It doesn’t get much better than time last Saturday morning spent in a poplar not far from Marsh Creek.
Conditions were cool, calm, and clear for opening day of the archery season. Even the deer (many, many of them antlerless) seemed to enjoy being on the move.
Alas, no bucks in sight on the first day.
Maybe tomorrow will be different.
I’ll take a day as nice as last Saturday.
The traditional and key question going into the first day asked and answered was: “What piece of equipment or clothing would I forget at home and not realize it until I was 20 miles down the road, or up in that popular? Would such blunder be serious enough to squash the hunt? That’s two questions.
I withhold my answers so as not to jinx coming days that require the same, organized drill.
‘BOWS ABOUND
I was able to get to the Letterkenny Reservoir last week when 900 nice rainbow trout showed up for their fall/winter release.
These were some great looking trout from the Huntsdale Hatchery and come just in time to add just another reason to get outside and enjoy the marvelous autumn days southcentral Pennsylvania has to offer.
Through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is releasing about 120,000 trout into more than 100 streams and lakes.
Conewago Creek will get fish downstream of the Russell Tavern Road Bridge the week of Oct. 19-24.
Laurel Lake will get fish the week of Nov. 2-7.
Because of pandemic pre-cautions, stocking is being done only by PFBC staff wearing personal protective equipment, including masks.
The list of dates and locations of stockings can be found on the PFBC website at www.fishandboat.com, which indicates the week during which the stocking will occur. Notifications are done this way to avoid large gatherings planned around specific stocking events.
For a couple of guys fishing from a boat at Letterkenny the morning I was there, it was just their lucky day.
PICKEREL PICKED
The Chain Pickerel is the most abundant and widely distributed member of Pennsylvania’s pike family and a colorful patch of it will adorn the 2021 fishing license button.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) did an online poll the last two weeks of September, giving a choice of four designs.
Personally, I thought the classic red and white bobber design was the coolest, but it only caught 19 percent of vote and finished third. A design featuring a life jacket was fourth with 15 percent. Second behind the pickerel was a single-color Conservation Green, earning just four more votes than the bobber.
A total of 1,453 voters cast ballots. No recounts. No hanging chads.
The new chain pickerel button can be ordered when the 2021 licenses go on sale Dec. 1. The price is $10 and you must buy an annual or multi-year fishing license or voluntary youth license to qualify to buy a button
Anglers who display a collectible fishing license button still must have a standard fishing license and be able to produce it upon request of a PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer.
Notoriously aggressive lure biters, chain pickerel are found throughout the Delaware, Susquehanna, and Potomac River watersheds. They hide easily in its weedy habitat, with its dark, greenish-yellow back, fading to lighter yellow-green along the sides. Over the sides is a pattern of dark chainlike markings that gives the fish its name.
SNAPSHOTS
• On October 8, the Department of Agriculture announced Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,224 acres on 25 farms in Adams and 16 other counties, investing $5,655,426 through the state’s nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program. Preserved farms are protected from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. They can also be terrific hunting locations, with landowner permission, of course.
• “Gosh, I love candy corn,” said no one, ever.
• The Times and Bucher Meats in McKnightstown are again collecting venison for the less fortunate in the “Hunters Feed the Hungry” program. Hunters take their deer to Bucher’s on the Tillietown Road, pay for processing, and then leave a portion of it at the butcher, to be part of the donation. Call Bucher’s at (717) 334-3575 and check on hours of operation before going to Tillietown Road.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.