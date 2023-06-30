Going into Thursday night, Freddie Rahmer was still missing a Lincoln Speedway PA Speedweek win on his resume.
Rahmer had scored Speedweek wins at Hagerstown and Williams Grove in 2019 and 2017, respectively. Rahmer wired the field for 30 laps on Thursday and can now add Lincoln as his third career Speedweek win.
The win was his seventh of the season at the 3/8-mile oval and his ninth overall, allowing him to reclaim the sole title of winningest 410 driver in the country.
Rahmer started the night setting quick time over the 34-car field and made the redraw with a third-place finish in his heat. Rahmer drew the pole for the feature.
“I really didn’t want to start on the pole,” he shared in victory lane. Rahmer had worked through lapped traffic and had a decent lead over the rest of the field.
“We were getting through lapped traffic on and off okay and then I got held up a little bit,” he said.
The first caution of the race came with three laps to go, forcing Rahmer to forfeit his 3-second lead. Rahmer had Brent Marks and Anthony Macri lined up behind him for the restart. Another restart with two laps to go had Rahmer holding off Marks and Macri yet again for a green-white-checkered finish. Rahmer held off both Marks and Macri as they battled for second.
“We’ve been fast all year,” said Rahmer. “Really proud to win this one.”
The pole-sitter took the lead when the green flag dropped with Tanner Thorson right there to challenge for the top spot. Rahmer had a solid lead over Thorson coming out of turn 2 as Thorson was holding off TJ Stutts down the back stretch.
Chad Trout, Marks and Macri raced three-wide out of turn 4 for fourth with Marks taking the spot and Macri moving into fifth. Trout would pull off with engine trouble, ending his run. Marks and Macri continued to battle for fourth with Macri taking the spot on lap 10. Rahmer entered lapped traffic on lap 10 and Thorson started closing in on the leader as they worked around lapped cars.
Macri got by Stutts for third on lap 13. Justin Peck got under Marks for fifth but Marks took it back after the two bumped wheels. Peck was not going away.
Chase Dietz was in seventh watching the battle between Peck and Marks unfold in front of him. Dietz made a move and got under Peck down the back stretch for sixth but Peck battled back to keep the spot at the line on lap 17.
Macri was closing in on Thorson for second and got a good run into turn 3. Thorson held the spot but Marks entered the picture and took third from Macri on lap 24. Marks got under Thorson for second down the back stretch on lap 27 before the caution came out. Thorson sat in turn 4 with a flat tire.
Rahmer led Marks, Macri, Peck and Dietz for the restart. Rahmer and Marks went low into turn 1 with Macri opting for the top. Macri was on Marks’ bumper for second at the line when the yellow flag came out again on lap 28. Danny Dietrich, who had been running seventh, was sitting backwards in turn 2.
The top five for the green-white-checkered finish were Rahmer, Marks, Macri, Peck and Dietz. Rahmer went low again with Marks choosing the high line through turns 1 and 2. Macri was all over Marks for second again and took the spot at the finish line by a nose.
Rahmer took the checkered flag 1.141 seconds ahead of Marci. Macri took second from Marks at the line by .053 seconds. Peck held on to fourth and Stutts took fifth.
Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with Central PA Legends, 600 Xcel modifieds, 600 micro sprints and Limited Stocks. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Thursday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($10,000); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 19M-Brent Marks; 4. 13-Justin Peck 5. 11T-TJ Stutts; 6. 2D-Chase Dietz; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 13. 16-Matt Campbell; 14. 48-Danny Dietrich; 15. 23B-Devon Borden; 16. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 17. 7H-Trey Hivner; 18. 6-Ryan Smith; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 58-Tanner Thorson (DNF); 21. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 22. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 23. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 24. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri; 2. 2D-Chase Dietz; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 27s-Alan Krimes; 9. 4R-Zane Rudisill
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 19M-Brent Marks; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 99-Skylar Gee; 7. 38-Cory Haas; 8. 11A-Austin Bishop; 9. 36A-Eddie Lumbar
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 39T-Cameron Smith; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 23B-Devon Borden; 5. 6-Ryan Smith; 6. 35T-Tyler Esh; 7. 33-Riley Emig; 8. 55S-Dallas Schott
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 58-Tanner Thorson; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 27-Troy Wagaman; 8. 23A-Chris Arnold
Consy (12 laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross; 2. 33-Riley Emig; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 99-Skylar Gee; 6. 27-Troy Wagaman; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop; 8. 27S-Alan Krimes; 9. 55S-Dallas Schott; 10. 23A-Chris Arnold; 11. 36A-Eddie Lumbar; 12. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 13. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF); 14. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.