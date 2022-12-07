DELONE
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Megan Jacoby drives around Trinity’s Natalie Freed during Wednesday’s 37-28 win in McSherrystown. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A sports team can resemble the cast of a theatrical production. When everyone knows their role, sometimes it all comes together.

In its 37-28 victory over Trinity on its home court Wednesday night, Delone Catholic had stars, supporting actors and even a few cameos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.