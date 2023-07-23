Some of my favorite hiking has been in our national parks. My wife and I recently had the extraordinary opportunity to visit Alaska. As they say up there, it is the ‘last frontier’, and there are indeed wonders to behold in the great white north that one could never experience in the lower 48.
We started our trip on a cruise ship, as we departed port from Vancouver, Canada. I was excited about seeing Alaska, but I was also excited about doing some hiking in a place so very far from what I am used to. But as I said, we were on a cruise ship, and there really aren’t many places to hike in the middle of the ocean.
What we did find out however, is that a passenger on a big cruise ship can go for quite a long walk outside if they so desire. The walking deck went around the whole ship, and one lap of the vessel was one-third of a mile. So, while my wife’s nine-lap, three-mile walk couldn’t be classified as a hike, it was outside, windy, chilly, and beautiful. Not a bad substitute for a hike, but not the type of walk we are used to.
Skagway is a small town in Alaska with a big history. During the gold rush of the late 1890s, Skagway was a jumping off point to go north into the Yukon Territory to try to find gold. It is a quaint spot, and we were told by a steward that there is some good hiking up above the town. We weren’t up for a super long hike, but we wanted to get into the woods, and up above town. The Dewey Lake Trail did just that.
A half-mile walk from the trailhead near the center of town climbed 500 feet before coming to Lower Dewey Lake. The trail circles the lake, and it is a beautiful path. We were tempted to continue going up to Upper Dewey Lake or Devil’s Punchbowl, but we didn’t have time. As it was, the hike around the glacial lake was moderate, and always had a view of the lake. Thick pine forest and the pretty views defined the one-mile loop before we returned to sea level.
As we returned to town, we saw a sign for Yakutania Point, on the other side of the port where we were docked, so we thought we would try that. Since the trail was just a mile out and back, it didn’t take us very long. But the view out to the Inside Passage was gorgeous, and unlike any port town we have ever seen.
While the cruise portion of our trip ended in Anchorage, the journey was not over. We jumped on a train in Anchorage and rode north into Denali National Park and Preserve. Denali, roughly the size of Massachusetts, is the third largest national park in the United States. Incredibly, the top two largest parks are also in Alaska.
There is only one road that goes deep into Denali National Park, and you can only drive your car for 15 miles before the road turns into gravel and you must board a bus. But most people who visit Denali have not driven there, as they have been on a cruise ship and taken the train into the park, as we did.
One of our excursions was to ride a school bus 42 miles into the park and look for wildlife. The tour usually goes farther into the park, but a landslide took out a huge section of the roadway and no vehicles can pass until the section is repaired. Hopefully it will be fixed before the end of 2024, but it is a very remote area.
We did see wildlife though! Besides the dozens of Dall sheep up on the mountain tops, we saw many caribou, a few moose, many golden eagles, and we had a wonderful meeting with a grizzly bear. Happy to be on a bus a few paces from the ursine creature, we took a lot of pictures, and imagined that it might be pretty frightening to see a grizzly while hiking. On the way back, our guide told us of a hike that we thought might be pretty amazing.
The paved road that ends after 15 miles stops at the Savage River. While there is a pretty, flat hike that loops up and down along the river, the Savage Alpine Trail left the river, and went up. The first mile of the hike rose nearly 1,000 feet, which was pretty steep. There was a breathtaking view looking west, and apparently, if Denali had been visible, we would have had a great look at it, even though it was still nearly 60 miles away.
Over the next three-quarters of a mile we climbed another 500 feet before we went over the crest to the second viewpoint. We stayed for a long time, until the gale force winds caused us to move along. The second half of the 4.2-mile hike returned to the Denali Road, about 2 miles from where our hike began. It was a much more reasonable grade going down, but we were thrilled that we had handled the steep western slope with relative ease.
At 20,310 feet, Denali is the highest peak in North America. Since it is permanently covered with snow, ice, and glaciers on its upper half, and because it is so massive, it apparently creates its own weather system. It is rare to catch a glimpse of it from as far away as we were.
Deep in the park, there are no marked trails. If a hiker wants to hike in the back country, they need to get a back country permit, and then they are allowed to hike pretty much wherever they want. However, the grizzly bear we saw from our bus is not the only one in the park. Only experienced back country backpackers should attempt this type of hike.
We ended our day with another hike, this one about two miles in length, that was close to the entrance to the park. The Horseshoe Lake Trail travels way down to the lake, circles it, then goes back up. It is a beautiful lake, and is home to a number of moose. We knew this going in, and sure enough, we came upon a mama moose just strolling through the woods. Moose are huge creatures, and fun to watch.
I did not know what to expect when we signed up to visit our largest state, but Alaska was an amazing place, with proud, friendly residents. And there is no place like it in the United States. If you get the chance, get up to the ‘Last Frontier’ to see the sights and hike around. You will never forget it.
