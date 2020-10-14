BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 4, Biglerville 1
Josh Blose racked up his third hat trick of the season to power the Thunderbolts past the homestanding Canners on Tuesday.
Blose netted the game’s final three goals to allow Littlestown to break away from a 1-1 deadlock. The Bolt ace now has 15 tallies this season.
Diego Guzman gave Littlestown a 1-0 halftime lead before Canner Charles Zavala evened things on an assist from Juan Garcia.
Littlestown 1 3 — 4
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Goals: L-Diego Guzman, Josh Blose 3; B-Charles Zavala. Assists: B-Juan Garcia. Shots: L-5; B-9. Corners: L-2; B-7. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 8; B-Rodrigo Beltran-Lua Jr. 1. JV: Littlestown 2, Biglerville 1
York Catholic 2, Bermudian Springs 0
Colin Smith and Jon Yinger booted second-half goals to nudge the unbeaten Irish past the Eagles in YAIAA-3 play on Tuesday.
York Catholic 0 2 — 2
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Goals: YC-Colin Smith, Jon Yinger. Assists: YC-Yinger. Shots: YC-10; BS-2. Corners: YC-6; BS-1. Saves: YC-Weisser 1; BS-Reinert 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 2, York Catholic 1
The Eagles won their fifth straight game and moved into second place in their division with a triumph over the Irish on Tuesday. Avery Benzel and Bailey Oehmig provided the offensive punch for the Eagles with goals.
Bermudian (5-1) hosts Fairfield (5-0) at 5 p.m. tonight in a battle of top teams in the YAIAA-3.
Goals: BS-Avery Benzel, Bailey Oehmig; YC-Bernie Schmitz. Assists: BS-Benzel. Shots: BS-7; YC-5. Corners: BS-6; YC-3
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 4, Kennard-Dale 0
The Eagles ran their shutout streak to seven with a 4-0 blanking of the Rams on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Wolfe, Lindsey Kutz, Melanie Beall and Hailey Dermota had goals.
Bermudian Springs 2 2 — 4
Kennard-Dale 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Ashlyn Wolfe, Lindsey Kutz, Melanie Beall, Hailey Dermota. Assists: BS-A. Wolfe, Eve Wilson, Beall. Shots: BS-20; KD-1. Corners: BS-14; KD-2. Saves: BS-Hannah Wolfe 1; KD-Bergdoll 16
West York 6, Delone Catholic
Madge Myers and Morgan Myers pumped in two goals apiece as the Bulldogs blew past the Squirettes on Tuesday.
West York 3 3 — 6
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: WY-Madge Myers 2, Aly Sager, Jess Altimore, Morgan Myers 2. Assists: WY-Altimore, Maggie Spadafora, Ma. Myers, Nevaeh Greene. Shots: WY-25; DC-8. Corners: WY-19; DC-5. Saves: WY-Kourtney Hartzell 1; DC-Sophia Galysh 19. JV: West York 3, Delone Catholic 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0
Holly Neiderer and McKenna Mummert combined for 15 kills, six digs and 4.5 blocks as the Squirettes took out the Eagles 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Meredith Wilson slammed 10 kills, Shalee Clabaugh had a dozen digs and Olivia Snyder dealt 17 assists for Delone.
Jewel Tallman finished with 13 assists and Tori Murren had five kills for Bermudian.
CROSS COUNTRY
York Suburban boys 16, New Oxford 41
York Suburban girls 18, New Oxford 45
Trojans Cole Adams (16:51) and Brooke Sarger (20:09) blazed their way to wins in Tuesday’s race against the Colonials.
Isabella Kraus was the top New Oxford finisher on the day with a third-place effort in the girls’ race in 22:41.
Lukas Raullerson (17:49) crossed in fifth place for the Ox boys as well.
New Oxford boys: 5. Lukas Raullerson 17:49, 7. Vance Hagarman 19:08, 8. Neal Price 19:16, 10. Christian Richter 20:17, 11. Max Boyer 20:31
New Oxford girls: 3. Isabella Kraus 22:41, 12. Alayna Diviney 24:41, 14. Jessica Pfisterer 25:27, 15. Erin Deak 26:15, 16. Courtney Cox 27:11
