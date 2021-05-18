The rasp in the voice of the of New Oxford girls’ lacrosse coach Jessica McIntyre was impossible to miss.
It was due in one part to emotion, and in another to the 50 minutes of yelling she’d just done to help lead the Colonials to a 13-10 victory over visiting Conestoga Valley in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament on Tuesday evening, marking the first playoff win in program history.
“More than words. I can’t even say,” McIntyre said of what the win meant to her and the program. “It’s just so heartwarming. These girls have put their heart and soul into it.”
The Colonials (13-3) fell behind just a minute into the game as Abigail Morley, who would be a thorn in the side of New Oxford all night, found the back of the net.
But the hosts immediately responded as Ally Mathis found a cutting Hannah Zimmer, who entered the game seven goals shy of 100 for her career, and Zimmer fired home from just a couple yards out.
Just 32 seconds later, the duo combined again and Zimmer put the hosts on top for the first time in the contest with 20:51 left in the first. However, that’s when Conestoga Valley (12-5) seized a bit of control. Morley found the net two more times and the Buckskins went on a 4-0 run to take a 5-2 lead with 15:55 left in the half, leading McIntyre to take a timeout.
“We told them ‘this is our game. This is our house. We need to take take care of the ball and do things our way,’” McIntyre said of what was said in the timeout. “We’ve worked so hard for this that we can’t throw it away.”
Whatever was said, the results were inarguable.
Over the next seven minutes, the Colonials went on a 5-0 run of their own to surge back into the lead thanks to a pair of goals from Eryn Little, two from Morgan Sauter and Zimmer’s third of the night.
“Honestly, just need to make sure we got into (Morley),” Colonials’ goaltender Morgan Scott said of the changes following the timeout. “She’s the best midfielder I’ve seen so far this season and we just needed to make sure we continued to communicate, continued to stay together and keep our heads on straight.”
Scott finished the contest with 12 saves, a number of which came during the Conestoga run to keep her side in it.
Isabella Silvaggio tied the game at seven for the Buckskins with four minutes to play in the half, but with the clock winding down, Bethany Cohee found an unmarked Zimmer in front of goal and the senior deposited home to give the hosts an 8-7 lead at the break.
“That was big,” McIntyre said of the goal. “It gave us momentum heading into the half and from that point on we felt we were the better team.”
The pace slowed a bit in the second half as the physicality dropped and Annika Brederman tied the game at 8-8 when she was left all alone in front of Scott with 20:10 left to play. The two teams then traded goals and Conestoga appeared to take the lead on a Morley goal with 12:39 to play, but the play was stopped for a foul and Morley was sent to the sidelines.
Two minutes later, Zimmer slotted the ball across the arc to Cohee who did the rest and put the Colonials up 10-9 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Less than a minute later it was Savannah Winpigler doubling the lead for the Ox and from that point on, the Colonials had the momentum and the control.
“We just worked the ball better on offense and took a step back on defense and started communicating better,” Zimmer said of the strong second half showing. “
Mathis scored her second of the game with 7:31 to play to push the lead out to three and despite Morley netting yet again with 6:03 remaining, the Ox was able to see out the win down the stretch.
Zimmer’s fifth tally of the game, leaving her just two short of 100 for her career, came with 11.7 seconds to play and put the cherry on top.
“That was definitely lingering in the back of my head before the game,” Zimmer said of the milestone. “But I also wanted to give my teammates just as much opportunity and I couldn’t do it without them.”
The Colonials now have one night off before returning to action Wednesday at top-seeded Hershey, an opponent McIntyre says she’s already turned her attention to.
“Five minutes,” she said of how long she’s soak in the win. “Then I’m going to go watch some film tonight and go get ready for practice tomorrow.”
Conestoga Valley 7 3 — 10
New Oxford 8 5 — 13
Goals: CV-Morley 6, Silvaggio 2, Amanda Yingling, Annika Brederman; NO-Hannah Zimmer 5, Ally Mathis 2, Morgan Sauter 2, Eryn Little 2, Bethany Cohee, Savannah Winpigler. Assists: NO-Mathis 2, Sauter 2, Zimmer, Cohee, Sydney Winpiger. Shots: CV-26; NO-24. Saves: CV-Jamie Henwerger 9, Morgan Sauter 12.
