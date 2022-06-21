Timely hits have been a bugaboo for New Oxford all season, but the Twins came up with four two-out runs in their 5-0 victory over visiting Biglerville in South Penn League action Tuesday evening at New Oxford.
“The game really didn’t go much differently than most of our games have gone this season, except that we got hits with guys on base,” New Oxford manager Jordan Arnold said. “Hopefully that continues, because we’ve pitched well this season.”
Aaron Dupler was the first Twin to touch the dish when he scampered home from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second. He reached on a fielder’s choice and went around to third on Matt Martin’s single.
That same wild pitch pushed Martin to second and he came home on Myles Shearer’s inside-outed single to right to bump the host’s advantage to 2-0.
In the fourth, Nick Schreiber singled to left to score Danny Shafer, who had walked to start the inning and took second when Brandon Morgret singled.
Biglerville (10-11) threatened in the sixth when Ox starter Derek Huff issued a pair of free passes to begin the frame. But a flyout, lineout and strikeout kept the Black Sox off the board.
The sixth was the first inning in which Huff threw more than four balls. A dozen offerings outside the strike zone equaled his total over the first five frames.
“I was getting a little tired in the sixth and I tried to get my fastball command back,” Huff said. “I was falling off the mound a little bit, but then I threw a curveball to (Chase Long) and that got me going back in the right direction.”
New Oxford (8-14) posted another two-spot in the bottom of the sixth to give Huff some additional room to work with.
Shafer singled, stole a pair of bags and came home on Huff’s infield hit. Following a fielder’s choice that advanced Huff to second, Austin Roth singled off the first base bag and the ball trickled into right field, allowing Huff to score.
Going for a shutout in the top of the seventh, Huff sandwiched a pair of punchouts around a flyout to end it.
“We didn’t have many opportunities tonight, tip your cap to their pitcher for that, but when we did, we made some mistakes running the bases,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “We didn’t have some of the regular guys in our lineup tonight and that definitely hurt us.”
Huff’s shutout included eight strikeouts and two walks, while he gave up three hits. He threw strikes on 66 out of his 94 pitches.
“Derek has thrown well for us all season,” Arnold said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t scored him very many runs when he’s pitched.”
New Oxford’s three straight victories comprise the Twins’ first winning streak of the 2022 campaign.
“We’re pitching well and pretty much have all year,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be whether or not we can score enough runs, that’s going to determine what kind of season that we’re able to have.”
Schreiber led the way for the winners with a trio of hits, including a two-bagger, while Martin supplied two knocks to the Twins’ 11-hit offense. Long had two hits for the Sox.
Both teams are back in action with home contests on Thursday with league-leading Hagerstown (17-0-1) coming to town to face the Ox, while the Black Sox will play host to Shippensburg (4-15).
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
New Oxford 020 102 x — 5 11 0
Logan Brewer and Pat Armor; Derek Huff and Chris Below, Austin Roth (4). SO-BB: Brewer 6-4; Huff 8-2. W -Huff. L-Brewer. 2B: NO-Nick Schreiber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.