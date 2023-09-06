GIRLS SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3,
York Catholic 1
The Eagles rode a trio of first half goals to victory in a YAIAA-3 contest on Tuesday night.
Ellie Keough found the back of the net twice and Savannah Manual did it once for the winners.
A penalty kick goal by Katie Bullen came in the second half for the Irish’s only marker of the match.
Chloe Stuart had eight saves in net to earn the victory for the Eagles.
Bermudian Springs 3 0 — 3
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Ellie Keough 2, Savannah Manual; YC-Katie Bullen. Shots: BS-9; YC-9. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart (8); YC-not reported (6).
Dallastown 3, New Oxford 0
The Wildcat defense limited the Colonials to a lone shot on goal that was denied by keeper Lindsay Lehman in Dallastown’s YAIAA-1 triumph on Tuesday.
Kiara McNealy scored twice and Kiersten Kessler added the other tally for the victors, who scored all of the goals in the opening half.
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Dallastown 3 0 — 3
Goals: D-Kiara McNealy 2, Kiersten Kessler; Assists: D-Gabrielle Kurzmiller 2. Shots: NO-1; D-12. Saves: NO-Olivia Graham (5), Devin Brame (4); D-Lindsay Lehman (1).
BOYS SOCCER
Delone Catholic 4, Fairfield 3
The Squires rallied from a two-goal deficit at intermission for the comeback victory in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday evening.
Nolan Kruse popped the game-winning goal off an assist from Ethan Sevison with two minutes to go in regulation.
Other scorers for the victors were J.P. Groves, Angello Salazar and Sevison. Groves handed out two assists, as well.
Fairfield 3 0 — 3
Delone Catholic 1 3 — 4
Goals: DC-J.P. Groves, Angello Salazar, Nolan Kruse, Ethan Sevison; F-not reported. Assists: DC-Groves 2, Salazar, Sevison; F-not reported. Shots: F-4; DC-9. Saves: F-not reported (5); DC-Nik Holtz (1).
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 11,
Fairfield 0
The Eagles were paced by four goals from Aliza Staub and three from Bella Devia in their lopsided victory over the Knights in YAIAA-3 action on Tuesday.
Taylor Botterbusch also added a pair of markers and Kimberly Claeys denied all four shots that came her way for the clean sheet.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 4 7 — 11
Goals: BS-Aliza Staub 4, Bella Devita 3, Taylor Botterbusch 2, Marissa Riley, Kyla Nickey. Shots: F-4; BS-38. Corners: F-2; BS-27. Saves: F-Bella Kozack (24), Aubrey Arvin (3); BS-Kimberly Claeys (4).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 3,
Dover 2
Due to excessive heat, the match was started at 6 p.m. and thus without enough light left to play the entire match, the teams decided to play one set to ten, in each match in a YAIAA-2 matchup on Tuesday.
The Adams County Eagles received victories from No. 2 singles’ player Amelia Gerringer, along with the doubles’ duos of Reese Lighty and Ella Somerville and Rebekah Myford and Addie Elliott.
Singles: 1. Marissa Tako (D) d. Molly Karom 10-7; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Alivia Murren, 10-4; 3. Emilia Bubb (D) d. Greta Haley 10-4.
Doubles: 1. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Peyton Stoke/Shea Moore 10-7; 2. Rebekah Myford/Addie Elliott (BS) d. Savannah Jackson/Kayla Mabeus 10-6.
GOLF
Mid-Penn Colonial Match at Eagles’ Crossing
Gettysburg’s Zachary Sentz carded an 89 to finish a team-best 11th as the Warriors finished fifth with a team score of 388. Landon Blocher was the other Warrior to finish below 100, as he came in with a 96.
Tyler Fortney, of Waynesboro, was the medalist with a 74 to lead the Indians to a second-place finish with a 343. Northern finished first in the team competition with a 334.
Teams: Northern 334; Waynesboro 343; Shippensburg 350; Greencastle 355; Gettysburg 388; James Buchanan 396; Big Spring 405,
Gettysburg: Zachary Sentz 89, Landon Blocher 96, Andrew Reisinger 100, Austin Keller 103, Brody Granger 106, Josh Fair 106, Wyatt Sokol 111.
