New Oxford’s American Legion baseball team has played in the Region 4 tournament in each of the past three seasons.

For the Ox to do it a fourth straight time, it’ll require back-to-back victories over an excellent Northeastern ballclub after the boys from Manchester downed the Ox, 9-1, in Game 1 of the York-Adams best-of-3 championship series on Monday at Manchester Community Park.

