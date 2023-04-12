BASEBALL
Gettysburg 2,
Bishop McDevitt 1
Warrior senior Braden Manning was electric on the hill to lead his team to a Mid-Penn Keystone victory on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Manning went 6.2 innings and allowed one run and one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Gettysburg (7-2) scored its runs in the fifth inning when Carson Kuhns reached on an error that allowed Wes Coolbaugh and Zach Turner to come around to score.
Connor Reynolds was outstanding on the hill for the Crusaders, as well. He went 6.2 innings and allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Gettysburg 000 020 0 — 2 3 1
Bishop McDevitt 010 000 0 — 1 1 2
Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns (7) and Cody Furman. Reynolds, Tanner (7) and Fedullo. SO-BB: Manning 12-2, Kuhns 1-1; Reynolds 13-0, Tanner 1-1. W — Manning. L — Reynolds. 2B: G — A.J. Bullock, Kuhns; BM — Yother.
New Oxford 4, Dover 1
Colonial righty Ethan Diehl was dealing once again as he followed up his one-hitter against Susquehannock last week with another gem in his team’s victory over the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.
Diehl tossed a complete game and allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. He completed the game in 94 pitches.
Coy Baker put the Ox in front with a two-run double in the fifth and Brennan Holmes also brought home a run in the fifth with a two-bagger.
Dover 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
New Oxford 000 031 x — 4 4 3
Crone, Lohr (3), Murdock (6); Ethan Diehl. SO-BB: Crone 6-3, Lohr 0-2, Murdock 1-0; Diehl 9-3. W — Diehl. L — Lohr. 2B: D — Crone; NO — Coy Baker, Brennan Holmes.
Delone Catholic 12,
York Catholic 0
Aidan Wittmer threw a two-hitter, struck out nine and also had two hits to lead the Squires past the Fighting Irish in a five-inning affair on Wednesday night in York.
Trent Giraffa cracked a three-run homer to key a six-run uprising in the third that put the finishing touches on the scoring for the evening. The Squires also had a five-run rally, which came in the first.
Brodie Collins, Brady Dettinburn and Aidan Groves each joined Wittmer with two knocks.
Delone Catholic 516 00 — 12 10 1
York Catholic 000 00 — 0 2 4
Aidan Wittmer; Walker, Campbell (3). SO-BB: Wittmer 9-0; Walker 6-5, Campbell 2-0. W — Wittmer. L — Walker. 2B: DC — Wittmer. HR: DC — Trent Giraffa.
York Tech 8, Biglerville 3
The Spartans hung a four-spot on the board in the bottom of the first and rode that to a YAIAA-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Biglerville mustered just three knocks in the game with the Canners’ only extra base hit being a two-bagger by Tavian McAuliffe.
Biglerville 010 200 0 — 3 3 1
York Tech 400 130 x — 8 8 1
Tavian McAuliffe, Kolton Trimmer (1), Nolan Miller (6); Dedrick. SO-BB: McAuliffe 0-1, Timmer 2-1, Miller 1-0; Dedrick 1-3. W — Dedrick. L — McAuliffe. 2B: B — McAuliffe. 3B: YT — Shimmel.
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 18,
York Catholic 1
The Squirettes hung 12 runs on the board in the top of the first as they walloped the host Fighting Irish in a YAIAA-4 contest on Wednesday afternoon.
Amy Anderson and Grace Hewitt combined for the three-inning no-hitter.
Anderson, Kat Keller and Mackenzie Ecker each had two hits towards the Squirettes’ total of ten knocks.
Delone Catholic (12)24 - 18 10 2
York Catholic 010 - 1 0 1
Amy Anderson, Grace Hewitt (2); Gans, Thomas (3), Hess (3). SO-BB: Anderson 2-1, Hewitt 2-1; Gans 3-10, Thomas 0-3, Hess 0-0. W - Anderson. L - Gans. 2B: DC - Teagan Funkhouser, Victoria Staub.
Bishop McDevitt 7,
Gettysburg 3
Emma-Leigh Gillingham rattled a pair of hits and knocked in a run, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors when they hosted the Crusaders in a Mid-Penn Keystone affair on Wednesday afternoon.
Kate Keller and Aubry Forsythe each had three-baggers for Gettysburg and a quartet of Warrior miscues allowed McDevitt to plate five unearned runs.
Bishop McDevitt 003 220 0 — 7 10 0
Gettysburg 001 200 0 — 3 7 4
Cerminaro; Danika Kump, Emily Haines (5). SO-BB: Cerminaro 5-5; Kump 2-2, Haines 1-0. W — Cerminaro. L — Kump. 2B: BM — Kelemen, Seneca, Barkman, McDermott. 3B: G — Aubry Forsythe, Kate Keller.
BOYS TENNIS
Biglerville 4,
Delone Catholic 1
The Canners improved to 9-0 on the campaign after they got past the Squires in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Guillaume Schmitz continued his dominance as he’s now won all seven of his matches in straight sets.
Andres Pena took the No. 3 singles match in three sets, while the duos of Troy Schneider and Owen Torres and Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton each won their doubles matches in straight sets.
Sebatian Fellding picked up Delone’s lone win of the day with a straight-setter.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Collin Kuhn 6-1, 6-1; 2. Sebastian Fellding (DC) d. Sean Sneed 6-3, 6-3; 3. Andres Pena (B) d. Adam Lawrence 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Evan Glass/Lance Keller 6-1, 6-1; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Jackson Arigo/Max Reinhardt 6-0, 6-2.
Bermudian Springs 5,
York Catholic 0
The Eagles flew by the Fighting Irish with all matches ending in straight sets in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday.
Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault each earned singles’ victories for Berm, while the duos of Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews and Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington pulled it off in doubles.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Hinkson 6-1, 6-1; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Euclide 6-0, ret; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Shuler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Mullen/Uphouse 6-1, 6-4; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Lang/Jarecki 6-2, 6-2.
Hanover 5, Littlestown 0
The Nighthawks kept their successful season rolling as they boosted their season record to 8-1 by trouncing Littlestown in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny each won their singles’ matches in straight sets, while Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen and Ricardo Martinez and Jared Solorzano did the same in doubles.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Cyrus Marshall 7-6 (3), 6-2; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Shawn Nelson 6-4, 6-1; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Isaac Mitchell 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Carter Owings/Dylan Smith 7-6 (3), 7-5; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes 6-4, 6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eastern York 13,
Delone Catholic 5
The Golden Knights jumped out to a three-goal advantage after the opening stanza and never looked back in downing the Squires in a YAIAA matchup on Tuesday.
Landon Smith led the way for Delone with four goals, while Kaden Hix picked up three ground balls. Austin Gregg registered 20 saves in net for the Squires
