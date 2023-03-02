As Pennsylvania legislators consider moving the Saturday opener of deer season back to the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and adding more Sundays to the hunting schedule, readers continue to react.
Senior Adult Life License holder Paul E. Junkins of Mechanicsburg writes, “Rifle deer season since the start of the season was moved to Saturday after Thanksgiving, has been ruined for many. The last couple of years, I have participated in every Saturday opener and I have not seen any deer to actually shoot at. In fact, local areas near my cabin in Mifflin County have had very little shooting with practically nothing after noontime. I am not sure why, but the hunting has become very boring and uneventful.”
Paul thinks there is too much archery hunting, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) should cut back on the number of days allowed for archery hunting to allow deer to get back to their daily routines and habits.
“By moving the opener to Saturday, they have completely ruined the camp life that existed prior to the change. I was part of a hunting camp which was built in 1983 and the weekend before was always a ceremonial weekend shared by a total of 13 hunters. This has all disappeared and has now been reduced to just my son and I.”
Paul says he is concerned for small businesses that have lost needed revenue on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
It looks like the prices of some fishing licenses and permits will be going up slightly for next year.
At a special meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Wednesday, we commissioners voted unanimously to increase the Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit, and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, by $2.50 each in 2024.
Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists.
If approved, revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.9 million annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.
This would be only the second time in the last almost 20 years that fees have been increased.
Through these modest fee adjustments, the PFBC is keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services, and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect.
The goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs, and facilities, such as fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas, that deliver quality recreation throughout the Commonwealth.
While the PFBC is authorized to set fees, the proposed fee adjustments must be given preliminary approval by the Board, be presented during a public hearing, and given final approval by the Board. After final Board approval, the fee adjustments will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.
The date for the public hearing will be announced soon, more than likely coinciding with the commission’s quarterly meeting on April 24.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is considering reintroducing the American marten within Penn’s Woods. The agency is providing opportunities to learn more.
Having disappeared from Pennsylvania more than 120 years ago, the American marten once was a common native species that inhabited forested areas within the state. The marten, belonging to the mustelid family, is the same size as the American mink having a similar length to a fox squirrel.
Martens are true omnivores eating a large diversity of mammals, plants, insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. The largest portion of their diet is made up of rodents, plant material and insects.
The Game Commission recently completed a Reintroduction Feasibility Assessment for American Martens, which is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. The assessment found that martens would have sufficient habitat and pose little to no risk to other species. Game Commission staff now are drafting an American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan. This long-term plan would outline potential translocation and reintroduction efforts, and monitor populations if martens are reintroduced.
Several presentations also will be held across the state to give the public an opportunity to learn more about martens and speak to Game Commission staff. Presentations are scheduled on the following dates and these locations:
Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southeast Region Office, 253 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19605
Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Game Commission Southcentral Region Office, 8627 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652.
These events are free and there is no need to RSVP or sign up. They are open to all and are an important component of possible marten reintroduction.
Following the completion of the Management Plan, the Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management will present the plan to the agency’s Board of Commissioners for consideration. The board then could open the plan to a 60-day public comment period. The comments would help shape the plan’s final draft, which the board could vote to implement.
• Pennsylvania’s proposed 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons are LIVE on www.pgc.pa.gov and are open for public comment through March 19. Email public comments to waterfowlcomments@pa.gov. Letters can also be sent to Pennsylvania Game Commission Headquarters, Bureau of Wildlife Management, ATTN: Nate Huck, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
• Hunter-Trapper Education (HTE) courses are being scheduled now. Check out the pgc.pa.gov website for dates, times and places. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, HTE instructors offered a total of 464 basic HTE courses in-person and certified 12,113 students. In addition, 27 successful bowhunter and 20 successful furtaker courses were offered in-person.
