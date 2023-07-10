New Oxford’s American Legion baseball team has played in the Region 4 tournament in each of the past three seasons.
For the Ox to do it a fourth straight time, it’ll require back-to-back victories over an excellent Northeastern ballclub after the boys from Manchester downed the Ox, 9-1, in Game 1 of the York-Adams best-of-3 championship series on Monday at Manchester Community Park.
New Oxford (8-5) managed just three base hits in the entire contest as the Northeastern duo of Nate Moser and Garrett Baker stifled the Ox bats throughout the night.
“We need to put more balls in play and score some runs. It’s hard to win with just one run,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “You’ve always got to have excellent pitching if you aren’t able to score more than that.”
The Ox did receive a well-pitched game from starter Mason Weaver, who threw five strong frames, allowing only a pair of unearned runs. He struck out six and walked three, yielding four hits. The veteran righty left after throwing 100 pitches, 53 of them strikes.
“Mason pitched his butt off tonight against a really good team,” Anderson. “We let him down a few times, which forced him to throw more pitches than he should’ve and that forced me to take him out before I would’ve liked to.”
With Weaver out of the game, the hosts’ offense got going with the aid of a pair of hit batters, a pair of free passes and an error all helping to put up seven tallies in the bottom of the sixth.
Northeastern (9-3) received a two-run single from Zack Bell and a run-scoring single from Brandt Johnson in the rally. Also bringing home runs were Moser, who worked a bases-loaded walk, Zach Bortner, who hit a run-scoring groundout and Ethan Reibold, who lifted a sac fly.
“We made enough mistakes in that inning to put ourselves in a bad position,” Anderson said of the fateful frame.
New Oxford had cut a 2-0 deficit to 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Kolton Haifley’s RBI groundout scored Jake Sharrer. It also advanced Weaver to second, representing the tying run. However, Moser capably fielded a ball hit back at him and threw to first to put out the fire.
That ended Moser’s night on the bump as he earned the win after allowing an unearned run on three hits with five punchouts and three free passes. He threw strikes on 56 of his 95 offerings.
Northeastern had grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth when Reibold’s two-bagger chased home Moser, then Baker flared a single to left to score Reibold.
The hosts threatened again in the fifth with two on and two out, but a ground out kept the visitors’ deficit at two runs.
Baker was the only hitter on either side to have a multi-hit game as he racked up a trio of knocks to lead the hosts’ seven-hit attack. Moser and Reibold each touched the dish twice for the winners.
Game 2 is set for tonight at New Oxford at 6 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be played at Northeastern on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
New Oxford 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Northeastern 000 207 x — 9 7 1
Mason Weaver, Zach Shafer (6), Alex Brown (6) and Gavin Haifley; Nate Moser, Garrett Baker (7) and Brandt Johnson. WP-Moser. LP-Weaver. SO-BB: Weaver 6-3, Shafer 0-2, Brown 0-0; Moser 5-3, Baker 0-1. 2B: NE-Ethan Reibold.
