the series with the Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, coming into the contest with a 30-9 advantage. In the Division II era, Mount dominated by winning 13 of 15 games. Following the jump to Division I, UMBC has somewhat closed the gap, winning seven out of 24.
The series was renewed in 2018 after an 11-year hiatus. In the past two meetings, Mount took the victory including a 71-61 win last year.
A win would also be the 32nd home opening success in program history.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT: The Mountaineers are still looking for their first win of 2020-21 after going 0-2 in road losses to James Madison and Howard. A triumph would match last year’s start while a defeat would mark a 0-3 beginning for the first time in three seasons.
Defense will be a key focus after surrendering a 51.7 field goal percentage in the 87-83 loss to Howard. On offense, they will look to at least match last Monday’s performance, where six players scored in double figures, received 38 points off the bench and 13 second chance points.
REVIEWING THE RETRIEVERS: UMBC is also seeking its first win of the season, after falling in their opening game to the Morgan State Bears. Second year coach Johnetta Hayes is looking to improve on a 10 win season last year and a 6-10 record in the America East. Third Team all-conference forward Janee’a Summers is back for her senior season, and the Bound Brook, N.J. native scored 17 for her squad in the season opener.
LOOKING AHEAD: Mount St. Mary’s will travel to Maryland next Tuesday before returning home to face La Salle on Dec. 12th.
