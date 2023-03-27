Chase Dietz and his new team have had a rough start to the 2023 season, but all of that changed on Saturday night at Lincoln with Dietz scoring a 410 sprint car win to turn things around.
“Glad to be able to do it, especially with the new team built,” he said. “Pretty damn cool to get the first one out of the way this early in the season.”
Dietz started the night with a spin in hot laps but would win his heat and then lead every lap of the 30-lap feature on his way to a $4,000 pay day. Despite leading wire to wire, it was not a walk in the park win for Chase. It took six tries to get a lap in the books, which included a fuel stop.
“The workouts over the winter and staying in shape as much as possible definitely helped on this kind of deal,” he said.
Dietz also had an issue with the car during the feature.
“I lost my brakes when Scott Fisher stopped. They seemed to come back on the restart and I was trying not to use them until we got to traffic and after that I was just hanging on,” said Dietz.
Dietz hung on to score his eighth career victory at Lincoln.
Dietz took the lead at the line after the green flag flew and held on to the top spot as they came out of turn 2 ahead of Zane Rudisill and Lucas Wolfe. The caution came out before a lap was in the books when Aaron Bollinger got into the wall in turn 4.
The field lined up for a complete restart and this time Dietz and Rudisill raced wheel to wheel for the lead at the line. Fisher stopped on the front stretch facing the wrong direction bringing out the yellow flag again before a lap was completed.
Dietz had a better start on the third attempt with Rudisill and Wolfe running second and third when the red flag came out for Tim Wagaman in turn 4. With half the laps allotted for cautions already used, the red was opened up as a fuel stop.
After the fuel stop the field lined up for the fourth attempt which ended with Cole Young bringing out the caution in turn 4. The fifth try to start the feature resulted in Riley Emig bringing out the red when he flipped in turns 1 and 2.
For the sixth attempt to start the feature, the field lined up single file with Dietz, Rudisill Wolfe, Tyler Ross and Kyle Moody at the front.
Dietz had a solid start with Wolfe looking to Rudisill’s inside but did not make the pass. Wolfe stayed on Rudisill’s tail at the line as they continued to battle for second.
By lap 6 Dietz was closing in on lapped traffic. Rudisill passed Dietz for the lead coming out of turn 2 but the caution came out on lap 8 before the pass was official. The yellow was for Scott Fisher who fell off the pace.
Dietz led Rudisill, Wolfe, Ross and Justin Peck to the cone for the restart. Once again Wolfe looked under Rudisill for second but could not make the pass. Peck got by Ross for fourth and was closing in on Wolfe to battle for third.
Chase found himself in lapped traffic again on lap 16, this time with Rudisill hot on his heels.
Peck was all over Wolfe for third as they battled lapped traffic with Peck taking the spot on lap 25. Rudisill was closing in on Dietz as the laps counted down, but Dietz got to the checkered flag .546 seconds ahead of Rudisill for his eighth career win at Lincoln. Peck crossed the line third and Wolfe was fourth. Ross completed the top five.
Tanner Jones Scores Win in Lincoln Speedway Debut
Lincoln Speedway promoters made the decision to start every Legend car that could run for the 20-lap feature. That meant 32 cars lined up for the drop of the green flag.
Justin Wagaman stopped on the bottom of turn 3 before the initial start bringing out the yellow. Once the field lined up again and the green flag waved Jeremy Ott took the lead with Lincoln and Seth Kearchner, son and father, racing side by side behind him for second.
Seth got by Lincoln for second and Tanner Jones was in fourth. Jones looked under Lincoln battling for third. Mason Chaney stopped on the back stretch bringing out the caution on lap 4.
The top five for the restart were Ott, Seth, Lincoln, Jones and Rick Hartwig. Jones got under Lincoln for third on the restart before another caution on lap 5. Logan Carbaugh was spun around and Roy Warehime was stopped in turn 1.
Stephen Wurtzer got by Hartwig for fifth before the yellow flag flew again on lap 6 when Luke Stiles was sitting sideways in turn 4.
A three-car battle for the lead between Ott, Seth and Jones ensued on the restart. Jones got under Seth down the back stretch and then got by Ott coming out of turn 4 to take the lead on lap 9.
Lapped traffic came into play on lap 10 for the leaders. Ott, who was going for the all-time win record in Legends at the track, got together with a lapped car on lap 11 bringing out the caution.
Jones, Seth, Lincoln, Wurtzer and Travis Perry paced the field for the restart but Brady Arndt stopped on the back stretch before the field went green, bringing out the yellow.
Wurtzer drove under Lincoln for third but Lincoln held the spot at the line. Wurtzer did not give up and stayed on Lincoln’s tail to battle for the spot.
Scott Musselman got turned around in turn 4 bringing out the caution on lap 17.
This time Wurtzer got under Lincoln for third on the restart. The red flag came out on lap 19 when Shaun Abney got upside down coming out of turn 4. Chad Earnst was also involved and got into the guardrail in turn 4.
Jones, Seth, Wurtzer, Lincoln and Perry led the field to the cone for a one-lap shoot out.
In his Lincoln Speedway debut, Jones took the checkered flag .350 seconds ahead of Seth Kearchner. Wurtzer finished third and Lincoln Kearchner was fourth. Perry completed the top five.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the 410 sprint cars and 358 sprint cars. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz ($4,000); 2. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody; 8. 39T-Cameron Smith; 9. 16-Matt Campbell; 10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 23B-Devon Borden; 12. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 13. 39-Troy Wagaman; 14. 1X-Chad Trout; 15. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF); 16. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF); 17. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 18. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 19. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 20. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 21. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 22. 27s-Alan Krimes (DNF); 23. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 24. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 25. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF)
Lap leaders: Dietz (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 2. 75-Tyler Ross; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody; 4. 13-Justin Peck; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 23-Devon Borden; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 1X-Chad Trout
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz; 2. 17-Cole Young; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 39-Troy Wagaman; 8. 8R-Freddie Rahmer
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 39T-Cameron Smith; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 27s-Alan Krimes; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF); 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 77-Tanner Jones; 2. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 3. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 4. 31K-Lincoln Kearchner; 5. 19P-Travis Perry; 6. 1R-Chris Transeau; 7. 9-Rick Hartwig; 8. 7F-Colton Friese; 9. 1G-Jeremy Ott; 10. 30-Justin Wagaman; 11. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 12. 17-Cory Phillips; 13. 0-Cody Altland; 14. 000-Eric McClane; 15. 70-Mike Racine; 16. 79S-Michael Stoppard; 17. 3G-Shaun Miller; 18. 98-Casey Stigler; 19. 11R-Scott Musselman; 20. 26-Shaun Abney; 21. 21-Kelby Friese; 22. 93-Brent Marquis; 23. 4G-Chad Earnst; 24. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 25. 53-Bill Diehl (DNF); 26. 25N-Christopher Nicoll (DNF); 27. 119-Brady Arndt (DNF); 28. 7H-Hunter McElroy (DNF); 29. 57-Luke Stiles (DNF); 30. 27-Logan Carbaugh (DNF); 31. 54-Roy Warehime (DNF); 32. 92-Mason Chaney (DNF)
Lap leaders: Ott (1-8) & Jones (9-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 77-Tanner Jones; 2. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 3. 26-Shaun Abney; 4. 79s-Michael Stoppard Jr.; 5. 17-Cory Phillips; 6. 53-Bill Diehl; 7. 3G-Shaun Miller; 8. 7H-Hunter Mcelroy; 9. 12F-Devon Friese (DNS)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 2. 19-Travis Perry; 3. 70-Mike Racine; 4. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith; 5. 000-Eric McClane; 6. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 7. 21-Kelby Friese; 8. 57-Luke Stiles
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 1R-Chris Transeau; 2. 31K-Lincoln Kearchner; 3. 9-Rick Hartwig; 4. 119-Brady Arndt; 5. 30-Justin Wagaman; 6. 0-Cody Atland; 7. 25N-Christopher Nicoll; 8. 7F-Colton Friese; 9. 93-Brent Marquis
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 2. 1G-Jeremy Ott; 3. 54-Roy Warehime; 4. 92-Mason Chaney; 5. 4G-Chad Earnst; 6. 11R-Scott Musselman; 7. 98-Casey Stigler; 8. 13w-Vincent Wenrich
Consy (8 laps): 1. 0-Cody Altland; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 25N-Christopher Nicoll; 4. 11R-Scott Musselman; 5. 7F-Colton Friese; 6. 3G-Shaun Miller; 7. 7H-Hunter Mcelroy; 8. 93-Brent Marquis; 9. 21-Kelby Friese; 10. 98-Casey Stigler; 11. 57-Luke Stiles; 12. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 13. 13w-Vincent Wenrich (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.