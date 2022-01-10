Littlestown overcame one double-digit deficit but was unable to climb out of a second one as the Thunderbolts came up short against homestanding York Catholic, 58-51, in YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball action Monday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.
The victory gave the Fighting Irish sole possession of first place in the division, a division that Littlestown has won outright or shared each of the last five seasons.
Chris Meakin gave Littlestown its first lead since early in the first quarter when he scored with 5:43 to go in the third quarter to make it 29-28, in favor of the visitors.
That was the first of four lead changes over the next two minutes, the last of which came when Irish junior Luke Forjan scored to push his side in front for good, 34-33, with 3:22 to play in the frame.
York Catholic (8-2, 6-0) stretched its lead to 42-37 heading for the final stanza when Brady Walker stole the ball and laid it in just before the quarter horn.
The hosts’ advantage grew to 48-37 with just under five minutes to go, but L-town had another rally in it.
A hoop by Meakin, a triple by Zyan Herr and five points from Jake Bosley comprised a 10-2 Bolt spurt that narrowed the deficit to 50-47 with 2:01 remaining.
However, Bosley fouled out on the ensuing possession and he took the Bolts’ chances of a comeback with him to the bench.
Bosley entered the game averaging a Times Area best 19.9 ppg., which is good for second in the YAIAA. He sat out for eight minutes due to foul trouble and finished with 11 points on the night.
“They’re a well-coached team and we had to weather the storm,” YC head coach Dustin Boeckel said. “Obviously their foul trouble hurt them tonight.”
Things were even in the early going, knotted at 5-5 after Meakin’s bucket two minutes into the game.
But then Forjan, who leads the YAIAA in scoring at 22.7 ppg, put together his own personal 11-0 run to stake his team to a 16-5 lead.
YC led 21-9 after the opening frame.
“The first quarter decided the game,” L-town head coach John Forster said. “We talked before the game about needing to match their intensity from the start and we didn’t do that. We allowed them to jump on us and force us to fight an uphill battle the rest of the night.”
Boeckel said of the first quarter, “We made some shots and our 1-2-2 press forced some turnovers. That allowed us to get out and get some easy points.”
Forjan’s hoop to begin the second quarter gave the Irish their largest advantage of the night, 23-9, but the hosts managed just three more points before halftime.
Littlestown (9-3, 5-1) sliced its deficit in half and trailed 26-19 at intermission.
“We didn’t have a good enough effort on defense tonight,” Forster said. “At times, we played well at that end. But overall, it wasn’t good enough. We’ve got to defend at a higher level.”
Meakin led the way for the Bolts with 18 points and 10 boards, while Herr tossed in 14 to go with six rebounds.
Forjan was the high point man for the game with 24 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds.
Littlestown wraps up the first half of its league slate with a home game against Biglerville on Wednesday, before beginning the second trip through with a road contest at Hanover on Friday.
Littlestown 9 10 18 14 — 51
York Catholic 21 5 16 16 — 58
Littlestown (51): Nate Thomas 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 4 3-5 11, Cole Riley 2 0-0 6, Chris Meakin 8 1-2 18, Zyan Herr 4 2-2 14. Non-scorers: Brandon Clabaugh, Caleb Unger. Totals: 19 6-9 51.
York Catholic (58): Brady Walker 4 2-2 11, John Forjan 4 0-0 8, Levan McFadden 2 1-2 5, Quinn Brennan 1 0-0 2, Jake Dallas 2 1-2 6, Luke Forjan 11 0-1 24, Michael Shelley 0 2-2 2. Non-scorer: Caden Boeckel. Totals: 24 6-9 58.
3-pointers: L-Herr 4, Riley 2, Meakin; YC-L. Forjan 2, Walker, Dallas. JV: York Catholic 50, Littlestown 20
