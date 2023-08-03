KUNKEL
Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel delivers a pitch during a regular season game against New Oxford. Kunkel pitched in Game 1 of the South Penn League championship series on Thursday at Hagerstown, a game the Pirates lost 7-2. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

A singular big inning to win a game has been the modus operandi for Cashtown in multiple games during the 2023 South Penn League postseason.

Hagerstown turned the table on the defending champions by breaking open a tie game with a four-run fifth inning on its way to a 7-2 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-5 league championship series Thursday night at North Hagerstown High.

