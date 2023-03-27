LINCOLN

Chase Dietz celebrates in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway after winning Saturday night’s 410 sprint car feature. The win was the first of the 2023 season for Dietz and his new team. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Chase Dietz and his new team have had a rough start to the 2023 season, but all of that changed on Saturday night at Lincoln with Dietz scoring a 410 sprint car win to turn things around.

“Glad to be able to do it, especially with the new team built,” he said. “Pretty damn cool to get the first one out of the way this early in the season.”

