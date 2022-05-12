It took a while for the Biglerville baseball team, under the direction of first-year head coach Gary Irwin, to get things going this season.
The Canners started the year just 1-10 and dropped toward the bottom of not only YAIAA Division 4, but also the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
“I’m a slow learner,” Irwin said jokingly of the sluggish start.
Whatever the reason, Biglerville seems to have put its troubles in the rearview mirror, winning six straight games, including a 4-1 victory over division-leading Delone Catholic on Tuesday, to vault itself into final place in the Class 3A tournament with two games remaining in the regular season.
“All the pistons are clicking,” Irwin said of the win streak. “The team has had a run of games with good defense and good offense and good pitching all at once and it’s led to victories.”
Despite the record indicating poor play, the Canners were more than competitive in their first 11 games. Five of the 10 losses came by two runs or less, and another came by three runs to Delone in a game that was tied entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Nine of the 10 also came against teams who currently hold district playoff positions.
“We played some good teams early,” Irwin said. “The rain delays and postponements stacked us up against a number of really good teams back to back to back and we just struggled to play complete games.
But the close scores showed Irwin that success was on horizon if his team continued to play the way it had.
“Success was coming deeper and deeper into games. We just needed to finish them out,” he said.
Biglerville has remaining games against James Buchanan (4-13, Class 4A) on Friday and Big Spring (6-12, Class 4A on Monday. Win both and they’ll likely be playoff bound. The Canners currently sit less than a point above seventh-placed Annville-Cleona, though the Dutchmen have no more regular season games remaining.
“I’m glad the success came, because they’re a good group of kids and they’ve worked really hard,” Irwin said. “Playoffs would just be the icing on the cake.
If Biglerville was to get in, the pitching duo of Eli Weigle and Abi Sosa could make the Canners a dangerous matchup. Weigle has made a team-high eight appearances, logging 37.2 innings. The southpaw has 37 strikeouts against only 15 walks, with a 3.72 ERA.
Sosa has tossed 23.1 innings over six appearances, holding opponents to a .222 batting average while whiffing 31.
Offensively, Austin Black spearheads the Canners by hitting .446 with 25 base knocks. Ben Angstadt is going at a .393 clip with 22 hits, and Cameron Hartzel has 23 hits.
Kolton Trimmer’s 18 RBI pace the team, with Nolan Miller sitting on 17 RBI and Black and Angstadt at 15 apiece. Weigle has scored a team-best 23 runs.
“I do think we can compete with anyone,” Irwin said. “If the pitching matchups shake out and depending on how many days we have between games, I think we could definitely make a run.”
Biglerville is just one of seven Times Area baseball teams who appear destined for the postseason, most of whom have either locked up their spot or all but done so.
Fairfield coach Dave Hazlett said early in the season that his team is one of the best he’s ever coached. As it turns out, he may have been onto something as the Knights sit at 12-4 and third place in the Class 2A power rankings. One spot ahead of Fairfield is division rival Delone Catholic. The Squires (13-4) have split the season series with the Knights and currently sit a game ahead in the division standings having played two more games.
Similarly to Irwin, Jeff Carpenter is in his first year manning the ship at Bermudian Springs. After a difficult 2021, Carpenter has led the upstart Eagles to a 9-9 record and the fourth spot in the Class 3A power rankings, well inside the cut line. Bermudian has struggled of late, however, losing four of its last five games. The Eagles will hope to rebound next week against New Oxford and Trinity before the playoffs begin.
Up in Class 4A, Littlestown lost three of its final five games of the season. But at 10-6, the Thunderbolts looked locked into the playoffs. They’re currently fifth in the 10-team bracket, a full four points ahead of Eastern York in sixth.
The final two area teams that appear to be postseason bound are Gettysburg (12-6) and New Oxford (12-5), which currently sit ninth and 10th respectively in the Class 5A rankings. Sixteen teams will make the playoffs in the classification.
The Colonials came from behind earlier this week to complete the season sweep of the Warriors, and Thursday’s win over West York gave the Ox a share of the YAIAA-2 title along with Gettysburg and Spring Grove. The Warriors have won or shared a division championship in five consecutive seasons.
Gettysburg is finished with divisional play but close out the regular season against Greencastle-Antrim and Red Land next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Colonials, meanwhile, play Bermudian Springs on Monday before hosting Shippensburg on Wednesday.
The deadline for regular season games is set for Wednesday, with district tournament action set to be on May 20 in Class 2A and May 23 in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
