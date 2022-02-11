With Gettysburg star Anne Bair injured and unable to play, all of the luster and suspense was gone before the Warriors’ game with Delone Catholic even tipped off.
The undefeated Squirettes easily rolled to a 60-32 victory over their short-handed counterparts in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA Tournament Friday evening at Fitzkee Athletic Center in Red Lion.
Bair, who injured her right ankle in Tuesday’s win over Kennard-Dale, sat on the bench in sweats with her right foot in a walking boot.
“I feel bad for Gettysburg,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “It’s tough to play with one hand tied behind your back and that’s what they had to do tonight. They gave a valiant effort though, and my hat is off to them.”
The victory advances Delone to the semifinals where YAIAA-1 champion Dallastown awaits. The Wildcats knocked off West York, 34-29, in the other quarter played at Red Lion. That semi will be contested on Tuesday at York Tech at 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown has captured the last two tournament titles in 2020 and 2019; there was no tournament played last season due to Covid-19. Delone last won the league tourney in 2001.
The vaunted full-court press of the Squirettes gave Gettysburg problems right from the start and without Bair to handle it, the Warriors struggled to get the ball past mid-court as Delone zipped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back.
Gettysburg (18-5) got to within 9-5 on Camryn Felix’s triple with 2:55 to play in the opening frame, but the Squirettes quickly took control again and held a 13-7 advantage after the first quarter.
Delone (22-0) extended the run to 13-2 and took a 22-7 lead on Maggie Hughes’ bomb with 4:18 left until the half.
Things didn’t improve for Gettysburg as the half wore on and it ended with the Black and Gold enjoying a 34-13 halftime lead.
“We didn’t play great tonight, but we did play well in spurts,” Eckenrode said. “We made a lot of mistakes that we’ve got to clean up.”
Gettysburg showed some signs of life in the third quarter, posting its best offensive frame of the contest with 13 points, but the Warriors didn’t get closer than 40-22 and were behind 50-26 heading for the fourth quarter.
The Warriors shot 10-of-32 (31 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 24 times in the game.
“It’s a great learning experience for your players when they have to do things that they normally don’t have to do,” Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair said. “We had two days of practice to get ready, but it’s tough when everyone is playing out of position and you’re facing an opponent as good as Delone.”
Giana Hoddinott, the leading scorer in the conference at 21 ppg, popped in a game-high 22 points, while Abigael Vingsen put in 13.
Carly Eckhart paced Gettysburg with nine points, while Bri Abate had seven points and 10 rebounds.
The Warriors, who earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 5A tournament will have 11 days to prepare for their first district game which will be at home. But their opponent, along with Bair’s status for the game are uncertain at this point.
“We don’t know if we’ll have Anne back at all this season, let alone for our next game,” Jeff Bair said. “We hope to have her back, obviously. But we have to prepare and play whether we have her or not. She’ll continue to get treatment and we’ll see how she responds.”
Gettysburg 7 6 13 6 — 32
Delone 13 21 16 10 — 60
Gettysburg (32): Camryn Felix 3 0-0 8, Autumn Oaster 1 0-2 3, Carly Eckhart 3 3-5 9, Emili Scavitto 1 3-4 5, Bri Abate 2 3-4 7. Non-scorers: Emma Raville, Jade Barrick. Totals: 10 9-15 32.
Delone Catholic (60): Megan Jacoby 0 0-2 0, Abigael Vingsen 6 0-2 13, Giana Hoddinott 8 3-4 22, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 3, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 4, Makenna Mummert 2 2-2 7, Maggie Hughes 2 0-2 5, Emily McCann 2 1-2 6. Non-scorers: Ella Hughes, Kaitlyn Schwarz. Totals: 23 6-14 60.
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Oaster; DC-Hoddinott 3, Vingsen, Knobloch, Mummert, M. Hughes, McCann.
