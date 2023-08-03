A singular big inning to win a game has been the modus operandi for Cashtown in multiple games during the 2023 South Penn League postseason.
Hagerstown turned the table on the defending champions by breaking open a tie game with a four-run fifth inning on its way to a 7-2 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-5 league championship series Thursday night at North Hagerstown High.
Armed with a strong lineup from top to bottom, the Braves are a hard bunch to keep in check for all seven innings.
“They have a relentless offense,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “They get good, healthy cuts and you can’t get anything by them. They don’t chase and they force you to throw strikes to get them out.”
Locked in a 2-2 contest into the bottom of the fifth, following a groundout by Jarrett Biesecker, Justin Lewis was hit by a pitch from Pirate righty Austin Kunkel.
Ryan Talbert followed with a single that prompted a mound visit from Ketterman, who chose to leave his horse on the hill.
The decision backfired.
Adam Mathias, who entered the game leading the league in RBI with 64, battled his way to a 2-2 count before singling to left to plate Lewis with the go-ahead tally, ending Kunkel’s night on the mound.
“We had managed Mathias all night,” Ketterman said. “I stuck with Kunk and (Mathias) got a hit.”
Cameron Bailey relieved Kunkel and had issues locating the strike zone. He walked Adam Mathias to load the bases, then Corey Jamison delivered a two-run single. A walk drawn by Chanse Phillips reloaded the sacks, then Corey Walters’ free pass forced in a run.
“We were selective at the plate tonight and were able to square some balls up,” Hagerstown assistant manager Bryson Knight said. “We were ready to go tonight.”
Hagerstown (34-2) plated the first run of the contest in the bottom of the second when Jamison came home on a run-scoring groundout by Walters. Jamison began the rally by singling, then swiped second. He moved up to third on a ground out by Phillips.
Cashtown (19-17-1) responded with a two-run uprising in the top of the third with Chase King hitting a single off the second base bag to score Jacob Berzonski, who had singled to start the inning.
A sac fly by Chris Schachle scored Aden Juelich, who just beat the throw with a head first dive to the plate on the shallow pop to center.
Biesecker began the home half of the third with a double that dropped just inside the left field line. He took third on Lewis’ sac bunt and came home on Talbert’s single to even things at 2-2.
The hosts appeared poised to break the tie in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on first and one away when Maddox Brooks smoked a ball to deep left.
Phillips took off running and was past second when Schachle reeled in Brooks’ ball just in front of the fence in left field. A relay back to the infield cut Phillips down at first to end the inning.
Cashtown’s two runs in the third were the first earned runs that Hagerstown’s Mikey Hawbaker has allowed all season, but following a single by Ethan Ketterman in the third, Hawbaker retired the final 11 Pirate hitters of the evening.
Hawbaker, who earned his sixth win of the campaign, allowed two runs and six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He tossed 78 strikes out of his 105 pitches.
Kunkel’s night ended at 74 pitches, 43 of them for strikes. The Bucs’ starter allowed five runs and seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.
“Kunk didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he battled,” Ketterman said. “He worked hard and got through their order as best he could.”
Biesecker and Talbert paced the Bravos’ 11-hit offense with three knocks each, while Adam Mathias and Jamison each had two.
King continued his run of multi-hit games for the Pirates, netting two of the team’s six hits on the evening. King now has 17 hits in seven postseason games so far this year.
Game 2 is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cashtown, followed by Game 3 at Hagerstown on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We needed to get this one tonight to put the pressure on them and we’re feeling great about our chances,” Knight said. “It’ll be a battle with these guys, though, because they’re a tough team.”
Cashtown 002 000 0 — 2 6 0
Hagerstown 011 041 x — 7 11 1
Austin Kunkel, Cameron Bailey (5) and Dylan Ed; Mikey Hawbaker and Maddox Brooks. WP-Hawbaker. LP-Kunkel. SO-BB: Kunkel 1-2, Bailey 0-3; Hawbaker 8-0. 2B: C-Chase King; H-Jarrett Biesecker, Ryan Talbert.
