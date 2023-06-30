RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer parked his 410 sprint car in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday night after leading all 30 laps of the PA Speedweek feature. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Going into Thursday night, Freddie Rahmer was still missing a Lincoln Speedway PA Speedweek win on his resume.

Rahmer had scored Speedweek wins at Hagerstown and Williams Grove in 2019 and 2017, respectively. Rahmer wired the field for 30 laps on Thursday and can now add Lincoln as his third career Speedweek win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.