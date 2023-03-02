As Pennsylvania legislators consider moving the Saturday opener of deer season back to the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and adding more Sundays to the hunting schedule, readers continue to react.

Senior Adult Life License holder Paul E. Junkins of Mechanicsburg writes, “Rifle deer season since the start of the season was moved to Saturday after Thanksgiving, has been ruined for many. The last couple of years, I have participated in every Saturday opener and I have not seen any deer to actually shoot at. In fact, local areas near my cabin in Mifflin County have had very little shooting with practically nothing after noontime. I am not sure why, but the hunting has become very boring and uneventful.”

