A sports team can resemble the cast of a theatrical production. When everyone knows their role, sometimes it all comes together.
In its 37-28 victory over Trinity on its home court Wednesday night, Delone Catholic had stars, supporting actors and even a few cameos.
Brielle Baughman and Megan Jacoby earned top billing with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Baughman added four assists. Laura Knobloch scored a single bucket but was the contest’s top rebounder with seven. Ella Hughes filled the stat sheet with five points, five boards, four dimes, four steals and a block. Kaitlin Schwarz patrolled the paint with zeal and chipped in five points and six boards. Jocelyn Robinson and Reece Meckley provided quality minutes off the bench.
The chemistry was splendid in the early going as the Squirettes (2-1) forged their largest lead of the contest, 37-16, with 4:28 to play. The final act got interesting when the visitors went on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits, but only half a minute remained and Delone held on.
“It was a tale of two halves,” said Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode following the near implosion. “The first half was satisfactory. Our execution was terrible in the second half. We went through a dry spell that showed our lack of experience. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”
Schwarz scored all of her points in the first quarter and Baughman added a half dozen, including the first four of the matchup. Schwarz converted an old-school three-point play to make it 8-3 in favor of the Squires. Baughman added a hoop and a helper down the stretch and Schwarz feathered one of two at the stripe for a 13-8 advantage after one period.
Delone Catholic dominated the second stanza, outscoring the Rocks, 13-3. Trinity’s only points came on a launch from beyond the arc by Natalie Fried. Meanwhile, Jacoby went off for eight in the frame, including a triple and a plus-one as the hosts took a 26-11 lead into the locker room.
The teams traded baskets in a 5-5 third quarter. Baughman’s foul line jumper pushed the edge to 33-16 early in the fourth. Delone added Knoblach’s only deuce and two freebies by Hughes to take its largest lead before the bubble nearly burst.
“I’m glad we won but it wasn’t a work of art,” said the seasoned helmsman. “We went through a dry spell. Our passing (at the end) was atrocious. We had 18 turnovers. It was winning ugly. I hope we learn from it.”
Mandy Roman led Trinity (1-2) with 10 points and five boards.
The Squirettes return to their home court on Friday against Berks Catholic.
Delone Catholic 13 13 5 6 — 37
Trinity (28): Torchia 1 0-0 3, Smalanskas 1 0-0 3, Fried 2 0-1 5, Broadrick 1 0-0 2, Roman 2 6-9 10, Kostelac-Lauer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 9 6-10 28.
Delone Catholic (37): Jocelyn Robinson 1 0-0 2, Ella Hughes 1 3-4 5, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 4 1-1 10, Brielle Baughman 5 2-3 13, Kaitlin Schwarz 1 3-7 5. Non-scorers: Meckley, Keller. Totals: 13 9-15 37.
3-pointers: T-Torchia, Smalanskas, Fried, Kostelac-Lauer; DC-Baughman, Jacoby.
