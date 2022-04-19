QB, or not QB? That is the question for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Or is it?
The upcoming NFL Draft is little more than a week away, which in years past would have meant yours truly was in the home stretch of a months-long cram session in attempt to make the perfect pick for the Steelers. (Not that asked for my help, ever.)
Thankfully, after teetering on the edge of the mock draft obsession cliff several times, I’ve pulled back and learned to appreciate the run-up to the big event on a different level. I no longer binge watch NFL Network, print out dozens of mock drafts and watch replays of the combine. (Ah, those were the days.)
I will always have more than a passing interest in the draft because it’s like Christmas morning in a sense. You wait patiently for it to roll around after theh season ends, and then wait again for your team to get on the clock. At that point you hold your breath as the pick is announced, hoping against hope they’ve selected the player you just know will lead them to the promised land.
Sometimes, the pick is like opening that new bike or video game console you got as a kid on Christmas morning. It’s shiny, exciting and sure to be fun for years to come. Awesome!
Those picks are quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Other times, the pick just makes sense, like a new winter coat or pair of gloves. You know, not a ton of fun waiting to happen, but something you realize you need in order to survive. I’ll put those to good use.
Those picks are linebackers, defensive backs and tight ends.
And other times, well, it’s like unwrapping socks and underwear. You must have them, but you really hate getting them as a present. Umm, thanks?
These picks are offensive and defensive linemen.
Again, my younger self would be clamoring over the QB prospects, building a case for Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral or any of the other young guns coming out of the college ranks. The Steelers clearly need a replacement for the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger, who delivered a pair of Lombardi trophies while passing for more than 64,000 yards and over 400 touchdowns in an 18-year career.
With Big Ben gone, the Steelers have no choice but to draft his heir apparent with their first pick, right?
I don’t think so.
As the NFL season wound down rumors that Pittsburgh would make a run at elite QBs Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson heated up. I never bought it, because it’s just not the Steeler way. I mused in a column the black and gold was far more likely to go with San Fran’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Mitch Trubisky, who was with Buffalo after a sting with the Chicago Bears. More affordable options with less reward, but also far less risk — and cost.
The Steelers did in fact land Trubisky, and on a team-friendly deal as he looks to resurrect his career after being the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. Some may scoff, but following his rookie year, Trubisky passed for 57 touchdowns against 30 interceptions over this next three seasons for Bears teams not overflowing with offensive playmakers.
The pessimist in me screams he’ll fare no better in the Steel City, but Pittsburgh has young weapons like RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth and WR Chase Claypool (the one from two years ago, not last season’s model). They also have a solid defense, good ownership and stability in the coaching ranks under veteran Mike Tomlin.
I don’t expect Trubisky to challenge Mahomes, Allen or Herbert in an AFC stacked with stud QBs, but I think he could be a really good fit for Pittsburgh. For now.
Which means, as much as I would love to see Pitt Panther great Pickett remain at Heinz Field, it probably isn’t going to happen. Pickett is steady, smart and considered the most NFL-ready QB of the prospects, but is he what the Steelers need (not want) at No. 20?
Or Willis, whose untapped athletic potential make him an incredibly intriguing prospect. With off-the-chart physical skills, Willis could develop into an elite dual-threat QB and bring Pittsburgh into the arms race in the stacked AFC North.
There is also Corral of Ole Miss, who brings plenty of moxie and swagger and can beat you in a number of ways.
Grabbing a quarterback — if available — would be a luxury given the team’s needs. The Steelers ranked last defensively against the run, so help along the front seven is more pressing. Cam Heyward was a man among boys but he was also basically the only interior DL impacting games last season after injuries ravaged that position.
Georgia’s disruptive Jordan Davis, who is a force at 6-6, 341 pounds, and teammate Devonte Wyatt could be in play here, along with Boye Mafe of Minnesota among others.
Cornerback is another area of concern, seemingly year in and year out. Other Steeler fans may be comfortable with the combination of Justin Layne, Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton as the top rotation, but I am not. Wallace was an under-the-radar signing and Witherspoon showed flashes but help there is certainly needed.
With the top corner prospects likely to be long gone by the time the Steelers roll around at No. 20, Trent McDuffie (Washington), Roger McCready (Auburn) and Kaiir Elam (Florida) may be options.
And there is always the offensive line to address. Pittsburgh simply could not run the ball last season with any consistency, which is a shame because Harris has a lot to offer, providing he doesn’t get ground into tiny pieces without help in front of him.
The Steelers added steady James Daniels in the offseason to play right guard, along with Mason Cole to compete at center, but getting another plowhorse up front never hurts.
Blue-chippers like Evan Neal (Alabama), Charles Cross (Mississippi State) and Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) are likely off the board by their turn, which puts the likes of Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green in play.
If the Steelers pass on a passer in Rd. 1, there are six additional rounds to address the position. With only Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on the roster after the untimely passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr., chances are good that they will snag a QB at some point over the three-day event.
I’m just not sold that it needs to happen in Rd. 1.
Per usual, the draft will be thrown on its ear either when a run is ignited or when a top prospect begins sliding down the board and an opportunistic team pulls the trigger on a trade. Analysts and insiders will produce a list of first round winners and losers and fans will light up message boards singing their teams praises or burning jerseys.
As long as the Steelers don’t draft a punter, I’ll be happy. Even if it means getting a new pair of wool socks.
