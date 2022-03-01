At times in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 4A semifinal against Berks Catholic, it felt like Bermudian Springs was certain to advance to Saturday’s championship game at the Giant Center.
Sure, the Eagles never led by more than eight points at any given time, but for long stretches they appeared a far more balanced team than the Saints.
Unfortunately for Bermudian, looks aren’t everything, as Berks Catholic battled back a six-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime and went on to claim a 49-46 victory.
“I think they came out prepared to play,” Bermudian Springs coach Todd Askins said of the Saints. “I don’t think we were emotionally, in the first quarter, ready to play basketball. We made a lot of mistakes tonight, and if you make mistakes, they’re going to capitalize on them.”
The first quarter went in the favor of Berks Catholic (21-5), as they stifled the Eagles (23-5) on the offensive end outside of seven points from senior Lily Peters, who came in just 37 away from 1,000 for her career. Saints’ forward Aaliyah Dabney led a more balanced attack for hosts, who led 11-9 after one.
In the second, the YAIAA champions began to find their footing. Senior Hannah Chenault hit a runner with five minutes to go in the half to give Bermudian its first lead of the contest at 15-13. The Eagles then kept the momentum rolling, as Amelia Peters hit a 3-pointer as part of a 10-0 run that saw Bermudian lead 21-13 with a minute remaining in the half.
However, the Saints weren’t going to roll over. Dabney delivered a lay-in to cut it back to six before a Madison Langdon trifecta cut the lead to 21-18 at the half.
“That was huge,” Berks coach Bob Birmingham said of the short run. “That was Aaliyah Dabney and Madison Langdon and, again, they just didn’t lose their composure. We moved the ball and did the little things we need to do.”
The hosts continued the momentum early in the third quarter, beginning the half on a 7-2 run to take a 25-23 lead and force an Eagles timeout. But Bermudian wasn’t shaken. The Eagles put together a mini 4-0 run of their own to retake the lead and after triples from sophomore Hannah Metzger and freshman Victoria Bross to close the quarter, took a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Another Bross 3-pointer to start the fourth saw Bermudian take what at the time appeared to be a firm grasp on the game, leading 38-32 with 7:29 left on the clock. But from that point on, the Eagles’ offense went missing.
The Saints, meanwhile, made hay at the line. Dabney and Caraline Herb each sank a pair of free throws as part of 6-0 spurt to tie the game at 38 with 4:30 left on the clock.
From there, each defense buckled down, keeping the score deadlocked at 38 all before a Peters layup with 1:40 remaining put the Eagles back on top, 40-38.
Once again things looked good for the visitors after a stop on the Saints’ next trip down. Askins called timeout with his team leading 40-38 and with possession with 56.7 left in regulation. After using a pair of fouls they had to give, Berks put Bermudian in the bonus with a foul on Amelia Peters with 50.3 remaining. Peters’ first free throw caught the back of the rim and the Saints pulled down the board. Shortly thereafter, Caroline Reedy was fouled and went to the line for two freebies in an attempt to tie it.
The senior sank both.
This gave the ball back to the Eagles with the score tied and 34.5 seconds on the clock. After a timeout, Bermudian tried to run a play for Chenault but she couldn’t get open and time expired with an off-balance shot that caught the side of the backboard.
“We were trying to get Hannah off a double screen on the back side of the court, but we didn’t set one screen. She just ran over there and nobody really head hunted the person to screen. They’re probably not going to call a foul in that situation for an illegal screen, so we’ve got to find that person and get her open. We just didn’t do that,” Askins said of the play.
That sent the game to overtime with the score tied at 40-40. The Saints quickly took the lead for the first time since early in the third quarter on an Herb layup, but Chenault sunk a pair of freebies to tie it back up with 2:45 left in the overtime period.
On the ensuing possession, the Eagles seemed to have forced a turnover, but instead Berks was granted a timeout with 2:28 left on the clock. Out of the timeout, Herb drilled a 3-pointer to give her team a 45-42 lead. But again, Bermudian wasn’t deterred.
Chenault hit two more foul shots to cut the lead to 45-44 before a Bailey Oehmig steal led to a Lily Peters layup to put the Eagles back ahead, 46-45. That lead was short-lived, though, as Herb answered with a layup of her own to make it 47-46 before a Chenault trifecta went begging.
That put the ball back in the hands of the Saints, who led 47-46 with 48.9 seconds left on the clock. With 11.1 seconds left, it appeared that Bermudian had forced a tie-up that would’ve given the ball back to the visitors, but instead Berks was again granted a timeout.
“I don’t know. I didn’t get a timeout on the jump ball, they get the timeout on the jump ball. It is what it is. My big thing is the girl stepped out of bounds, saved the ball, and got back in bounds. She can’t do that,” Askins said of the timeout and the sequence just prior.
Following the timeout, Langdon was fouled and hit both ends of the 1-and-1 to extend the lead to 49-46. After an Eagles’ timeout with 8.6 remaining, Chenault got one last attempt to tie it, but her well-contested shot came up short and the Saints moved into Saturday’s championship game against Delone Catholic.
Berks now heads to the finals against a Squirettes’ team that it has twice lost to this season by an average of 14 points. Bermudian, meanwhile, has already clinched a spot in the state tournament, but will travel to Lancaster Catholic on Friday night for the third-place game. The Eagles topped the Crusaders 65-64 on Dec. 12 in the New Oxford tip-off tournament.
Bermudian Springs 9 12 14 5 6 — 46
Berks Catholic 11 7 14 8 9 — 49
Bermudian Springs (46): Hannah Metzger 2 0-0 5, Amelia Peters 1 0-1 3, Lily Peters 7 0-0 15, Bailey Oehmig 4 1-4 9, Victoria Bross 2 0-0 6, Hannah Chenault 1 6-6 8. Non-scorers: LaBure. Totals 17 7-11 46.
Berks Catholic (49): Gordos 1 0-0 2, Langdon 1 2-2 5, Reedy 3 2-2 8, Herb 5 4-4 16, Brown 1 2-2 5, Dabney 5 3-4 13. Totals: 16 13-14 49.
3-pointers: BS-Bross 2, Metzger, A. Peters, L. Peters; BC-Herb 2, Langdon, Brown
