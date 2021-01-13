GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 57, Littlestown 42
The Canners trailed by a bucket after the first quarter but outscored the hosts Bolts 51-34 the rest of the way to claim Wednesday’s matchup.
Sophomore Brylee Rodgers paced Biglerville (2-0) with 20 points, 14 of which came after the intermission. Morgan Martin and Katie Woolson chalked up 13 points apiece in the win.
Kylah Green and Araceli Portillo dropped in 14 points each to share high scoring honors for the Bolts, who were without star guard Ava Collins.
Kellee Staub chipped in with 10 points for the Bolts as well.
Biglerville 6 24 14 13 — 57
Littlestown 8 14 9 11 — 42
Biglerville (57): Natalie Showaker 1 0-0 3, Brylee Rodgers 7 4-6 20, Morgan Martin 6 1-2 13, Emily Woolson 1 0-0 2, Paige Miller 1 0-0 2, Katie Woolson 6 1-4 13, Joscelyn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Tori Pirich 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Kline, Reckard. Totals: 24 6-12 57
Littlestown (42): Rebecca Lanahan 0 2-2 2, Kellee Staub 3 4-6 10, Araceli Portillo 6 2-2 14, Makayla Myers-Sword 0 0-1 0, Wendi Snyder 1 0-0 2, Kylah Green 5 4-8 14. Non-scorer: Shelley. Totals: 15 12-19 42
3-pointers: B-Showaker, Rodgers 2
Bermudian Springs 56,
Fairfield 25
The Eagles raced out to a 44-10 halftime lead in their matchup against the visiting Green Knights on Wednesday.
Hannah Chenault’s 15-point night, which included a trio of 3-pointers, led the Eagles (2-1). Bailey Oehmig added a dozen points, Lillian Peters tossed in 10 and Avery Benzel had eight for the hosts.
Breana Valentine topped the scoring chart for the Knights (1-2) with seven points.
Fairfield 7 3 4 11 — 25
Bermudian 23 21 4 8 — 56
Fairfield (25): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 3, Kayleigh Bollinger 2 0-0 4, Breana Valentine 3 1-2 7, Braiden Wastler 1 0-2 2, Maddie Neiderer 1 1-2 4, Kira Weikert 2 1-1 5. Non-scorers: Dennison, Battern. Totals: 10 3-7 25
Bermudian Springs (56): Avery Benzel 3 1-1 8, Rebecca Durbin 1 1-2 3, Lillian Labure 1 0-0 2, Lillian Peters 5 0-0 10, Bailey Oehmig 5 2-3 12, Hannah Chenault 4 3-4 15, Sarah Keller 2 0-0 4, Payton Feeser 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Speelman. Totals: 22 7-12 56
3-pointers: F-Cromwell, Neiderer; BS-Benzel, Chenault 3. JV: Bermudian Springs 50, Fairfield 10
Delone Catholic 52,
Hanover 14
Giana Hoddinott scored 10 points as part of a 21-point Squirette first quarter on Wednesday evening.
Makenna Mummert led Delone (3-0) with 11 points and Maggie Hughes added eight.
Lola Garman’s six points paced Hanover (0-2), which saw Jaycie Miller add five.
Hanover 2 5 4 3 — 14
Delone Catholic 21 14 10 7 — 52
Delone Catholic (52): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 3, Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 5, Giana Hoddinott 4 2-2 10, Briella Baughman 1 2-2 5, Ella Hughes 0 1-2 1, Meredith Wilson 1 1-2 3, Makenna Mummert 5 1-1 11, Maggie Hughes 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Schwarz 0 1-2 1, Emily McCann 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 8-10 52
Hanover (14): Jaycie Miller 1 2-4 5, Lola Garman 3 0-0 6, Tianna Gray 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Perez-Beltran, Starck, Maloney, Moorhead, Wildasin, Noel. Totals: 5 204 14
3-pointers: DC-Miller, Jacoby, Baughman, M. Hughes 2, McCann; H-Gray
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 66, Biglerville 29
Jayden Weishaar’s 18 points highlighted a road win for the Thunderbolts on Wednesday.
Weishaar netted a dozen of his points in the third quarter, capping a 47-12 Bolt run in the middle frames.
Braden Unger splashed four 3-pointers to wrap up a 12-point effort as well.
Drew Parker hit seven shots from the floor for 14 points to lead the Canners.
Littlestown 8 27 20 11 — 66
Biglerville 6 9 3 11 — 29
Littlestown (66): Bernard Holder 1 0-0 3, Rachard Holder 2 1-2 5, Michael Gazmen 3 0-0 6, Braden Unger 4 0-0 12, Xavier Benner 0 2-2 2, Jake Bosley 3 0-0 6, Dante Elliot 2 1-1 5, Christopher Meakin 3 0-0 6, Jayden Weishaar 8 1-2 18, Nathan King 1 1-1 3. Non-scorer: McKinney. Totals: 27 6-8 66
Biglerville (29): Drew Parker 7 0-0 14, Eli Weigle 2 1-2 6, Caden Althoff 1 0-2 3, Cam Tyson 1 2-2 4, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Smelser, Miller, Cervantes, Green. Totals: 12 3-6 29.
3-pointers: L-Unger 4, Holder, Weishaar; B-Weigle, Althoff
Kennard-Dale 58,
Gettysburg 40
Carter Day’s 12 points led 11 Rams in the scoring column against the Warriors on Wednesday.
Trent Ramirez-Keller paced Gettysburg with 11 points, followed by six apiece from Michael Hankey, Ethan Wagner, Griffin Kibler and Logan Moseley.
Gettysburg 4 10 3 23 — 40
Kennard-Dale 18 21 11 8 — 58
Gettysburg (40): Michael Hankey 2 0-0 6, Ethan Wagner 3 0-0 6, Chris Boone 1 0-0 3, Trent Ramirez-Keller 5 1-1 11, Griffin Kibler 3 0-0 6, Ian McLean 1 0-0 2, Broady Wagner 0 0-2 0, Logan Moseley 3 0-1 6. Totals: 18 1-4 40
Kennard-Dale (58): Sharnetska 4 0-0 11, Bailey 1 1-2 3, Peters 1 0-0 3, Ragland 2 0-0 5, Dressel 4 0-0 8, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Dawig 0 2-2 2, Jones 2 0-0 4, Schubert 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 0-0 2, Day 5 2-2 12. Totals: 24 5-6 58
3-pointers: G-Hankey 2, Boone; KD-Sharnetska 3, Peters. JV: Kennard-Dale 54, Gettysburg 43
